Poll workers needed in the Upstate
Manpower shortages are a challenge companies all over are facing, including your local polling places. Poll workers are an essential part of elections.
Several Buncombe Co. offices to be temporarily closed
Buncombe County Government announced Thursday that several county offices and libraries will be closed on Friday, September 23, 2022.
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System hosts hiring event
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
Greenville employers still working to fill empty positions as county unemployment rates lower
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Though Greenville's unemployment rate is lower than both state and national averages, several local employers said they're having difficulty hiring for specific positions in the last year and a half. As of September, Greenville County School District needs more than 50 custodians, two dozen bus...
Crisis call volume up significantly in SC following 988 launch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of crisis calls in South Carolina coming in following the launch of the nationwide 988 suicide lifeline in July has gone up significantly. At the lone center in the state picking up the phone, Mental Health America of Greenville County, it’s not just calls they are answering but also now crisis texts and chats.
155 new jobs are coming to Laurens County
LAURENS, S.C. — Europastry plans to build facility in Laurens, bringing 155 new jobs. Europastry, a global leader in baked goods, announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. “Europastry, a world leader in bakery products based in Barcelona, Spain – with U.S. headquarters in Long Island, New York...
County Council files objection to closing road near Waterloo
Laurens County has filed an official objection to a request before the SC Department of Transportation to close Cedar Grove Church Road near Waterloo. Three of the six people who spoke during public comments at the Sept. 13 council meeting expressed opposition to closing the road. They told council that the land owner that wants the road closed lives in North Carolina, and that person’s desire should not supersede the people who live there. The county’s objection cites emergency medical and law enforcement travel concerns for the area.
Upstate police chief resigns; mayor responds to ‘time of turbulence’
The Pacolet police chief has resigned and the Town of Pacolet has released a statement about this "time of turbulence."
GETTING ANSWERS: Dunklin Bridge Road
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thanks to your submissions, we’ve been lead to find out when Dunklin Bridge Road will be fixed and not just patched over. This road is in Greenville County in the Pelzer area. It connects Mckelvey Road and Cowpens Bridge Road—running parallel to Reedy River for almost nine miles.
‘Time of turbulence:’ Upstate police chief, multiple officers resigning
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The town of Pacolet released a statement on Wednesday about the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers including the police chief. According to town officials, they learned on Sep. 1 about the “imminent resignation” of the chief, a lieutenant and several other officers.
Global company coming to Laurens Co., new jobs created
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Governor’s Office says a global industry called Europastry will establish operations in Laurens County. Gov. McMaster says Europastry is a world leader in baked goods, and the company’s $23M investment will create 155 new jobs. McMaster says the company, which is...
$27 million attainable housing project in works for Spartanburg Co.
The need for attainable housing in the Upstate is growing and Spartanburg County has a $27 million plan.
The largest Upstate school district approves over 200 members for a review committee
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The largest district in the state has approved 256 members for its “Material Review Committee”. This comes after a book that teaches about gender identity, “George”, came under fire last school year for its contents. The “Material Review Committee” reviews any...
Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scam phone calls
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office warned the public on Thursday of an ongoing scam where callers identify themselves as employees of the sheriff's office.
How does Greenville County fix our roads?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On top of Getting Answers about troubled roads in the Upstate every week, we are digging deeper into how officials improve these roads. We talked to Pickens County and Spartanburg County. Now, we’re looking at Greenville County’s process. There are more roads located...
Tour of Grand Bohemian Lodge
Meet Ava Braatz, FOX Carolina's new 'Access Carolina' reporter!. Ribbon-cutting held for Greenville's new Grand Bohemian hotel. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Morning News @ 8AM. Spartanburg Police announce new info in homicide investigation. Spartanburg Police offering reward in unsolved homicide investigation of Leonard Lyles III.
Bonds approved for 196 affordable townhomes in western Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG — Meadow Creek housing development is scheduled to begin construction in early 2023 in western Spartanburg County to provide attainable housing for residents based on income. Spartanburg City Council approved a request from Spartanburg Housing on Sept. 12 to issue $27 million in multifamily housing revenue bonds to...
CARES Act helps small business owner reclaim $58,000
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, professional photographer Dave McMeekin received a ceremonial check for more than $58,000 but the real money is expected to arrive soon from the U.S. Treasury Department. McMeekin’s business, Images, handles photography services for dozens of area schools. When the pandemic hit, he knew...
Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation
GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
