Spartanburg County, SC

FOX Carolina

Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
FOX Carolina

Crisis call volume up significantly in SC following 988 launch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of crisis calls in South Carolina coming in following the launch of the nationwide 988 suicide lifeline in July has gone up significantly. At the lone center in the state picking up the phone, Mental Health America of Greenville County, it’s not just calls they are answering but also now crisis texts and chats.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

155 new jobs are coming to Laurens County

LAURENS, S.C. — Europastry plans to build facility in Laurens, bringing 155 new jobs. Europastry, a global leader in baked goods, announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. “Europastry, a world leader in bakery products based in Barcelona, Spain – with U.S. headquarters in Long Island, New York...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

County Council files objection to closing road near Waterloo

Laurens County has filed an official objection to a request before the SC Department of Transportation to close Cedar Grove Church Road near Waterloo. Three of the six people who spoke during public comments at the Sept. 13 council meeting expressed opposition to closing the road. They told council that the land owner that wants the road closed lives in North Carolina, and that person’s desire should not supersede the people who live there. The county’s objection cites emergency medical and law enforcement travel concerns for the area.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Dunklin Bridge Road

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thanks to your submissions, we’ve been lead to find out when Dunklin Bridge Road will be fixed and not just patched over. This road is in Greenville County in the Pelzer area. It connects Mckelvey Road and Cowpens Bridge Road—running parallel to Reedy River for almost nine miles.
PELZER, SC
FOX Carolina

'Time of turbulence:' Upstate police chief, multiple officers resigning

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The town of Pacolet released a statement on Wednesday about the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers including the police chief. According to town officials, they learned on Sep. 1 about the “imminent resignation” of the chief, a lieutenant and several other officers.
PACOLET, SC
FOX Carolina

Global company coming to Laurens Co., new jobs created

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Governor’s Office says a global industry called Europastry will establish operations in Laurens County. Gov. McMaster says Europastry is a world leader in baked goods, and the company’s $23M investment will create 155 new jobs. McMaster says the company, which is...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

How does Greenville County fix our roads?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On top of Getting Answers about troubled roads in the Upstate every week, we are digging deeper into how officials improve these roads. We talked to Pickens County and Spartanburg County. Now, we’re looking at Greenville County’s process. There are more roads located...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Tour of Grand Bohemian Lodge

Meet Ava Braatz, FOX Carolina's new 'Access Carolina' reporter!. Ribbon-cutting held for Greenville's new Grand Bohemian hotel. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Morning News @ 8AM. Spartanburg Police announce new info in homicide investigation. Spartanburg Police offering reward in unsolved homicide investigation of Leonard Lyles III.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

CARES Act helps small business owner reclaim $58,000

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, professional photographer Dave McMeekin received a ceremonial check for more than $58,000 but the real money is expected to arrive soon from the U.S. Treasury Department. McMeekin’s business, Images, handles photography services for dozens of area schools. When the pandemic hit, he knew...
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation

GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
GREER, SC

