Barbara L. Hankins, 84, Riverton
Location: Riverton Christian Community Church - Riverton, IA. Visitation Location: Riverton Christian Community Church - Riverton, IA. Visitation Start: 10 a.m. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
Talking With Tom (Week 4): Clarinda & Bedford
(KMAland) -- The latest edition of Talking with Tom ventured along Highway 2 this week with trips to Clarinda and Bedford. The ole ball coach, Tom Moore, spoke with Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins and Bedford's Jeremy Nally. Clarinda hosts Clarke while Bedford welcomes Fremont-Mills to town. Your browser does...
kmaland.com
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 4
(KMAland) -- The football season is rounding into the fourth week. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
kmaland.com
Johnson Brothers Mill renovation underway
(Shenandoah) -- Preliminary progress is reported on the Johnson Brothers Mill Building's renovation project. Back in July, the Shenandoah City Council approved a resolution of support for MALOJA, LLC’s renovation of the building at 818 West Sheridan Avenue. Plans call for renovating the structure into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Retail and office space is also included. MALOJA owner Margaret Brady updated the council on the renovation project's initial thrust earlier this week. Brady says the first step involved removing debris that's collected in the venerable building over the past several decades.
kmaland.com
Football Friday Picks (Week 4): Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick
(KMAland) -- Week four of the high school football season is here with the the KMA Sports crew picking 15 games. Ryan Matheny led the clubhouse last week with a 12-3 record while Derek was 10-5 and Trevor and Nick each went 8-6. Here's how the standings fare after three...
kmaland.com
Football: Mount Ayr at AHSTW
There's a big Class A District 7 meeting in Avoca tonight. Nick Stavas and Jan Harris have the call.
kmaland.com
Maryville volleyball leaning on three seniors in strong start
(Maryville) -- Maryville volleyball is off to a fine start behind the standout play and leadership of three seniors. The Spoofhounds, following a four-set road win at Excelsior Springs on Tuesday, have seven wins in their first 10 matches. “We’re feeling great,” Coach Bailey Cook told KMA Sports. “We’re seeing...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls XC (9/15): Big nights for MSTM, Dunkin
(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Mary's was a dominant victor in Corning while Rylee Dunkin won another race on Thursday night and Clarinda was second in Panora. Martensdale-St. Marys swept the top three spots en route to the team title. The Blue Devils totaled 29 points. Karson Oberender (22:32.56), Ellie Baker (22:38.56) and Maclaine German (22:39.41) were the top finishers while Autumn Elbert was 11th in 25:12.46.
kmaland.com
SWIPCO updates Red Oak council on comprehensive plan initiative
(Red Oak) -- Southwest Iowa Planning Council officials are laying the groundwork for a comprehensive plan update in Red Oak. During a workshop session this week, SWIPCO Executive Director John McCurdy updated the Red Oak City Council on multiple items regarding a roughly one-year assessment of the city's comprehensive plan. The council approved the $20,000 contract with SWIPCO last month. Developing and utilizing the comprehensive plan is encouraged by state law to provide a long-term view of the respective communities' future -- including topics such as infrastructure and transportation. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says McCurdy also says other initiatives such as the Community Heart and Soul program fits well to seek public input on the direction of the community.
kmaland.com
Football: Indianola at Lewis Central
KMA 4A No. 6 Indianola faces 4A No. 1 Lewis Central in a state-rated doozy tonight. Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call.
kmaland.com
SHS CTE House Update 9/15/22
(Shenandoah) -- Some Shenandoah High School students are testament to the old saying, "learning is doing."
kmaland.com
Shenandoah nabs rare win over St. Albert in five-set thriller
(Shenandoah) -- For the first time in 21 tries, Shenandoah volleyball knocked off St. Albert on Thursday night. The Fillies (8-5, 3-1) grabbed a five-set thriller over their Hawkeye Ten Conference counterparts, 25-17, 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-12. “I am so excited for (the team),” Shenandoah head coach Toni Comstock said....
kmaland.com
Glenwood ready to take shot at 3A No. 1 Harlan
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football has tested themselves early in the 2022 football season, but their most daunting challenge might be the one that lies ahead on Friday night. The Rams are 2-1 on the year with wins over Atlantic and Abraham Lincoln. The lone loss on their record was a defeat to 4A No. 6 Indianola, but they also had an early defeat at the hands of 5A No. 9 Sioux City East expunged from the record books.
kmaland.com
Disturbance leads to Shen arrest
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces multiple charges following his arrest Thursday afternoon. Shenandoah Police say 47-year-old Joseph Ryan Steele was arrested on two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and interference with official acts--all simple misdemeanors. The arrest took place after officers were called to the 100 block of South Grass Street for a disturbance.
kmaland.com
Red Oak seeking first 4-0 start in 51 years
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football team has a chance to do something it hasn't done since 1971. The Tigers have already accomplished something they hadn't done in 15 years -- a 3-0 start thanks to wins over Riverside, West Central Valley and Nodaway Valley. Red Oak's fast start...
kmaland.com
So far, so good with Bedford-South Page school sharing
(Bedford-College Springs) -- Bedford school officials are saying nothing but superlatives regarding the arrival of South Page high school students thus far. This school year marks the first of a three-year tuition agreement, in which South Page 9-12 students spend half of the school day at Bedford High School. South Page school officials sought a new partner after the Clarinda School Board opted not to renew a previous agreement. Bedford School Superintendent Jason Shaffer tells KMA News a "building culture" is responsible for a successful melding of students from both districts thus far.
kmaland.com
Page County COVID numbers show seasonal uptick
(Shenandoah) -- COVID-19 case numbers are creeping up again in Page County. Information from the Iowa Department of Public Health's website indicates the county reported 40 positive COVID cases over the past seven days. But, Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen suspects many other cases are not being reported. Mullen discussed the latest COVID numbers on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.
kmaland.com
Red Oak council ponders MidAmerican franchise renewal, fees
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak City Council continued discussions on a renewed franchise agreement with MidAmerican Energy at a workshop Monday night. Earlier this year, MidAmerican officials met with the council to discuss renewing a franchise agreement with the city, due to the current 25-year contract expiring in May 2023. The agreement, among other things, grants the utility company to use the city right of way for gas and electric services provided to the community. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the proposed contract from MidAmerican is identical to the current one, except for the addition of a franchise fee. She says the city would collect the fee through the utility company based on gas and electric bills or both.
kmaland.com
Shen traffic stop leads to drug bust
(Shenandoah) -- A Red Oak woman faces drug charges following an overnight traffic stop in Shenandoah. Shenandoah Police say 19-year-old Logan Marie Scott of Red Oak was arrested early Thursday morning for possession of a controlled substance--a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia--a simple misdemeanor. The arrest took place after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 48 and B Avenue at approximately 3 a.m.
