Read full article on original website
Related
wmky.org
OVC Play Begins Sunday for Soccer At Home vs. Southern Indiana
Conference play is just around the corner for the Morehead State soccer team, as Sunday's match with new OVC foe Southern Indiana kicks off the second half of the 2022 season. Both squads lost in their previous match, as MSU fell 3-0 to Cincinnati and USI fell 1-0 to Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday.
wmky.org
Neal Claims Top-15 Finish as Women's Golf Wraps Up Golfweek Event
MacKenzie Neal fired the lowest round of her collegiate career en route to a top-15 finish, as women's golf concluded play at the Golfweek Conference Challenge. The team fashioned rounds of 297-288-296—881 throughout the three-day event, improving upon last year's score by 28 strokes. MacKenzie Neal led the Eagles,...
Karmello English, Kentucky Wide Receiver Target, Decommits From Auburn
Karmello English, a four-star wide receiver out of Phenix City, Alabama, announced his decommitment from Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. English is the No. 25 wide receiver in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports. He made an official visit to Lexington on June 10, but ultimately chose the ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Will Levis says Kentucky is still on the rise, and has 'a lot more people to prove wrong'
Will Levis believes Kentucky has established a brand of hard-nosed football, and that despite all the progress Mark Stoops has made in Lexington in the last decade, there’s still room to grow. “I still think we have a lot more people to prove wrong,” Levis said on CBS Sports...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmky.org
Morehead State Soars in the Rankings, Enters ‘Top 15’ In U.S. News & World Report
Morehead State University has ranked among the top public regional universities in the South for 19 consecutive years. This year, MSU earned its highest ranking to date, moving up to the “Top 15” as the #15 ranked public school in the South. MSU’s overall ranking at #15 of...
Kentucky woman killed in ATV accident after it flips, ejects her
A Kentucky woman was killed Wednesday night when the all-terrain vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle, Kentucky state police reported Thursday. Kentucky State Police officials said they were investigating a single all-terrain vehicle collision that occurred just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, at...
wymt.com
Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
foxlexington.com
Where can you fly nonstop from Blue Grass Airport?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Blue Grass Airport has added another nonstop flight to its resume, according to airport officials. Avelo Airlines will soon provide nonstop flights from Lexington to Fort Myers, making it the third nonstop available to the sunshine state. Blue Grass Airport announced the addition of nonstop flights to Orlando and Tampa back in July.
RELATED PEOPLE
wmky.org
Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested
An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
WKYT 27
Two people killed in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive. KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when...
WTVQ
Groundbreaking held for Lexington’s new Taco John’s
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for the new Taco John’s coming to Lexington’s Brannon Crossing area. Founded in 1969 by John Turner, Taco John’s has nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The chain serves Mexican-inspired fast...
WTVQ
Kentucky unveils first PACE Program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new program in Kentucky providing all-inclusive care for the elderly. The state’s first PACE Program was unveiled at the Bluegrass Pace Care Center in Lexington Tuesday morning. State and local officials gathered to celebrate the launch which they say offers medical,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON POLICE RESPOND TO POSSIBLE THREAT TO HIGH SCHOOL
The Lexington Police Department was advised by the School District on a possible threat to the High School on Tuesday, September 13. A release says the Lexington Police Department used every resource available to investigate the accusations. The Police Department and the School placed security measures in place to ensure the safety of the staff and students.
WTVQ
2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
'Unacceptable': Gov. Beshear on recent Lexington gun violence
Governor Andy Beshear says the violence Lexington saw this past weekend is "entirely unacceptable." The governor says instances of gun violence have happened all across Kentucky in recent years.
foxlexington.com
Lexington grandmother talks about UK Hospital arrests
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two armed men were arrested at UK Hospital Saturday night as victims of a shooting on Georgetown Road were being transported in. Now, the grandmother of the arrested subjects is speaking up, saying there is more to the story. Andre Maxberry pleads for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmky.org
Better Life Church civil suit headed to trial
The civil case against a Morehead church and its former youth pastor is headed to trial. The case is in regards to Jacob Steagall, 30, who was arrested on one count of indecent exposure in September, 2020. Four alleged victims came forward saying he had exposed himself to them on different occasions beginning in 2016 while he was employed as a youth pastor at Better Life Church: a position from which he resigned in the wake of the investigation.
Comments / 0