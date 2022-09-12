The civil case against a Morehead church and its former youth pastor is headed to trial. The case is in regards to Jacob Steagall, 30, who was arrested on one count of indecent exposure in September, 2020. Four alleged victims came forward saying he had exposed himself to them on different occasions beginning in 2016 while he was employed as a youth pastor at Better Life Church: a position from which he resigned in the wake of the investigation.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO