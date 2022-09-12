Read full article on original website
Many fall events kicking off this weekend to Find Your Fun
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s starting to feel a little bit like fall so here are some fall events happening this weekend!. The Tennessee Valley Fair continues through Sunday. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are in concert Friday at 8 p.m. Mayberry Day is Saturday and your favorite Mayberry friends will be there including Barney, Andy, and more! Clint Black is closing out the fair and performing on Sunday at 8 p.m.
Free festivals in Cumberland Gap celebrate art and culture
Cumberland Gap is getting ready for a busy weekend with three festivals taking place on one day.
Tennessee Valley Fair offers fun for all ages
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From great food to thrilling attractions to concerts from some of the biggest names, the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fair is a great time for the whole family. The fun does not stop once the Tennessee Valley Fair rolls into Chilhowee Park in Knoxville and 2022...
Dolly Parton movie props for sale at Sevierville thrift store
Anyone hoping to get their hands on items from Dollywood may have a better opportunity.
Knoxville's Forgotten Champion: The Story of Big John Tate Part 1
Knoxville is a city built on sports from the Vols to Olympians to Hall-of-Famers. One world champion, however, has been lost to time. This is his story.
Ijams River Trail in Knoxville, Tennessee
Ijams in Knoxville has more than 12 miles of nature trails open to hikers and runners. An easy trail to start with is the River Trail.
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
Dinner Bell Restaurant shuts its doors after 47 years
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the end of an era for an East Tennessee business. The Dinner Bell Restaurant in Sweetwater closed Monday after 47 years in business. The restaurant opened its doors in 1975. “I was here the first day, and I’m here the last day,” said Marion...
SMARM selling clothing, furniture used in Dolly Parton Christmas movie
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to own a unique piece of Dolly memorabilia? You’ve got the chance now!. SMARM Thrift Store is selling items used in Dolly Parton’s new movie “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.”. “SMARM Thrift Store has been blessed with clothing, household items, and...
Housing to combat homelessness coming to Knoxville
A teaser trailer that dropped for Disney’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ features the VFL. Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location. Desaray Thurmer has not been seen since Sept. 5, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. UTK Enrollment Booming. Updated: 10 hours ago. Making room...
Harriman’s Bowling Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Watts Bar Presented by Lithium Pros
SPRING CITY, Tenn. – Boater Jonathan Bowling of Harriman, Tennessee, caught eight bass weighing 31 pounds, 14 ounces, to win the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Watts Bar Presented by Lithium Pros in Spring City, Tennessee. The tournament, hosted by Fish Dayton and the Rhea Economic & Tourism Council, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Volunteer Division. Bowling earned $5,817 for his victory.
Peek Inside This Dolly Parton-Themed Camper You Can Rent For The Night
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Parton me, do you have any Grey Poupon? We’re all out of dijon, but this Dolly Parton-themed camper really passes muster. Located in the Knoxville, Tennesee, suburb of Maryville, this Smoky Mountain glamping experience is about an hour outside of Dollywood and 40 minutes from Dolly’s hometown of Sevierville.
Knoxville family takes extreme measures to help suicidal daughter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you or someone you know may be considering suicide—help is available. Speak with someone today by calling the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Recently, one East Tennessee mother had to take extreme measures to make sure her daughter was not a danger to herself and it took a real toll on her family.
Four-Star Shooting Guard Reportedly Sets Tennessee Visit, Impressed With Coaches Dedication
Tennessee is set to host a Top 100 class of 2024 basketball recruit this fall. According to a report from 24/7 High School Hoops on Wednesday, four-star shooting guard Jayden “Juke” Harris is set to visit the Tennessee basketball program from Oct. 14-15. This will be Harris’ second...
New Construction Theme Park Coming to the Smoky Mountains
A construction theme park is in development in Sevierville. Ever since we were kids, we have been captivated by large construction equipment. Whether you grew up playing with Tonka construction tucks, or you would watch in amazement construction vehicles do their thing at a job site, we all have had those thoughts of how cool it would be to drive one. Well, that will soon be a reality for kids and adults to do when they visit the Smoky Mountains.
When to expect peak fall color in the Smoky Mountains
With temperature cool downs beginning to feel a bit more like fall, the trees are beginning to change colors.
XC Preview: Tennessee-Florida State Dual in Boone, North Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 29th-ranked Tennessee men's and Tennessee women's cross country teams are slated for an NCAA South Region dual in Boone, North Carolina, against Florida State on Friday at 8 a.m. ET. The dual will be held ahead of The Firetower Project Meet. The race will be...
Tennessee truck drivers receive gifts for national appreciation week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville authorities and organizations came together to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. This year’s appreciation week is from Sept. 11-17. Tennessee Highway Patrol – Knoxville, Tennessee Trucking Association and Great West Casualty Company provided truck drivers with boxed lunches and a cooler.
Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5. Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination. She may have...
Tennessee Valley Fair food vendors feel the pain of inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food vendors at the annual Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center are dealing with rising food costs due to inflation. Courtney Norris, a veterinarian at Zoo Knoxville, visits the fair almost daily during her lunch break and noticed the increase in the price of food.
