ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

King Charles III and Queen Camilla: Former press secretary on their bond

By GMA Team
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d94pb_0hs41lOa00
Ian Vogler/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A former top aide to King Charles III is opening up about the king's work ethic, his relationship with his wife, Queen Camilla, and more in a new interview with ABC News’ Deborah Roberts.

Patrick “Paddy” Harverson, who worked closely with Charles as a communications director from 2004 through 2012, said his old boss is dedicated to his work and is ready to take over from his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday at Balmoral Castle, her countryside retreat in Scotland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J7EZo_0hs41lOa00
Yui Mok/POOL/AFP via Getty Images|Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, FILE

“He's clearly the best-prepared monarch we've ever had,” Harverson said. “He's the hardest working person I've ever known. I mean that. He never stops, there isn't a day in the year he isn't working.”

“His job is to follow the example set by his mother and do the job to the best of his abilities,” Harverson continued. “I've never met anyone who has a deeper understanding of self, you know. He is a very, very thoughtful person. And, he has deeply held views. He will do it his way.”

As Charles assumes the responsibilities and role of sovereign, Camilla will be right next to him. The couple married in April 2005 and Camilla had to overcome the public’s less-than-popular view of her over the years.

“They've been married for 17 years now and she has been by his side, working diligently supporting him, but also pursuing her own causes, some quite challenging ones,” Harverson said. “I have no doubt that, I know there is no issue around there, she will be a popular queen.”

“They love each other,” Harverson added. “She is a source of great support, and comfort and love. They share the same sense of humor. They just blend together beautifully.”

As he steps into his new role as king, Charles appears to be focused on restoring the relationship between his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, after a public rift seemingly drove them apart in recent years. The two brothers stepped out together publicly for the first time in two years Saturday to view floral tributes at Windsor Castle left in honor of their grandmother.

“He's a father with two sons. And I think he'll do it full of love and patience. I think this week will probably be the start of a healing period,” Harverson said. “He will do whatever he can as a father to, you know, to bring his sons together.”

Comments / 8

Related
The Independent

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King.Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.When Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones married in 1999, they were given the titles the Earl and Countess of Wessex.But Buckingham Palace also announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the death of both Philip and...
U.K.
The List

Edinburgh Crowds For The Queen Can't Hide Their Disdain For One Specific Royal

The world is mourning the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II and, in keeping with the strict procedures surrounding her passing, the long-reigning monarch's coffin is currently being transported through the U.K. in anticipation of her funeral (via NBC News). Although the queen passed away in Scotland, at her summer home in Balmoral, the response in Edinburgh wasn't quite as positive as expected.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Deborah Roberts
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
The List

Germany Takes A Firm Stance On Meghan And Harry's Private Trip

In terms of travel, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have been making up for lost time lately. In the first months after putting down roots in California, the couple stayed close to home. The birth of their second child, Lilibet, also kept them in nesting mode for a while.
TRAVEL
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#King Charles#Uk#Abc News
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Meghan Markle's Friend Reveals The Truth About Prince Harry And Prince William's Relationship

Following news of Queen Elizabeth II's ill health on the afternoon of September 8, members of the royal family made their way up to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, happened to be in the U.K. before the events unfolded. They arrived on Sunday, September 4, in Manchester (via USA Today).
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Who will inherit the Queen’s famous tiaras?

Queen Elizabeth II had one of the most exquisite private collections of jewels in the world.The monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, reportedly had approximately 50 tiaras in her massive collection.In fact, some of the pieces from her collection are displayed at the Tower of London. There are two kinds of royal collections: The British Crown Jewels that are held in trust by the ruling monarch, and then there’s the Queen’s personal collection.Her Majesty’s personal collection was mainly curated with items she inherited, the ones that were gifted by family members, or the ones she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GMA

GMA

67K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy