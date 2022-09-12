Read full article on original website
Boise State Football Games Are Going to Be Bigger and Better
Boise State Football games are fun. The Blue and Orange sea of passionate fans filling the stands. The iconic blue 'smurf' turf. The iconic Albertson's stadium. No wonder BSU has such great turn outs at games. This year they are going to make the games more memorable than ever with focus on adding more entertainment.
Boise’s Kellen Moore Faces His Greatest Professional Challenge
It's been several since Kellen Moore played for the Boise State Broncos. He now faces a challenge that could jeopardize his future as one of the rising NFL coaching stars. The Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator must now figure out how to orchestrate the team's offense without starting quarterback Dak Prescott.
If these TikToks Represented Idaho, Would You Agree?
I wanted to discover all that Idaho has to offer and so I decided that I was going to pull up TikTok and see what all the "cool" kids are up to throughout the Treasure Valley. Thoughts? Did those TikToks represent Boise well? Let's Move on over to Meridian:. TikToks...
9 Idaho Restaurants Praised on National Television Have Sadly Closed
As the Treasure Valley painstakingly counts down to the premiere of the Bar Rescue episodes they shot earlier this summer, some of you wonder just how long they’ll last after their episode airs. While not officially confirmed by producers, social media tips lead us to believe that Season 9...
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
Zoo Boise Will Welcome Nerdy Guests for Free on Saturday
Looking for a fun way to kill some time before the Boise State home opener on Saturday, September 17? How about a FREE visit to Zoo Boise on the way to the tailgate lot?. There’s been a crack in the multiverse bringing two of Boise’s favorite attractions together to host a very special year of the Boise Comic Arts Festival! Founded by the Boise Library!, the comic arts festival has always been a completely FREE, family-friendly celebration of comics and the enormous fandoms that they’ve launched.
This Idaho Charity Needs Your Donations…Of Diapers!
Between the ongoing global pandemic, prices are going up, up, up! Gasoline, rent, food, cars, you name it. If it's something you plan on spending some of your hard-earned money on, it probably costs more than it did a few years ago. The same goes for parents with young ones...
It’s BACK… Boise’s Popular Hyde Park Street Fair THIS Weekend
In just a couple of days one of the Boise area's favorite events is back after taking a two year hiatus. According to the facebook event posting, "Hyde Park Street Fair's 41st event in beautiful Camel's Back Park will be held September 16th, 17th, and 18th, 2022, in Boise's historic North End neighborhood."
These Tweets About Boise Pride Are Crying Laughing Emoji Worthy
In case you haven't heard, some folks weren't happy about Boise Pride. Perhaps they hate having fun, or have some unexplainable hatred of bright colors, but people are mad. Not everyone, thankfully. Thousands of people showed up for the City Of Trees to celebrate our queer friends and family, and it was an amazing event overall. We just wish it could've lasted longer.
58 Years Ago, One of the Most Iconic Bands Performed in Boise
If there's one thing the residents of Boise love about their city, it's the fact that it's near and dear to their hearts. Once upon a time, Boise wasn't as large as it was but that didn't stop it from attracting the attention of some of the biggest names in entertainment.
Boise Catholic Bishop Asks Saint Alphonsus Withdraw from Pride
The fallout over the children dressed up in drag continues as Idaho's Catholic Bishop Peter Christensen has asked Saint Alphonsus to pull their sponsorship of Gay Pride Fest Weekend. The bishop left no doubt in a written statement published by the Diocese of Boise. The bishop and the church revealed...
This Treasure Valley Dessert is better than a “Runza”
Why didn't anyone tell me about the most iconic food item in Idaho? The Ice Cream Potato. I wanted to get to know more about the Treasure Valley and decided I was going to search "Iconic Food Items In Idaho". And boom!! There it is, the ice cream potato. Here's...
One Boise Citizen’s Response to a Driver In Need Will Make Your Day
Good Samaritans can be hard to find—that is unless you live in Boise, Idaho. Like anything else, our beloved Gem State is hardly perfect. We make mistakes, but we're the first to call-out and distinguish ourselves from the bad potatoes. And when we get it right, we find ourselves thrilled at the opportunity to highlight our best and brightest.
New Mouth-Watering Thai Restaurants Instantly Impresses Southeast Boise
2022’s brought a lot of changes to the Eastgate Shopping Center in Southeast Boise! Over the weekend, they introduced the neighborhood to a new restaurant concept. Two beloved Boise businesses have moved out of the Eastgate Shopping Center this year. The news that surprised the neighborhood the most stemmed from a Facebook post from Eastside Tavern. The popular dive bar was told that the shopping center was “re-branding” and that its lease would not be renewed. The old location closed at the end of April, but the decision didn’t keep the Eastside Tavern down.
Extreme Religious Group Wants To Ban ALL Drag Shows In Idaho
Sometimes, boys dress like girls. Sometimes, people absolutely freak out about it and try to ban it for everyone because they can't handle the fabulousness. With Boise Pride behind us, the very vocal minority who were mad about it needed something else to tweet about, and that brings us here.
West Ada School District Steps Up in Big Way for Their Students
Whenever there's a need, it seems that folks in Boise band together and help find a way to fill it: every single time. We may mention that a lot but it's really astonishing to watch. So often these "needs" pop on social media or a heart wrenching story surfaces and the internet responds overnight. As amazing as these stories might be--and as crucial as that help is-- there are every day heroes that are filling needs that never make "center stage" and we want to show some love to an example of just that.
You Might Love One of these local Tiny Homes
After my wife and I moved here from Nebraska there was a little bit of sticker shock when it came to home buying compared to where we moved from. Recently, my wife has started looking at possibly buying land and building on it. You're probably thinking to yourself, well that...
Idaho Reacts To Boise Gay Pride Fest Weekend
The much-talked-about Boise Pride Festival has ended. The weekend featured many Boise politicians participating in the event. We reported here how the Boise City Council declared its support on Saturday. The event was a point of controversy for a few reasons. The Idaho Republican Party stated that the teen drag...
You Can Still Receive Covid-19 Emergency Rental Assistance in Idaho
If adulthood has taught us anything, it's that everyone struggles from time to time. Likewise, we believe one of life's most important lessons is accepting and knowing when to ask for help. It's self-care, it's a sign of maturity, and it's a skill. Are you, or is someone you know,...
Powerful Reasons One Boise Kid Doesn’t Have To Accept Your Apology
Sitting there on the cold bench at Settlers Park in Meridian, I found myself the 'seasoned mom' on the playground. Surrounded by women who had just joined the sorority of motherhood a minute ago, bits and pieces of their conversation flickered in and out of earshot. I was working and my daughter was hanging with her bestie. Other peoples' kids were running amuck and screaming their heads off, but my skilled 'mom-ear' had pretty much tuned it out.
