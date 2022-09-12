Read full article on original website
Related
fortscott.biz
FS City Commission Meets Today To Accept Resignation of Josh Jones
The City Commission will meet for a special meeting at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15th, 2022 at City Hall in the City Commission meeting room at 123 South Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. The City Commission will meet to accept the resignation of a City Commissioner. An Executive Session may follow at the end of the meeting.
fortscott.biz
Opening on FS Street Advisory Board
One opening on the street advisory board. The function of the Fort Scott Street Advisory Board Committee is to provide suggestions to the City Manager and Governing Body regarding road improvement projects throughout the City of Fort Scott. When submitting your letter/email of interest, please provide any specific knowledge or training you have that would compliment you being a member of this board.
fortscott.biz
Opening of FS Design Review Board
There is one opening on the Fort Scott Design Review Board for a city resident. The function of the Design Review Board is to review requests for Certificate of Appropriateness in the historic district of our downtown. They meet on an “as needed” basis. If you have a...
fortscott.biz
FS Lake Advisory Board Meets Sept. 17 at 9 a.m.
The Lake Fort Scott Advisory Board will meet on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the City Hall Commission meeting room at 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. This meeting is open to the public. The meeting will be available on the City’s YouTube channel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortscott.biz
Letter to the Editor: Josh Jones
It has been a privilege to serve Fort Scott for the last two years as Mayor/City Commissioner. I have had the honor to get to know some of the best employees Fort Scott has. I haven’t always made the right decisions but I truly felt like the decisions I made was for the betterment of Fort Scott.
fortscott.biz
Jill Jaworski selected as superintendent of Fort Scott National Historic Site
OMAHA, Neb. — Today National Park Service (NPS) Regional Director Bert Frost announced the selection of Jill Jaworski as the new superintendent of Fort Scott National Historic Site in Kansas. Jaworski currently serves as the Chief Park Ranger at Cape Lookout National Seashore in Harkers Island, North Carolina. She will assume her new role at Fort Scott in November.
Joplin’s Whataburger odds improve as commissioners approve site plan for Rangeline
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Planning & Zoning Commission approved a site plan brought forth by Whatabrands LLC with the intent to bring a Whataburger location to the Joplin area. City Officials looked at two adjacent locations at 2014 S Rangeline and 2019 S Highview Ave. Now that the...
fortscott.biz
No School Sept. 19 at Fort Scott
Due to professional development activities for teachers on Monday,. September 19,2022, there will be no school in Fort Scott.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rangeline bridge overpass of KCS railroad
JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a little over a week since south Rangeline was closed at the bridge overpass of the KCS railway and things are looking very different. “Work on Range Line Road bridge is well underway. Originally rebuilt in 1976, with a target completion in December 2022, this new bridge will be higher, wider, and better accommodate the nearly 25,000 vehicles daily that rely on this major connector.” — City of Joplin.
fortscott.biz
Southwind District Compete at Hutchinson
Southwind Extension District 4-H members from Allen, Bourbon, Neosho, and Woodson County’s competed Sunday, September 11 at the Kansas State Fair Photography Judging Contest in Hutchinson. The intermediate team included Jackson Han, Austin Maycumber, Derek Jones, and Jeremiah Jones placed 8th in the state. The senior team included Abigail...
fortscott.biz
U234 Board Minutes of Sept. 12
Members of the USD 234 Board of Education met at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, for their regular monthly meeting at the board office. President Danny Brown opened the meeting. The board approved the official agenda, and the consent agenda as follows:. Minutes from August 8, 2022, Board...
fortscott.biz
Fort Scott Library Teen Group Starts Today
Fall is a perfect time to cozy up with a favorite book, take a stroll to watch nature change, or do both of those and more at your local library! Take a look at the upcoming programs the library is offering. All programs are free and open to the public (some programs have age limits). See you at the library!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Whataburger Planning, Lowell Milken Park, and Vancouver wildfires
Joplin, MO — Joplin’s planning and zoning commission discusses plans for the future site of a Whataburger restaurant in the city. The commission looked at a site plan review brought forth by Whatabrands. The proposed location is two adjacent properties 2014 S Rangeline and 2019 S Highview Ave. Commissioners approved the review and it now heads to the city council.
Wichita Eagle
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Kansas
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
KTTS
Latest On Drought In The Ozarks
(KTTS News) — The latest update shows severe to extreme drought along the Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma border. The National Weather Service says areas of extreme drought stretch from Joplin back toward Chanute, Coffeyville, and Tulsa. Above average temperatures are expected next week in the Ozarks, with highs in...
Joplin Police offer navigation tips for 32nd street construction traffic
The Joplin Police Department today released the following tips for property owners, neighborhoods, and drivers traveling near the Range Line bridge closure to ensure safety for all parties.
Court docs: Employee handed key to Kansas psychiatric patient during escape
A Osawatomie State Hospital worker gave a key to a psychiatric patient, allowing the two to escape together, according to court documents.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: Range Line bridge work causes traffic issues and an iconic director passes away
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ok. – Authorities investigate the deaths of two people in Delaware county. Law enforcement says the bodies of a man and a young boy were found near Highway 28 and 395 Road south of Grand Lake. They’re not sure how long the bodies have been there though a car was near the bodies and, though police say they are not certain the two are related, a search warrant was requested for the vehicle. Click here to read more about this story.
Boil water advisory issued for city of Girard
GIRARD, Kan. (KOAM News Now) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for Girard’s public water supply system after a loss of pressure. The advisory started Monday (Sept. 12) morning. It remains in effect until conditions placing the system at risk of...
I-49 dump truck overturns near Carthage, Mo., gravel covers both NB lanes
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1:10 p.m. Wednesday reports of a dump truck overturned, dumping its load, on I-49 north at the Civil War Road exit alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire, Mercy Ambulance and Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified.
Comments / 0