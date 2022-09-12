Read full article on original website
Related
Sip Shine moonshine to open tasting room
A Grand Rapids-based moonshine brand soon will occupy the Harmony Hall building following last week’s news of the beer castle’s upcoming closure. Sip Shine in a recent Facebook post said it will expand its West Michigan presence and open a Nashville-style tasting room and restaurant called Sip Shine Lounge at 401 Stocking Ave. NW.
PoutinePrize?
As millions of visitors descend on downtown Grand Rapids for the annual ArtPrize competition later this week, some restaurants located outside the central zone have come up with a competition of their own. I’ve been over here for two years now,” said Chelsea Pellegrino, Director of Operations at 7 Monks...
GRR Airport seeks submissions from artists
Gerald R. Ford International Airport is looking for local artists to feature in its $110 million Concourse A expansion. Thanks to support from the Frey Foundation, the airport is continuing to invest in a variety of West Michigan artists to feature through its public art program. The design team identified...
Four artists ‘Converge’ at new gallery
Today, Sept. 15, marks the opening of ArtPrize and a new gallery’s first foray into the annual event. ArtRat is located at 46 S. Division Ave., on the east side of the street across from the popular dual eatery and sometimes jazz club Rockwell/Republic. The gallery owners are husband...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lifting a community with art
For the second year in a row, businesses that call the ZIP code 49507 home are featuring murals by Black, brown and LGBTQ+ artists to tell the stories of the people who live and work in this community. It’s The Diatribe’s 49507 Project, and it’s making a mark on more...
A month to honor Hispanic Heritage
Late summer/early autumn is arguably the busiest time of year in Grand Rapids. Festivals, farmers markets and back-to-school events can make it difficult for people trying to keep up with all the hip happenings around town. Well, add one more not-to-be-missed event to the calendar– Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins...
TOOTSIE takes the spotlight
Broadway Grand Rapids is bringing TOOTSIE to the stage for its season opener October 11-16. The Tony-Award winning musical known for its witty punchlines tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a disgruntled actor known for being difficult who is down on his luck until he lands the role of a lifetime. (Spoiler alert: he does this by disguising himself as a woman.)
