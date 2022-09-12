Broadway Grand Rapids is bringing TOOTSIE to the stage for its season opener October 11-16. The Tony-Award winning musical known for its witty punchlines tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a disgruntled actor known for being difficult who is down on his luck until he lands the role of a lifetime. (Spoiler alert: he does this by disguising himself as a woman.)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO