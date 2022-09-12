ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

WMU launches 24/7 mental health support program for students

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University launched a 24/7 year-round mental health program for students Thursday. The program is in partnership with Uwill, allowing students to have free and immediate access to teletherapy services, according to a WMU representative. Location is not a problem as the program is expected...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

COVID-19 booster shot to be available in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is expected to be available in West Michigan counties starting Thursday. In Kalamazoo, it's expected to be administered Thursday and Friday by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department, according to county officials.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Township cancels meeting called to address fired fire chiefs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustees canceled their special meeting Thursday, one day after abruptly firing the fire chief and battalion chief. Next steps for the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department were expected to be announced during the meeting. Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kent County nurse charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse

LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County nurse was charged Wednesday for allegedly causing serious physical and mental harm to a vulnerable adult. Beverly Bratcher, 56, from Newaygo was charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse by the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office alleged Bratcher...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

No lazy bones here! Skeletons are working hard to the bone in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Make no bones about it - those are skeletons you see. Skeletons along South Westnedge Avenue have been spotted sunbathing, directing traffic, and breaking ground, catching double takes from passerby. Photos:. Mark Chicuine and Mauren Bergen are the inventors behind the Halloween-themed idea. “We just started...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids Art Prize is back, featuring art from across the globe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Art from across the globe will be showcased across Grand Rapids during ArtPrize. Artists from Thailand, New Zealand, South Korea, and Mexico, among others, will bring their work to West Michigan. As a part of the city-wide event, Van Andel Arena will welcome three artists,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

South Haven firefighters to be honored and remembered for their years of service

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Five South Haven firefighters will be honored and remembered at a memorial scheduled to take place Saturday. Every year on the third Saturday in September, firefighters from across the state and their families come together to remember the men and women of the Michigan Fire Service, according to a South Haven Area Emergency Services spokesperson.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Cash, religious artifacts stolen from Lao Buddhist Temple in Holland

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — More than $50,000 worth of religious artifacts and cash were stolen from a Buddhist property in Holland Sunday morning, according to authorities. When monks that live and worship at the Lao Buddhist Temple were away, three individuals entered a building on the property around 8-8:30 a.m., deputies said. Two other individuals remained outside next to a vehicle.
HOLLAND, MI
WWMT

'A national crisis': Pet adoptions down amid inflation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In her sixteen years working at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan, Executive Director Katie Timber has never seen anything like what she's seeing now. "Animals coming into the shelter are staying longer-- national adoptions are down by a larger percent," Timber explained. "Animals are staying longer and veterinary prices have gone through the roof. We've seen small clinics increase their prices from 15% all the way up to 30%."
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kentwood man charged for stealing U-Haul truck, leading police on chase

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 36-year-old man from Kentwood was charged Thursday after several incidents occurred last Friday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Robert Gallup was allegedly involved in an incident that occurred in the City of Walker when a police chase started, according to deputies. Fleeing...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Christian handles Schoolcraft in SAC action

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Christian wasn't letting a home contest get away from them, as they used a strong opening set to power their way to a 3-1 win over Schoolcraft Thursday night. It was the Eagles jumping out to an early lead in the opening frame before the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Teenager shot in Kentwood, bullets found in nearby buildings and vehicles

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound in the lower chest and stomach Tuesday, according to the Kentwood Police Department. The teenager was found near Bowen Boulevard in Kentwood, police said. Numerous shell castings were found on scene and several vehicles and buildings were...
KENTWOOD, MI

