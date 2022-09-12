KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In her sixteen years working at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan, Executive Director Katie Timber has never seen anything like what she's seeing now. "Animals coming into the shelter are staying longer-- national adoptions are down by a larger percent," Timber explained. "Animals are staying longer and veterinary prices have gone through the roof. We've seen small clinics increase their prices from 15% all the way up to 30%."

