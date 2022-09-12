Read full article on original website
WMU launches 24/7 mental health support program for students
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University launched a 24/7 year-round mental health program for students Thursday. The program is in partnership with Uwill, allowing students to have free and immediate access to teletherapy services, according to a WMU representative. Location is not a problem as the program is expected...
COVID-19 booster shot to be available in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is expected to be available in West Michigan counties starting Thursday. In Kalamazoo, it's expected to be administered Thursday and Friday by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department, according to county officials.
Kalamazoo Township cancels meeting called to address fired fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustees canceled their special meeting Thursday, one day after abruptly firing the fire chief and battalion chief. Next steps for the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department were expected to be announced during the meeting. Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac...
Kalamazoo man allegedly breaks into home, waits for woman to return, then rapes her
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a reported home invasion and rape, but have no suspects or leads. A man broke into a woman's home, waited for her to get ready, go out, and return home before raping her, according to the victim. Home...
Kent County nurse charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse
LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County nurse was charged Wednesday for allegedly causing serious physical and mental harm to a vulnerable adult. Beverly Bratcher, 56, from Newaygo was charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse by the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office alleged Bratcher...
No lazy bones here! Skeletons are working hard to the bone in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Make no bones about it - those are skeletons you see. Skeletons along South Westnedge Avenue have been spotted sunbathing, directing traffic, and breaking ground, catching double takes from passerby. Photos:. Mark Chicuine and Mauren Bergen are the inventors behind the Halloween-themed idea. “We just started...
Dixon reveals $1 billion plan to hire thousands of police officers, curb violent crime
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Standing outside the Grand Rapids Police Department's headquarters Tuesday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon announced her spending plan to put more police officers, firefighters, and paramedics on Michigan's streets. Top of ticket set: Tudor Dixon wins Republican primary for Michigan Governor. Dixon's $1 billion dollar...
Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
St. Joseph County infant had meth in system and other signs of abuse
CENTREVILLE, MICH. — A St. Joseph County infant had drugs in his system, broken bones and fever of over 104 degrees when he was rushed to a Sturgis Hospital on Aug. 8, according to probable cause documents filed in a child abuse case against the infant's mother. Amanda Wood...
Grand Rapids Art Prize is back, featuring art from across the globe
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Art from across the globe will be showcased across Grand Rapids during ArtPrize. Artists from Thailand, New Zealand, South Korea, and Mexico, among others, will bring their work to West Michigan. As a part of the city-wide event, Van Andel Arena will welcome three artists,...
South Haven firefighters to be honored and remembered for their years of service
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Five South Haven firefighters will be honored and remembered at a memorial scheduled to take place Saturday. Every year on the third Saturday in September, firefighters from across the state and their families come together to remember the men and women of the Michigan Fire Service, according to a South Haven Area Emergency Services spokesperson.
Grandville man charged with reckless driving, domestic violence, posts bond
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Days after a Grandville man was charged with reckless driving and domestic violence, he posted bond and was released from police custody. Scott Hargitt, 29, was accused of recklessly driving a Dodge pickup truck on the street of a house fire in Jenison, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Cash, religious artifacts stolen from Lao Buddhist Temple in Holland
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — More than $50,000 worth of religious artifacts and cash were stolen from a Buddhist property in Holland Sunday morning, according to authorities. When monks that live and worship at the Lao Buddhist Temple were away, three individuals entered a building on the property around 8-8:30 a.m., deputies said. Two other individuals remained outside next to a vehicle.
'A national crisis': Pet adoptions down amid inflation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In her sixteen years working at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan, Executive Director Katie Timber has never seen anything like what she's seeing now. "Animals coming into the shelter are staying longer-- national adoptions are down by a larger percent," Timber explained. "Animals are staying longer and veterinary prices have gone through the roof. We've seen small clinics increase their prices from 15% all the way up to 30%."
Kentwood man charged for stealing U-Haul truck, leading police on chase
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 36-year-old man from Kentwood was charged Thursday after several incidents occurred last Friday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Robert Gallup was allegedly involved in an incident that occurred in the City of Walker when a police chase started, according to deputies. Fleeing...
Lawton man to spend 5 years in federal prison for lying to Veterans Affairs
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Lawton man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for lying under oath and defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, according to the justice department. Joseph Scott Gray, 53, had repeatedly told the Veterans Affairs that he could not walk or stand,...
Kalamazoo Christian handles Schoolcraft in SAC action
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Christian wasn't letting a home contest get away from them, as they used a strong opening set to power their way to a 3-1 win over Schoolcraft Thursday night. It was the Eagles jumping out to an early lead in the opening frame before the...
Teenager shot in Kentwood, bullets found in nearby buildings and vehicles
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound in the lower chest and stomach Tuesday, according to the Kentwood Police Department. The teenager was found near Bowen Boulevard in Kentwood, police said. Numerous shell castings were found on scene and several vehicles and buildings were...
Portage apartment complex proposal loses key vote, but city council has final say
PORTAGE, Mich. — A potential apartment complex is on life support after the Portage Planning Commission dealt it a major blow Thursday. Commissioners rejected a proposal asking to rezone a 10-acre plot of land on Fox Valley Avenue to allow a multi-family housing development by a 6-2 vote. The...
Twists, turns and shredded tires, video shows deputies end dangerous 5 county police chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A wild night behind the wheel with cameras rolling the entire time. Dash and body camera video obtained by News Channel 3 shows Calhoun County sheriff's deputies chasing a wanted man for a full hour Wednesday, while that man was allegedly shooting at squad cars on his tail.
