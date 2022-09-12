ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Dinah Courrier.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Dinah Courrier, Class of 1964, is the conduit in her family connec…
KEYSER, WV
Morgantown, WV
Obituaries
City
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

Morgantown (West Virginia) artists featured during Artist After Hours

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A ceramic potter and a guitarist were the featured artists at Thursday’s Artist After Hours event in downtown Clarksburg. Coordinated by the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, the event had Lisa Giuliani and Chris Haddox showcase their talents and answer questions from the more than 30 attendees at the PWA Uptown Event Center.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Preston golf vies in Fairmont, Morgantown

KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ golf team continued its season this past week with a match on Monday at the Fairmont Field Club and another on Tuesday afternoon at the Pines Country Club in Morgantown. In Monday’s match, Preston placed third out of four teams with a score...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

ND goal celebration

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of goals eight minutes apart stood up as the Notre Dame…
CLARKSBURG, WV
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WVNews

West Virginia volleyball starts 2-0 at Mountaineer Invitational

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia volleyball team (5-6) opened its home slate with a 3-0 win over Merrimack College (2-7) in its first match at the Mountaineer Invitational. The Mountaineers followed their first match of Thursday’s doubleheader with a 3-1 victory against Binghamton (7-4). WVU started the invitational strong, sweeping the Warriors by scores of 25-12, 25-8 and 25-13, respectively.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport edges Fairmont Senior on late field goal

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Seventeen. That is how many plays Bridgeport’s last drive of the game took, a drive that included a 2-yard rush by Charlie Brazier to pick up a fourth-and-2 from the 28-yard line. It culminated with the longest field goal of Taylor Thomas’s high school career.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Turned over roster nothing new for WVU baseball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- As West Virginia gets its fall baseball action underway on Friday with an exhibition game against Marshall at 5:30 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark, it will do so with a very different looking roster. That's nothing unusual for collegiate baseball programs, which, due to the ways in which Major League Baseball's draft and its minor leagues operate, have long been dealing with roster changes that went far beyond the normal graduation exits and freshman signing entrances.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Week Three: Big 12 2022 football notes and picks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It was a celebration of overtime last week in the Big 12, as no fewer than three games (Houston-Texas Tech, Baylor-BYU and Kansas-West Virginia) took extra time to settle, with the first two of those requiring a pair of extra periods. Oddly enough, that same pair of games were previews of league games to come -- perhaps as early as next season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg City Council meets Thursday evening

Clarksburg City Council met Thursday for a regular session. The meeting featured several ordinances' first readings being approved along with some much-needed purchases. The Clarksburg Fire Department and Police Department will receive a total of 40 new radios and new roofs will be installed on the Clarksburg public works building and the North View fire station.
CLARKSBURG, WV

