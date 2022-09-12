Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Jane Lew, Weston, Parsons, and Fairmont
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Lewis, Tucker, and Marion counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. LUCAS. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
WVNews
Dinah Courrier.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Dinah Courrier, Class of 1964, is the conduit in her family connec…
WVNews
Nick Kellarlooks down field for a receiver.JPG
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — No. 15 Nicholas County took advantage of two turnovers late in …
WVNews
LUCAS lung cancer screening mobile vehicle
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screenin…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Hamlin, West Columbia, and Ravenswood
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Lincoln, Mason, and Jackson counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. Bonnie's Bus. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
WVNews
Morgantown (West Virginia) artists featured during Artist After Hours
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A ceramic potter and a guitarist were the featured artists at Thursday’s Artist After Hours event in downtown Clarksburg. Coordinated by the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, the event had Lisa Giuliani and Chris Haddox showcase their talents and answer questions from the more than 30 attendees at the PWA Uptown Event Center.
WVNews
Clarksburg's Got Talent logo
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A "Clarksburg's Got Talent" contest will be held during the Fi…
WVNews
Friends of WVU Hospitals hosts inaugural golf tournament
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Friends of WVU Hospitals auxiliary hosted its inaugural golf tournament …
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Preston golf vies in Fairmont, Morgantown
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ golf team continued its season this past week with a match on Monday at the Fairmont Field Club and another on Tuesday afternoon at the Pines Country Club in Morgantown. In Monday’s match, Preston placed third out of four teams with a score...
WVNews
WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a two-year delay, the WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center…
WVNews
ND goal celebration
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of goals eight minutes apart stood up as the Notre Dame…
WVNews
Clarksburg Visitors Bureau to hold 'Clarksburg's Got Talent' contest
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A "Clarksburg's Got Talent" contest will be held during the First Friday celebration Nov. 4 in downtown Clarksburg. Interested candidates must send an audition video to hello@exploreclarksburg.com by Sept. 30.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
West Virginia volleyball starts 2-0 at Mountaineer Invitational
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia volleyball team (5-6) opened its home slate with a 3-0 win over Merrimack College (2-7) in its first match at the Mountaineer Invitational. The Mountaineers followed their first match of Thursday’s doubleheader with a 3-1 victory against Binghamton (7-4). WVU started the invitational strong, sweeping the Warriors by scores of 25-12, 25-8 and 25-13, respectively.
WVNews
Bridgeport edges Fairmont Senior on late field goal
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Seventeen. That is how many plays Bridgeport’s last drive of the game took, a drive that included a 2-yard rush by Charlie Brazier to pick up a fourth-and-2 from the 28-yard line. It culminated with the longest field goal of Taylor Thomas’s high school career.
WVNews
WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center to host 11th Annual Night of Recognition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a two-year delay, the WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center will recognize three patients and those who participated in the various stages of their care at the 11th Annual Night of Recognition at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Morgantown Event Center.
WVNews
Daughters of the American Revolution resolution for Constitution Week
Councilman Jim Malfregeot reads a proclamation from the City of Clarksburg declaring Sept. 17-23 Constitution Week. The Daughters of the American Revolution representative Doris Dean was in attendance to accept the official proclamation.
WVNews
Turned over roster nothing new for WVU baseball
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- As West Virginia gets its fall baseball action underway on Friday with an exhibition game against Marshall at 5:30 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark, it will do so with a very different looking roster. That's nothing unusual for collegiate baseball programs, which, due to the ways in which Major League Baseball's draft and its minor leagues operate, have long been dealing with roster changes that went far beyond the normal graduation exits and freshman signing entrances.
WVNews
Week Three: Big 12 2022 football notes and picks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It was a celebration of overtime last week in the Big 12, as no fewer than three games (Houston-Texas Tech, Baylor-BYU and Kansas-West Virginia) took extra time to settle, with the first two of those requiring a pair of extra periods. Oddly enough, that same pair of games were previews of league games to come -- perhaps as early as next season.
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, City Council approves purchases, first readings of ordinances Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With an agenda packed with items from Monday’s work session, Clarksburg City Council approved the first reading of several ordinances, as well as several purchases, Thursday evening. Approved first was a pair of ordinances that would raise sewer rates for residents of Clarksburg...
WVNews
Clarksburg City Council meets Thursday evening
Clarksburg City Council met Thursday for a regular session. The meeting featured several ordinances' first readings being approved along with some much-needed purchases. The Clarksburg Fire Department and Police Department will receive a total of 40 new radios and new roofs will be installed on the Clarksburg public works building and the North View fire station.
Comments / 0