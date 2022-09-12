Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Twins' Dylan Bundy: Pulled after four innings
Bundy did not factor in the decision against Kansas City on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two batters. Bundy gave up a run in the second and another in the fourth, but he finished the latter frame holding a 3-2 lead. Manager Rocco Baldelli opted not to let him go out for the fifth, preventing Bundy from qualifying for the win. The veteran hurler had thrown only 60 pitches at the time of his departure, so Baldelli may have simply been avoiding having Bundy go through the order for the third time. This was Bundy's shortest start since Aug. 6.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Heading to IL
Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower-back discomfort ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The transaction is retroactive to Sept. 12. Lowe was held out of the lineup Monday and for Game 1 of...
CBS Sports
Padres' Wil Myers: Playing time likely to dip
Myers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks. The 31-year-old started the past seven games at first base and posted a .970 OPS with Brandon Drury (concussion) on the injured list, but Drury was activated Thursday and is back in the lineup. Myers is likely to see more limited action now that the Friars are healthier.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Kent Emanuel: Called up, moved to IL
The Phillies recalled Emanuel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and placed him on the 60-day injured list Wednesday with a left shoulder strain. The transaction officially ends Emanuel's season while simultaneously opening up a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Tayler Scott, whom the Phillies claimed off waivers from the Padres. Emanuel opened the campaign on the IL while recovering from the internal bracing surgical procedure on his left elbow he underwent last June. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment June 9 and had been pitching exclusively in the minors before being shut down with the shoulder injury. In his 10 starts at Triple-A, Emanuel posted a 2.37 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 44:6 K:BB in 49.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Earns extra-inning win
Holmes (6-3) earned the win in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning victory over Boston. He allowed two runs (one earned) on no hits and no walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings. Holmes entered the game with the score tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth and recorded a clean...
CBS Sports
Rays' Josh Fleming: Returns to Triple-A
Fleming was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Fleming allowed just one earned run while covering the final four frames of Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays, but with him unavailable for at least a couple days the Rays removed him from the roster to open up a spot for fellow pitcher Shane McClanahan.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Heads to bench versus lefty
Varsho is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Left-hander Sean Manaea will start Thursday's contest on the bump for San Diego, so the lefty-hitting Varsho will begin the game on the bench. In his place, Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat sixth in the order.
CBS Sports
T.J. Zeuch: Released by Reds
Zeuch (back) was released by the Reds on Wednesday. Zeuch had been sidelined with a back issue, but considering he gave up 18 earned runs in 10.2 innings across three MLB starts (six earned runs apiece), this roster move was performance related. The 6-foot-7 righty also had more walks (seven) than strikeouts (five) with the Reds. He will likely catch on elsewhere on a minor-league deal in advance of 2023 spring training.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Heading for X-rays on hand
Hoskins exited Wednesday's game against the Marlins with a right hand contusion and will undergo X-rays, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Hoskins was hit by a pitch on his right hand during the third inning and stayed in to run the bases, but he was replaced in the field for the following frame. The 29-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the results of the X-ray are disclosed.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Excellent performance in win
Falter (5-3) earned the victory Tuesday in Miami, striking out four in six innings while allowing a run on four hits. Falter allowed a solo homer to Bryan De La Cruz in the fifth inning and scattered three singles the rest of the way as he limited Miami to one run. He's been the winning pitcher in each of his last five starts and has a 2.43 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 22:2 K:BB in 29.2 innings in that span. Tuesday's start was his fourth straight without issuing a walk. With Zack Wheeler (forearm) nearing a return, Falter may only get one more start for the Phillies before moving to a bullpen role.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jake Fishman: Called up by Miami
Fishman's contract was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Fishman was outrighted to Jacksonville for a second time this season earlier this month, but he will get another chance to show what he can do at the top level. Fishman allowed six hits over 4.1 innings with the Marlins earlier in the campaign, but he allowed just one runner to cross the plate and posted a 2.08 ERA.
CBS Sports
Braves' Kyle Wright: Tallies 18th win
Wright (18-5) earned the win during Tuesday's 5-1 victory over San Francisco, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Wright surrendered one run on two hits in the first inning and loaded the bases in the second but proceeded to face the minimum over the next 10 batters and fell in line for his MLB-leading 18th victory when Atlanta took the lead in the third. It was a nice rebound from eight runs in four innings during his last start. Wright carries a 3.18 ERA into his next outing, currently scheduled to come early next week against Washington.
CBS Sports
Rays' Shane Baz: Will not return this season
Baz (elbow) will not return this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Baz resumed throwing in late August and, according to the report, "seems to be doing okay in recovery," but the Rays will take the cautious route and shut him down for the rest of the current campaign. Barring a setback, expect Baz to be back at 100 percent well in advance of spring training in 2023.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Tyler Beede: Designated for assignment
Beede was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday. Beede served exclusively as a starter early in the season but drew five starts over the last several weeks. He wasn't particularly effective over the last month, posting a 7.78 ERA and 1.93 WHIP in 19.2 innings over seven appearances (five starts) since Aug. 8. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster as part of a move after Eric Stout was recalled from Indianapolis.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out of Game 2 lineup
Hayes is not in the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Reds. Hayes went 2-for-4 with a homer and two runs in the first game on Tuesday's schedule, but he will not start the second contest with the Pirates loading up on lefties against Reds starter Fernando Cruz. Rodolfo Castro will man the hot corner in Hayes' place.
CBS Sports
Astros' Taylor Jones: Booted from 40-man
Jones was designated for assignment Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was the 40-man roster casualty after Blake Taylor was activated from the 60-day injured list. Jones, 28, is hitting .263/.370/.456 with 12 home runs in 74 games at Triple-A.
CBS Sports
Mets' David Peterson: Moving to bullpen
Peterson will be moved to the Mets' bullpen within the next few days, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Peterson will head to the bullpen once Max Scherzer (oblique) makes his return to New York's rotation Monday. Peterson has allowed 11 earned runs over 9.1 innings since the beginning of September and could be used in more low-leverage situations out of the bullpen until he's able to regain command over his pitches.
CBS Sports
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Shut down with torn meniscus
Velazquez was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right meniscus tear. Velazquez sustained the injury in Tuesday's game against the Guardians and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season after receiving the diagnosis. The 28-year-old played in a career-high 125 games in 2022 and slashed .196/.236/.304 with nine homers, 37 runs, 28 RBI and 17 stolen bases. Velazquez will soon undergo surgery and is facing a recovery timetable of approximately 6-to-8 weeks, so he should be back to full strength for spring training.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Heading to injured list
Nelson was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left elbow inflammation. The 26-year-old apparently suffered the injury Monday against the Dodgers, when he allowed three runs on a hit and a walk without recording an out. It's been a breakout campaign for Nelson with a 2.19 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB over 37 innings this year, but the elbow injury could bring his season to an early end.
CBS Sports
Chiefs vs. Chargers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Last Season Records: Kansas City 12-5; Los Angeles 9-8 The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Chiefs and Los Angeles will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Los Angeles winning the first 30-24 on the road and Kansas City taking the second 34-28.
