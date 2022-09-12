ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemah, OK

KTUL

One killed after being ejected in single-car accident in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one person has died in a single-car accident on Highway 33 in Sapulpa. A trooper responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning and discovered the driver had been ejected 80 feet from the car. OHP says 19-year-old...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police searching for man after early morning robbery

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed two women at gunpoint. Officers say they were called to the Wimbledon Apartments near 51st and Memorial in reference to an armed robbery. When they arrived, two women claimed they were coming home from a party and when they arrived at their apartments, a man approached them.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma school bus hits deer, runs off road, OHP says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Merritt Public School bus has the hood ripped off earlier this week when it ran off the road after colliding with a deer, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says the bus was on OK-6 in Beckham Co. when the deer ran into...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sand Springs remembers crash victims at Friday's football game

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs remembered the three students killed and two others recovering from a terrible car crash before Friday night's football game. Police identified the victims as Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner and Kylee Weaver. Police said. “Well I came down here because I know that one...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Tulsa unveils first brand-new fire station in 15 years

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa opened its first brand-new fire station since 2006 on Saturday. Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker was thrilled by the large turnout for the 8:45 a.m. ceremony. “What a great day,” he exclaimed. “There’s never been this many people in a parking...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma took place on Riverwalk Saturday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Woofstock 2022 is considered the largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma and it took place on Tulsa's Riverwalk Saturday. The event was the 16th annual Woofstock. It hosted 36 rescue groups and non-profits, who brought around 150 dogs needing to be adopted. There are a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner oversees Oakhurst Cleanup

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Commissioner for District 2, Karen Keith, is overseeing the Oakhurst Community Cleanup from Friday, September 16 through Saturday, September 17. Keith and new new Chief Deputy, James Rea, along with Tulsa County employees, Health Department staff, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, BNSF staff, Creek...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bivalent COVID boosters now available at Cherokee Nation Health Centers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation announced Monday that the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster is now available to anyone aged 12 or older at any Cherokee Nation Health Center. The new bivalent booster protects against the most common strain of COVID-19 circulating in the Cherokee Nation. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TPD arrests seven in alleged drug ring

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they arrested seven people who were allegedly distributing fake Xanax, cocaine and fentanyl. The seven were arrested Tuesday and police said they believe the group was trafficking counterfeit pills. "A Criminal Complaint and affidavit filed late Wednesday in federal court alleged that...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

SATURDAY FORECAST: Hot and humid

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The last weekend of summer will most definitely feel like summer. Highs will soar into the 90s today and tomorrow. Expect south winds gusting up to 20 mph, too. A few clouds are expected but no rain or thunderstorms. Humidity has increased slightly, so heat...
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Walk helping children find their voices hosted at Hunter Park

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Walk for Apraxia event was held today, September 18 at hunter Park. This event benefits children with apraxia of speech and was free to register. This is the 15th anniversary of the walk and is a celebration of the kids who work hard...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Rogers rolls over East Central in 28-0 shutout

TULSA, Okla. — Rogers posted a 28 point shutout over East Central during their homecoming game tonight. Head Coach Levy Adcock led the Ropers to a 14 point first half, while limiting the Cardinals' opportunities on defense. Up next, the Ropers will face Bishop Kelley at home.
CLAREMORE, OK

