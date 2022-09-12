Read full article on original website
Scientists debate how lethal COVID is. Some say it's now less risky than flu
Has COVID-19 become no more dangerous than the flu for most people?. That's a question that scientists are debating as the country heads into a third pandemic winter. Early in the pandemic, COVID was estimated to be 10 times more lethal than the flu, fueling many people's fears. "We have...
New study shows a lack of investment in mental health care costs lives and billions of dollars
A new report from the Morehouse School of Medicine finds decades of health disparities led to poor mental health outcomes for marginalized communities. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. The Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine's "Economic Burden of Mental Health Inequities" report found that, before the pandemic,...
What You Should Do When You Wake Up With A Stiff Neck
What do we do when we're faced with a stiff, aching neck after waking up? How do we best treat it, and how can we figure out why our neck is so sore?
What Chemotherapy Really Does To Your Immune System
Some chemotherapy drugs act primarily on cancer cells and white blood cells in bone marrow, weakening the immune system while destroying cancer cells.
