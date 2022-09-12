ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Big Things the Merge Will Change About Ethereum

At press time, estimates are that Ethereum’s Merge, or the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake-based transaction validation and settlement, will happen around 1 a.m. ET, or 5 a.m. UTC, on Sept. 15. It’s probably the most significant piece of crypto news since the collapse of Three Arrows Capital in June.
Web3 Developer Platform Alchemy Is Raising $12M for New Venture Capital Fund

Web3 developer platform Alchemy is raising $12 million for a venture capital fund, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Alchemy SPV III fund has yet to start raising the capital. The form, filed on Sept. 9, didn’t specify the purpose of the fund. Alchemy co-founder and CTO Joseph Lau is listed as the fund’s executive officer.
Here's How Equity Investors Can Play Ethereum’s Merge

Crypto traders are gearing up for Ethereum’s Merge, the blockchain's transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS), with assorted markets-related trades. But it's slim pickings for equity investors who want to participate. “TradFi [traditional finance] investors don’t really have many options yet [to play the Merge]...
Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge

Ethereum miners are finding it increasingly hard to make money after the Merge as too many of them are switching to alternative coins, crushing mining profitability. Earlier Thursday, Ethereum, which is the world’s second-largest blockchain network, switched its consensus algorithm to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in order to boost efficiency and lower energy consumption. However, the software update – dubbed the Merge – also meant that miners were no longer needed to secure the network, and so rig operators moved their machines to other PoW blockchains.
Ordered Chaos: Why the CoinDesk Market Index Matters for the New Economy

For a viable capital market to form around a nascent industry, investors need a standardized, broad-based benchmark against which to measure and assess performance. Without it, they are flying blind. With the newly launched CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), CoinDesk Indices (CDI) is seeking to resolve that challenge for investors in...
Welcome to the Post-Merge Era in Crypto

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. At 2:44 a.m. ET Thursday, Ethereum successfully transitioned from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. On today’s show, NLW breaks down what that means for the network’s security and economics and looks at the political dimensions that could impact Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto industry.
Binance Labs Doubles Down on Aptos Bet Ahead of Blockchain Launch

Binance’s venture capital wing said Thursday it is increasing its investment in upstart blockchain platform Aptos Labs. In a blog post, Binance Labs said the investment expands its “commitment to infrastructure building.” Binance had previously joined Aptos Labs’ $150 million funding round earlier this year. It was not clear how large Binance’s latest investment is; Binance did not immediately respond to CoinDesk.
Monitoring the Merge: What a Successful Ethereum Upgrade Will Look Like

All eyes in the cryptosphere are set on “the Merge,” Ethereum’s long-awaited update to a new, greener, method for processing transactions. The update, which will see the second-largest blockchain network ditch its power-hungry miners once and for all, is expected to take place around 15 hours after we hit “publish” on this article.
Environmental Groups to Spend Another $1M on Ads for Bitcoin Code Change After the Merge

Environmental groups pledged to spend another $1 million on online ads to pressure the Bitcoin community to change the network's code in order to reduce energy consumption. Earlier on Thursday, the Ethereum blockchain – which underpins the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market value– changed its consensus mechanism from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), doing away with the need for energy-intensive computing power. Bitcoin, a PoW network, has been facing mounting criticism over its energy use, which is on par with some small countries. These criticisms were echoed in part in a report on bitcoin mining published by the White House last week.
Crypto Lending Company Celsius Files for Permission to Sell Its Stablecoin Holdings

Crypto lending firm Celsius Network, which is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, has asked the court for authorization to sell its stablecoin holdings in order to generate liquidity to help fund its operations, according to new court filings. Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, and is currently before the...
BigCommerce to Offer Crypto Payments For Merchants With BitPay, CoinPayments

Open software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-commerce platform BitCommerce (BIGC) is teaming with BitPay and CoinPayments for cryptocurrency payments for BIGC merchant customers in select countries. The company is joining a number of other e-commerce platforms that have been adding crypto payment capabilities over the last few years. Earlier in 2022, for example,...
Thailand's SEC Bans Crypto Firms From Offering Staking and Lending Service

Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has banned crypto companies from offering staking and lending services, according to a press release on Thursday. The decision to ban "depository services," which includes paying returns to depositors, was made to protect traders from the risks associated with crypto lenders, the release said.
Crypto Miner F2Pool Mined the Last-Ever PoW Ether Block Before Merge

Crypto miner F2Pool mined the last-ever block of proof-of-work (PoW) ether (ETH) as the network shifted to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus system earlier Thursday morning. The last ether block before the Merge was 15537393, data shows. F2Pool paid some 29,991,429 gwei, the smallest unit of ether, as gas fees for that transaction.
The Ethereum Merge Finally Happened: So What?

Ethereum has been getting ready to "merge," creating temporary disruptions in some crypto trading and potentially new opportunities for investors. Now the Merge has finally happened. But what does it really mean?. In simple but perhaps poorly understood terms, Ethereum has gone from a cryptocurrency token backed by a proof-of-work...
Bitcoin Miner Iris Rises as Compass Point Upgrades on Potential Boost in Hashrate

Shares of bitcoin miner Iris Energy (IREN) sharply rose Wednesday after research firm Compass Point upgraded its stock recommendation to buy from neutral. Analyst Chase White said in a note to clients that IREN has potential to boost its contracted hashrate – and thus increase its bitcoin production – if the company can secure additional computing power at low cost, as it did with Bitmain in August.
