cbs19news
GYK will help provide 2D stormwater management modeling for Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The City of Charlottesville has received a grant from the Community Flood Preparedness Fund. This fund will allow Charlottesville to provide 2D models from GYK for the public in areas that are more prone to flooding. GYK is one of Virginia’s largest corporations, and...
cbs19news
One killed in Albemarle County plane crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. Attempts...
cbs19news
September is National Preparedness Month
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- September is National Preparedness Month and people in Albemarle County need to be prepared in case disaster strikes. The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue wants people to make a plan, build a kit, and be informed. This includes knowing what to include in...
cbs19news
CPD continues investigating Elliott Avenue incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has released a little more information regarding an incident that occurred on Elliott Avenue on Thursday evening. According to police, the Emergency Communications Center was advised around 4:20 p.m. that an officer was with a wanted person with whom he was...
NBC 29 News
Office of Emergency Management encouraging all to register for CodeRED
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Office of Emergency Management is reminding people about the importance of being prepared and ready in case disaster strikes. It recommends you build a kit to help get you through the first 72 hours of a disaster. Some items can include batteries,...
Chesterfield Burger King charred from fire damage
A Chesterfield Burger King fast food restaurant has sustained significant damage after a mid-day fire.
cbs19news
ACPD, CPD, and Albemarle Fire Rescue respond to shots fired
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A shooting sent one person to the hospital in Albemarle County on Wednesday evening. Just before 5:40 p.m., the Albemarle County Police Department, the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue and the Charlottesville Police Department showed up at the corner of Cedar Hill Road and Hydraulic Road to respond to a shooting.
Route 1 construction on entrance to future Veteran Affairs Clinic begins in Spotsylvania
Drivers can expect delays overnight on Route 1 in Fredericksburg from now until summer 2023 as construction work begins on a Route 1 entrance to a future Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in small plane crash near Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred late Wednesday night in Albemarle County. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Albemarle County authorities received a distress call from a pilot. Despite efforts to direct the pilot...
WJLA
Virginia Board of Education votes to approve Mark Taylor's superintendent's license
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Board of Education voted Thursday to approve Mark Taylor for a superintendent's license in Spotsylvania County. Taylor is a controversial superintendent candidate in the Spotsylvania County school system. The decision came after hours of public comments from frustrated Spotsylvania County parents at...
cbs19news
CPD investigating shooting off Hydraulic Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Hydraulic Road and Cedar Hill Road. One person was shot and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. There is currently no...
cbs19news
Public meeting coming up on Buckingham gold mining and ongoing study
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Residents of Buckingham County are invited to attend a public meeting regarding a gold mining proposal. The Virginia Department of Energy will be holding the meeting of the state agency component of the Gold Study Workgroup on Sept. 26. It will take place at...
cbs19news
Testing continues to find unsafe bacteria levels in parts of Lake Anna
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Parts of Lake Anna remain under a harmful algae bloom advisory. The Virginia Department of Health says parts of the lake in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties are still being impacted by the bloom. According to a release, people should continue to avoid contact with...
cbs19news
World's largest indoor vertical farming campus coming to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A California-based company is preparing to invest millions into the largest indoor vertical farming campus in the world, and it will be located in Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that Plenty Unlimited Inc. will invest $300 million into the Chesterfield County Meadowville Technology...
cbs19news
Detour for roundabout project postponed
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will have one more week to get ready for a detour at the roundabout construction site where Rockfish Gap Turnpike and Critzer Shop Road meet. The Virginia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the planned detour has been postponed for one week. According...
cbs19news
Diverging diamond project at exit 124 on schedule
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction of a diverging diamond at the interchange between Route 250 and Interstate 64 at Exit 124 in Albemarle County is well underway. Crews are currently working on ramp paving, ramp markings, median barriers, and the retaining wall. They are also working through the...
cbs19news
Seeking input on county's swimming beaches
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Anyone who spent time at Albemarle County’s swimming beaches or who has been thinking about going to them is being asked for some feedback. According to a release, the Albemarle County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for input on possible improvements...
cbs19news
Celebrate the Constitution at Madison's home
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Saturday is Constitution Day, and people are invited to commemorate it at the home of the man who wrote it. James Madison’s Montpelier is holding a series of events Saturday, such as activity booths and speaker panels. For this one day, property pass...
fox5dc.com
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia
CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
Seven-month-old injured after accidental shooting in Virginia
According to VSP, the shooting appears to be accidental at this point in the investigation and no one has been charged with a crime. The incident is still being investigated.
