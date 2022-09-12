ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

cbs19news

One killed in Albemarle County plane crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. Attempts...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

September is National Preparedness Month

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- September is National Preparedness Month and people in Albemarle County need to be prepared in case disaster strikes. The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue wants people to make a plan, build a kit, and be informed. This includes knowing what to include in...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

CPD continues investigating Elliott Avenue incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has released a little more information regarding an incident that occurred on Elliott Avenue on Thursday evening. According to police, the Emergency Communications Center was advised around 4:20 p.m. that an officer was with a wanted person with whom he was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

ACPD, CPD, and Albemarle Fire Rescue respond to shots fired

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A shooting sent one person to the hospital in Albemarle County on Wednesday evening. Just before 5:40 p.m., the Albemarle County Police Department, the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue and the Charlottesville Police Department showed up at the corner of Cedar Hill Road and Hydraulic Road to respond to a shooting.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
#Louisa County Fire
cbs19news

CPD investigating shooting off Hydraulic Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Hydraulic Road and Cedar Hill Road. One person was shot and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. There is currently no...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

World's largest indoor vertical farming campus coming to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A California-based company is preparing to invest millions into the largest indoor vertical farming campus in the world, and it will be located in Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that Plenty Unlimited Inc. will invest $300 million into the Chesterfield County Meadowville Technology...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Detour for roundabout project postponed

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will have one more week to get ready for a detour at the roundabout construction site where Rockfish Gap Turnpike and Critzer Shop Road meet. The Virginia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the planned detour has been postponed for one week. According...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Diverging diamond project at exit 124 on schedule

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction of a diverging diamond at the interchange between Route 250 and Interstate 64 at Exit 124 in Albemarle County is well underway. Crews are currently working on ramp paving, ramp markings, median barriers, and the retaining wall. They are also working through the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Seeking input on county's swimming beaches

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Anyone who spent time at Albemarle County’s swimming beaches or who has been thinking about going to them is being asked for some feedback. According to a release, the Albemarle County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for input on possible improvements...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Celebrate the Constitution at Madison's home

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Saturday is Constitution Day, and people are invited to commemorate it at the home of the man who wrote it. James Madison’s Montpelier is holding a series of events Saturday, such as activity booths and speaker panels. For this one day, property pass...
MONTPELIER, VA
fox5dc.com

Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia

CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
CULPEPER, VA

