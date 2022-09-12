Read full article on original website
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: September 15
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Chicopee, the students at Bowie Elementary School celebrated the 75th birthday of the US Airforce. The young students spent the morning writing birthday cards to the US Airforce, sang God Bless America, and presented the cards with a birthday cake!
westernmassnews.com
Thursday Morning News Update
In this update, police responded to Northampton High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of a bomb threat, one man is behind bars as police investigate reports of animal cruelty in Holyoke, and rapper G-Eazy will no longer be performing at the Big E this year. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
G-Eazy no longer performing at Big E opening weekend
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It has been officially reported that rapper G-Eazy will no longer be performing at the Big E this weekend. Western Mass News heard from Big E officials that Unforgettable Fire will now take the rapper’s spot. We will continue to update you as more...
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle fire on Niagara Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have been able to extinguish a fire on Niagara Street in Springfield. Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that firefighters were called to 12 Niagara Street around 10 a.m. Friday for a reported kitchen fire. He noted that when crews arrived on-scene, they found that the fire was in a closet.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: AMR EMT graduation, paving work in Agawam and East Longmeadow
Golf tournament to raise suicide awareness after death of Agawam teen. The western Massachusetts community is coming together to raise awareness about mental health after a 19-year-old in Agawam took his own life earlier this year. Updated: 18 hours ago. A Springfield man is facing charges after an attempted armed...
westernmassnews.com
Final preparations for opening day at the Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, hundreds of thousands of fairgoers expected for opening day at the Big E. For preparations with the crowds, the West Springfield Police Department placed cones and signs around town. This year in order to limit traffic, there will not be any left turns...
westernmassnews.com
Investigation underway for fires at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An investigation is underway into a pair of fires inside a local high school. Students were dismissed early today after crews responded to two fires at Amherst-Pelham regional high school just before 10:30 Thursday morning. According to officials, two paper towel dispensers were set on fire in...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Fire Department rescues cat from telephone pole
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Fire Department rescued a cat Thursday morning. Crews responded to Ozark Street around 11:00 a.m. where an unnamed cat was stuck on top of a telephone pole. The cat was rescued by a department ladder company. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
D.A. Gulluni explains possible charges related to Northeastern explosion
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As we continue to follow the latest developments from Northeastern’s campus, we took the case to our local experts. If it was not staged, we asked what the criminal charges could the person who placed the device be facing. The city of Boston and all...
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday night news update
In this update, Holyoke Police are speaking out in response to comments made by a city councilor at a meeting earlier this month, a major redistricting in Holyoke is underway which will impact the elementary and middle schools, and Queen Elizabeth II is returning home to London. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Psychic medium Matt Fraser shares insights from new book
West Springfield Police preparing for influx of Big E crowds, traffic. Hundreds of thousands of people who will be traveling to West Springfield over the coming days for The Big E. Springfield Police make arrest in connection with August shooting. Updated: 10 hours ago. Investigators have arrested a suspect in...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Thunderbirds staff preparing from upcoming season
Dog surrendered after animal abuse arrest gets love and care from local shelter. A Holyoke man is behind bars as police investigate an animal cruelty report from Sunday evening. Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee names 56th Citizenship Award recipient. Updated: 2 hours ago. The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke...
westernmassnews.com
RV damaged after striking Northampton bridge
Well-known psychic medium Matt Fraser is expected to draw a big crowd in Springfield later this month and he’s out with a new book. West Springfield Police preparing for influx of Big E crowds, traffic. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hundreds of thousands of people who will be traveling to...
westernmassnews.com
Investigation continues into South Hadley homicide
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We now know a murder investigation is underway in South Hadley after a man was found dead in his home last Friday. “It’s still lays a lot of wonder whether, you know, is there anybody at large, you know,” said Carl Reali of South Hadley.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police preparing for influx of Big E crowds, traffic
Well-known psychic medium Matt Fraser is expected to draw a big crowd in Springfield later this month and he’s out with a new book. The driver of an RV has been cited for driving under the North Street bridge in Northampton and getting stuck Wednesday afternoon. Springfield Police make...
westernmassnews.com
Residents react to new words added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield-based Merriam-Webster is out with its new list of words to be added to the dictionary this month. Supply chain, laggy, dawn chorus, and surface wave are just four of the 370 new words added to the dictionary for September 2022. Bonnie McKee is a therapist...
westernmassnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: Brantley Gilbert scheduled to perform at Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Country music sensation Brantley Gilbert is performing at the Big E on September 18. Western Mass News spoke exclusively with the 37-year-old Georgia native to learn more about his upcoming concert. “Songwriting to me is the truest form of expression outside of prayer. It is melodic...
westernmassnews.com
UMass officials react to explosion at Northeastern University
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One local university is using the emergency at Northeastern University in Boston as a chance to educate their students and staff. The news of an explosion at Northeastern quickly made its way to the phones of UMass Amherst students. “I heard about it more from friends...
westernmassnews.com
Fire officials: classes dismissed after 2 fires at Amherst-Pelham Regional High
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Classes have been dismissed for the day at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School after two separate fires, according to fire officials. Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson said that the first call came in around 10:15 a.m. Thursday for a fire in a paper towel dispenser in a bathroom. A second fire was also reported in another paper towel dispenser.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Police discuss pros to implementing ShotSpotter technology
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Controversy surrounding a gunshot detection system has been playing out in Holyoke. Some city leaders have said that they do not believe it is the right move for their community. The pitch to bring ShotSpotter technology to the city of Holyoke came during a city council...
