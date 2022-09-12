Read full article on original website
mymixfm.com
2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A rollover crash in Daviess County sent two people to the hospital. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash occurred near North Daviess High School at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The crash was located at the intersection of County Roads 800 E and 1400 N.
mymixfm.com
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff said that the pedestrian had been trying to cross the southbound lanes of US 41 when he was struck by the vehicle.
vincennespbs.org
Teen Seriously Injured in Car vs. Pedestrian Accident
A 16-year old Vincennes male has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Vincennes. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened around 4:45pm on US41 South, just 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass. Police say the teen was crossing the southbound lane...
Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
WISH-TV
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Fire Department Responds To House Fire
On Wednesday September 14th, the Mattoon Fire Department was dispatched to 805 Moultrie Avenue at 7:51am for a possible structure fire. Crews arrived on scene at 7:53am and found a working fire inside a single-family residence. Crews deployed a 1 3/4″ handline to the rear door of the residence and began an interior attack and search for any occupants. Crews were notified that there should be a dog inside, and it appeared the occupant would not be home, because there was no car in the driveway. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and conducted a search of the interior. No occupants or pets were located inside the residence. The fire was declared under control at 8am. Crews then conducted overhaul to ensure that the fire had not spread to the attic. The fire damage was contained to the room of origin, however, there was heat and smoke damage throughout the entire structure. Crews then began investigating the cause of the fire. The investigation into the cause is continuing with assistance from the Office of the State Fire Marshall as well as the Mattoon Police Department.
WTHI
Fork in the Road: Ambro's OMG Bar and Grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ambrosini's was once a staple in Terre Haute. It could be found at the corner of 14th and Wabash. Over the years, this piece of real estate has gone through some changes. In fact, it's now the home to a brand new bar and grill.
WISH-TV
Multiple semitrucks crash on I-465 ramp overnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple semitrucks were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 465 on the city’s south side, according to police. Just after 2 a.m., several trucks were involved in an accident on the Harding Street ramp to westbound I-465. Police at the scene did...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies person killed in Vermilion County crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Vermilion County. According to the Vermilion County Coroner, Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown was pronounced dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1 at 980 North Rd., in Westville. Troopers...
mymixfm.com
Vigo Co. Sheriff and Midas team up to prevent catalytic converter thefts
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is hoping a partnership with Midas will help prevent catalytic converter thefts. Residents can take their vehicles to Midas where workers will paint their catalytic converter as well as engrave it with the last six digits of the vehicle’s identification number.
wrul.com
White County Deputy Assist’s In Arrest Of Truck Thief
According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, early Monday evening Deputy Matt Wicker was told that an Edwards County Deputy had a stolen truck stopped and requested for a White County Deputy to respond, because the truck was in White County. Wicker arrived at Highway One at I-64 in Grayville and saw an Albion Police Officer and an Edwards County Deputy behind a large white box truck speaking to a man. Deputy Cowling of Edwards County said he saw the truck traveling southbound on Route 130 and followed it. He then ran the license plate, which came back as stolen. Cowling said he then pulled the box truck over and spoke to the driver, who was later identified as 31 year old Jessie Catchings of Illinois. Deputy Wicker then asked the driver his name, but he refused to tell him, although the man did say the truck was his. Catchings was arrested for possession of stolen property and was told he was going to be charged with Obstructing Justice of he didn’t say what his name was. Wicker walked back over to the truck, a 2018 Freightliner Box truck that belonged to ATOM Logistics out of DuPage County Illinois and ran the license through dispatch, who confirmed the truck was stolen. Jessie Catchings was charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Obstructing Justice. No further information is available at this time.
mymixfm.com
Woman shot, killed while dropping off kids at near Indy daycare
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman died in a shooting outside a daycare on the near west side of Indianapolis Friday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan police, officers were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. to West 10th Street and North Holmes Avenue. Police found a woman who’d been shot multiple times...
3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was traveling southbound when they lost control of […]
wevv.com
Emergency bridge closure in Daviess County
A bridge closure is likely to impact drivers for the foreseeable future. The bridge is on KY 764 in Daviess County. The closure is located at mile point 8.7. The work zone is between KY 144 and Williams Road. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure is due to...
whporadio.com
21 year old Vermilion county resident dies in car crash
The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim in Monday’s late morning crash, at State Route 1 and 980 North Road in Westville, which closed Route 1 for much of the day. The victim has been identified as Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown.
WISH-TV
Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner. At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
State Police: Route 1 reopen after deadly crash
Update at 5:11 p.m. on 9/12/2022 The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Route 1. Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim’s name is Madison R. Baker. She was 21 years old and lived in Georgetown. The Illinois State Police and McFadden’s office are continuing to investigate the crash and her […]
Man charged with murder of girlfriend in Lafayette Walmart shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Money issues. A domestic argument. A loaded revolver. Recently released court documents and surveillance footage are revealing more information about what led up to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lafayette, Indiana earlier this month. 28-year-old Anthony J. Perez now faces 9 felony charges for his alleged […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Garrett, 30, of Washington, was arrested on counts of strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of a minor. No bond was set. Jamie Patton, 35, of Washington was arrested on a count of Domestic Battery in the presence of a Minor. No bond was set. Total Jail Population:...
2 arrested after Indianapolis taxi driver killed
Their arrests come after 55-year-old Abdukadir Filanwaa found shot to death inside his taxi at about 4 a.m. Saturday near 11th Street and New Jersey Avenue.
