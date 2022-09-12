Belichick benching Kendrick Bourne was coaching malpractice

It doesn’t matter why Kendrick Bourne was benched. The Patriots needed their best receiver Sunday, and he was only out there for two plays, one of which ended with a 41-yard reception.

Bill Belichick’s contrarianism doesn’t appear as machiavellian when the Patriots put up a measly seven points on the road against a divisional rival. Instead, it looks dumb.

Bourne seemingly arrived to training camp in Belichick’s doghouse. The wideout wasn’t ever treated like an offensive focal point: Mac Jones didn’t target him more than three times during New England’s first 11 days of competitive team drills.

Bourne’s stay in the doghouse appeared to be extended when he was one of several players ejected from practice for skirmishing with the Panthers. He was only targeted three times in the preseason finale against Las Vegas.

The Patriots’ first unit, by the way, also stunk in that game.

Bourne is following the script publicly. After Sunday’s debacle, he told reporters he’s “not giving the coaches what they want, what they need to see.”

Unsurprisingly, Belichick didn’t offer much in the way of information, either. He said Sunday that Bourne’s benching wasn’t disciplinary, and spoke in generalities when asked about it on “The Greg Hill Show” Monday.

“It just kind of worked out that way. It wasn't anything that was specifically avoided. It just didn't work out,” he said.

Right. Belichick sat his best receiver for no particular reason. Next thing you know, he’s going to do something like have Matt Patricia call offensive plays.

Oh, wait …

The Patriots lost to the Dolphins 20-7 and turned the ball over three times. There was under-thrown deep ball to DeVante Parker, a strip sack and a Nelson Agholor fumble. Bourne’s 41-yard catch finally put the Dolphins in Miami territory, but he was pulled the following play. Jones then completed a pass to Agholor, who put the ball on the ground.

"I thought 'KB' did a great job stepping in there when we needed him. Made a big play for us,” Belichick said Monday on WEEI. “He’s a good player. I'm sure that he'll have plenty of opportunities, as all of our skill players will, going forward.”

Oh, yes. The Patriots “needed” Bourne to get out of their own territory, but not to finish a drive. They only found their way into Miami’s red zone once.

So far, all of Belichick’s contrarian tactics this year have failed: first-round pick Cole Strange is starting the season as a rotational guard; traveling to South Florida five days early resulted in seven points; Patricia and Joe Judge still look like they can’t handle the offense.

Add Bourne’s puzzling benching to the list.

The Patriots helped Belichick wipe away the stink of Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl benching with their sixth Super Bowl win the following year. But that was when Tom Brady was under center.

Belichick can’t expect that kind of cover this time around. He’s exposed.