ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Belichick benching Kendrick Bourne was coaching malpractice

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQHPz_0hs3qZTD00

It doesn’t matter why Kendrick Bourne was benched. The Patriots needed their best receiver Sunday, and he was only out there for two plays, one of which ended with a 41-yard reception.

Bill Belichick’s contrarianism doesn’t appear as machiavellian when the Patriots put up a measly seven points on the road against a divisional rival. Instead, it looks dumb.

Bourne seemingly arrived to training camp in Belichick’s doghouse. The wideout wasn’t ever treated like an offensive focal point: Mac Jones didn’t target him more than three times during New England’s first 11 days of competitive team drills.

Bourne’s stay in the doghouse appeared to be extended when he was one of several players ejected from practice for skirmishing with the Panthers. He was only targeted three times in the preseason finale against Las Vegas.

The Patriots’ first unit, by the way, also stunk in that game.

Bourne is following the script publicly. After Sunday’s debacle, he told reporters he’s “not giving the coaches what they want, what they need to see.”

Unsurprisingly, Belichick didn’t offer much in the way of information, either. He said Sunday that Bourne’s benching wasn’t disciplinary, and spoke in generalities when asked about it on “The Greg Hill Show” Monday.

“It just kind of worked out that way. It wasn't anything that was specifically avoided. It just didn't work out,” he said.

Right. Belichick sat his best receiver for no particular reason. Next thing you know, he’s going to do something like have Matt Patricia call offensive plays.

Oh, wait …

The Patriots lost to the Dolphins 20-7 and turned the ball over three times. There was under-thrown deep ball to DeVante Parker, a strip sack and a Nelson Agholor fumble. Bourne’s 41-yard catch finally put the Dolphins in Miami territory, but he was pulled the following play. Jones then completed a pass to Agholor, who put the ball on the ground.

"I thought 'KB' did a great job stepping in there when we needed him. Made a big play for us,” Belichick said Monday on WEEI. “He’s a good player. I'm sure that he'll have plenty of opportunities, as all of our skill players will, going forward.”

Oh, yes. The Patriots “needed” Bourne to get out of their own territory, but not to finish a drive. They only found their way into Miami’s red zone once.

So far, all of Belichick’s contrarian tactics this year have failed: first-round pick Cole Strange is starting the season as a rotational guard; traveling to South Florida five days early resulted in seven points; Patricia and Joe Judge still look like they can’t handle the offense.

Add Bourne’s puzzling benching to the list.

The Patriots helped Belichick wipe away the stink of Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl benching with their sixth Super Bowl win the following year. But that was when Tom Brady was under center.

Belichick can’t expect that kind of cover this time around. He’s exposed.

Comments / 4

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Matt Patricia
Person
Devante Parker
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Footwear News

Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Malpractice#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after x-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. former Oregon legend Justin Herbert was delivered a strike in the midsection, leaving him on the ground in some pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers assessed him. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After getting x-rays following the game, it has been revealed that Chargers’ head coach believes Herbert will be okay going forward. They did not reveal the results of the x-rays, but Brandon Staley stated that he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: T.J. Watt Announces Decision On Rest Of Season

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffered a suspected torn pectoral muscle during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. While injuries of this nature can often be season-ending, Watt seems confident in a return before the end of his team's 2022 campaign. The superstar...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Brian Flores Has Significant Impact and Influence On Defense In 2022 Implies Patriots OL Coach Matt Patricia

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 2 of the 2022 season and will host the New England Patriots in the season home opener. The organization is coming off of a thrilling 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, but now that is in the past as the team has a quick turnaround to another in-conference matchup. New England is coming off of a loss to the Miami Dolphins who held their offense in check for the majority of the game this past Sunday. Former NFL head coach and current offensive line coach for the Patriots, Matt Patricia spoke with local reporters on Tuesday and was extremely complimentary of the Steelers defense and coaching staff.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time

Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant

The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
NFL
NBC Sports

Rex Ryan blames Bill Belichick for Patriots' issues

The New England Patriots have received a fair share of criticism following Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and rightfully so. Aside from a promising opening drive, the Patriots offense was a disaster. Specifically, communication issues on the offensive line and costly turnovers led to the 20-7 defeat. It was a continuation of the glaring problems New England had throughout camp and preseason.
NFL
The Spun

Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team

NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years. Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy