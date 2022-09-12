Candace Owens Ran Into Black Maternal Health Issues But That Doesn’t Make Her An Informed Person



Controversial commentator Candace Owens may have discovered just how real maternal health care can be for Black women after delivering her second child this past July 13.

Owens told the DailyMail that medical staff who tended to her at Saint Thomas Hospital In Nashville, Tennessee “tortured” her for 24 hours during labor and the birth of her daughter.

“I had been very vocal about not wanting to be loaded up with unnecessary drugs during labor,” The alleged maltreatment, she claims, came after she refused to receive antibiotics and the drug Pitocin which induces labor.

Owens birthed a seven pound three ounce baby girl named Louise Marie Farmer

Owens complained that nurses and doctors continually disturbed her peace and “harassed” with frequent “check-ins” as she and her newborn attempted to get rest, the outlet reported. The anti-vaxxer also alleged that medical professionals bullied her into allowing the baby to have a blood test. —And when Owens attempted to discharge herself and infant from the hospital, she was “threatened” with a call to child protective services. The timing of this report cannot be ignored, as Owens prepares for her latest endeavor with Daily Wire. She intends to address these issues on her upcoming daily show Candace.

‘We need to start to realize what the medical industry is and what it has become – a wire discussion in the era of Covid,’ Owens said.

‘So many parents and woman go through that, not in control of their child, feeling threatened. Doing that show will allow me to continue that discussion.’

Owens is known for her anti-Blackness and far-right stance on multiple social and political issues including Roe V. Wade, police violence, COVID-19 and most recently gender . As MADAMENOIRE has previously reported, Owens is not often at loss for inflammatory commentary. Read what she had to say about reparations below

