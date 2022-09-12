ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche signs Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues to 1-year contract

By Kyle Fredrickson
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

The Avalanche made a splash in free agency to address the departure of Nazem Kadri and bolster their second line.

Evan Rodrigues signed a one-year, $2-million contract Monday to leave the Penguins and give Colorado critical middle-six forward depth. His stock rose last season with a career-best 43 points (19 goals) in Pittsburgh while playing in all 82 regular season games. He added three goals and two assists in the Penguins’ first-round playoff loss.

Rodrigues, 29, will likely compete with J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook as Colorado’s second-line center.

“We are excited to add a two-way player with Evan’s versatility to our group,” said Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland in a news release. “He is coming off his best offensive season and has shown he can play in a variety of roles and help a lineup in many ways.”

It appears that Rodrigues — formerly with the Penguins (2020-22) and Sabres (2015-20) — waited out free agency to play for a Cup contender. The 5-foot-11, 184-pound forward could be another sneaky good signing for now president of hockey operations Joe Sakic. It’s a low-risk contract with huge upside.

In a best-case scenario, Rodrigues anchors the second line beside wingers Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin. Colorado’s depth is reminiscent of their run to win the Cup with no real drop between the top-two lines. Rodrigues capitalizes on the prove-it deal to get a huge payday next offseason.

In a worst-case scenario, the Avalanche are more comfortable with Compher or Newhook at No. 2 center and Rodrigues slides into a bottom-six role. His right shot and NHL experience in 300-plus games still bring value with a low salary cap hit. Colorado moves on from Rodrigues next season.

Rodrigues might be the final addition this offseason for Colorado with one month left until the Chicago Blackhawks visit Ball Arena on Oct. 12 to begin the year. Below is a breakdown of the players who re-signed, signed and left the Avalanche in free agency.

Re-signed: C Shane Bowers, C Callahan Burke, F Andrew Cogliano, D Andreas Englund, F Darren Helm, F Artturi LehkonenD Josh Manson, F Mikhail Maltsev, D Keaton Middleton, D Jacob McDonald, F Valeri Nichushkin

Signed: F Anton Blidh (Bruins), G Alexandar Georgiev (Rangers via trade), F Charles Hudon (AHL),D Brad Hunt (Canucks), D Josh Jacobs (AHL), F Evan Rodrigues (Penguins), F Spencer Smallman (AHL)

Left: F Nicolas Aube-Kubel (Maple Leafs), F Andre Burakovsky (Kraken), D Jack Johnson (Blackhawks), F Nazem Kadri (Flames), G Darcy Kuemper (Capitals), F Nico Sturm (Sharks)

GET TO KNOW EVAN RODRIGUES

Name: Evan Rodrigues

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Height/Weight: 5-11/184

Position: Winger/Center

Age: 29

NHL experience: 7 seasons, Penguins (2020-22) and Sabres (2015-20)

2021-22 stats (playoffs): 19 goals, 24 assists, 43 points (3 goals, 2 assists, 5 points)

Fun fact: Rodrigues played four seasons of college hockey at Boston University (2011-15) and was linemates with current Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel.

Quotable: “This year, I had a different feeling of hopping over the boards, yelling for the puck and wanting the puck on my stick. ... That’s a big key to success for me personally. Just having that mentality and that confidence. That’s something that I really flourished with this year.” — Rodrigues during his May 17 exit interview with local Pittsburgh media .

