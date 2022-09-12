Pearl Jam honored 9/11 anniversary in New York with first responders at Madison Square Garden show

Pearl Jam took the Madison Square Garden stage on the 21st anniversary of 9/11 and delivered a fitting tribute on what was an emotional evening.

Frontman Eddie Vedder recognized the importance of the date throughout the evening as he paid tribute to the first responders that were in attendance.

Vedder told the crowd about a conversation he had with a first responder named Mike who said that he usually leaves the city on 9/11 so as not to relive the trauma of the day. This year, Vedder said that Mike told him he “thought it would be a good idea to be here tonight with you.”

The Pearl Jam frontman recalled another conversation with a first responder who reminisced on how the country came together after the tragedy. “There was a time we supported each other,” Vedder told the crowd. “That’s the part we cannot forget. Let those lessons be remembered as our solidarity to come together and keep this country straight.”

Vedder also spoke on how special it is each time the band plays New York City. Comparing it to their hometown of Seattle, Vedder said, “I don’t remember half of those f****** Seattle shows.”

“But I feel like we remember every Manhattan show. This potentially has the chance to be the most memorable of them all. We are quite honored to be spending this important date with you.”

