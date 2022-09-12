ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gothamist

Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Little Amal comes to NYC after walking through 12 other countries

JAMAICA, Queens — She’s been adored by communities in 12 different countries, across which she’s walked some 8,000 miles. Little Amal is a 12-foot-tall puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl who’s walked with more than a million people from the Syria-Turkey border to the United Kingdom to raise awareness of the plight of child refugees. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

To confront rising sea levels, an NYC artist invites you to stand in the East River for 12 hours

Performance artist Sarah Cameron Sunde (wearing red) and residents and supporters stand in the East River at Hallet’s Cove in Astoria. On Wednesday, Sunde completed a performance piece for which she stands in a body of water for a full tidal cycle, allowing the water to cover her completely. The performance is both a reaction to Hurricane Sandy’s devastation, and a surrender to the human vulnerability to rising oceans in decades to come. Artist Sarah Cameron Sunde concludes her nine-year project to stand in water on six continents and allow the high tides to slowly engulf her. [ more › ]
QUEENS, NY
Science News

Poliovirus is spreading in New York. Here’s what you need to know

A particular kind of poliovirus is spreading in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the country now joins a list of around 30 other countries where circulation of the virus has been identified. Those countries include the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Yemen and around two dozen in Africa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 15-21

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

Telfar bags take over Brooklyn at Rainbow pop-up shop during New York Fashion Week

Telfar fans were sent into a frenzy recently after it was announced that the brand was taking over a Rainbow store location in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week. The unisex fashion label announced that it would be filling the Fulton Street store in Downtown Brooklyn with thousands of bags in every size and every color for one day only -- all available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
