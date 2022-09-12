Read full article on original website
Bad News For The Fall Colors In The Binghamton, New York Area
Now that it's the end of summer and fall is just days away, thoughts turn to the fall foliage season. Those of us who live in the Northeastern part of the country are fortunate that our area is one of the best in the country to marvel at the colors of leaves all around us.
New York Declares a State of Emergency Over Poliovirus. Here’s What That Means
New York governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency over poliovirus to raise awareness about the virus and boost vaccination rates. As of early September, poliovirus has been detected in wastewater samples from the New York metro area and four New York counties, including Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, and Nassau County.
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst ‘since Great Depression’
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
NY's attorney general is eyeing co-living companies as residents complain over 'scam' housing
With the easing of the pandemic, rents in New York City have risen significantly over the last six months, with the average rent now above $5,000 a month. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says co-living companies like Bungalow are being “monitored” after several complaints from tenants. [ more › ]
Facing ongoing wave of homeless migrants, Adams says NYC should 'reassess' how it handles shelter requests
Mayor Eric Adams speaks during annual Jerusalem Post conference at City Hall. Adams says that the right to shelter ruling needs to be "reassessed." The mayor issued a statement Wednesday saying that the city’s shelter system was “nearing its breaking point.” [ more › ]
Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers
MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
Little Amal comes to NYC after walking through 12 other countries
JAMAICA, Queens — She’s been adored by communities in 12 different countries, across which she’s walked some 8,000 miles. Little Amal is a 12-foot-tall puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl who’s walked with more than a million people from the Syria-Turkey border to the United Kingdom to raise awareness of the plight of child refugees. […]
To confront rising sea levels, an NYC artist invites you to stand in the East River for 12 hours
Performance artist Sarah Cameron Sunde (wearing red) and residents and supporters stand in the East River at Hallet’s Cove in Astoria. On Wednesday, Sunde completed a performance piece for which she stands in a body of water for a full tidal cycle, allowing the water to cover her completely. The performance is both a reaction to Hurricane Sandy’s devastation, and a surrender to the human vulnerability to rising oceans in decades to come. Artist Sarah Cameron Sunde concludes her nine-year project to stand in water on six continents and allow the high tides to slowly engulf her. [ more › ]
Science News
Poliovirus is spreading in New York. Here’s what you need to know
A particular kind of poliovirus is spreading in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the country now joins a list of around 30 other countries where circulation of the virus has been identified. Those countries include the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Yemen and around two dozen in Africa.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New York’s plan to put pot dealers with convictions first in line hits snags
New York State is the first state in the nation to put people with past marijuana-related criminal convictions first in line for legal retail licenses — but those applicants say they’re finding the application, due by Sept. 26, dauntingly complex. Hector Bonilla is one of more than 450...
13 Delicious Pit Stops Along Upstate New York’s Famous U.S. Route 20
Long before the New York State Thruway came through the area, it was United States Route 20 that was the main east/west highway in Upstate New York. It runs 375 miles from the far western part of the state to the Massachusetts line. It remains the longest surface road in the state.
Two Regions In New York State Have Super High COVID-19 Rates
Summer was so amazing, I think we forgot about COVID-19 in New York State. But, it's still hanging around. As a matter of fact, two New York State regions have really high rates. I don't know about you, but I had a really good summer! For the first time in...
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles
Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
This NY Pizzeria Ranks No. 1 In US, Ties For Best In World According To New Top 50 Listing
Those in search of America’s best pizza need look no further than New York City, according to a new ranking from 50 Top Pizza. The annual listing of the world’s top 50 pizza restaurants named Una Pizza Napoletana, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, as the best in the country.
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 15-21
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
ABC News
Telfar bags take over Brooklyn at Rainbow pop-up shop during New York Fashion Week
Telfar fans were sent into a frenzy recently after it was announced that the brand was taking over a Rainbow store location in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week. The unisex fashion label announced that it would be filling the Fulton Street store in Downtown Brooklyn with thousands of bags in every size and every color for one day only -- all available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
10 Reasons To Make A Daytrip To The Mohawk Valley
As you start a drive west out of Schenectady along the Mohawk River Valley, you begin to feel a little something different in the air. I don't know what it is exactly, but I feel it. The land flattens out to a valley floor with the Mohawk River and the...
Adams hopes to put thousands of asylum seekers to work in NYC: 'Think about this for a moment'
Mayor Eric Adams is ready to put the thousands of asylum seekers to work after they were bused to New York City by the thousands from Texas this summer, saying it’s “imperative” they be employed.
