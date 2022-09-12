Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
CA High-Speed Rail Authority Releases Draft Plan for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released its draft environmental studies for the planned link between the cities of Palmdale and Burbank. The ~38-mile-long section is currently estimated to cost roughly $24 billion. This section’s cost is relatively high, as trains will mostly travel in tunnels under the San Gabriel Mountains in north Los Angeles County. CAHSRA is currently receiving public comment on the Palmdale-Burbank Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (EIR/EIS). For details on how to comment, and/or attend upcoming virtual hearings, see the end of this post.
Mild temperatures continue for most of SoCal on Friday
Pleasant conditions continue in Southern California as most of the region will experience mild temperatures on Friday
Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding
Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
Evacuations ordered, cars and homes damaged as flash flooding hits Riverside, San Bernardino counties
Heavy rainfall once again overwhelmed storm drains and caused mudslides in Riverside and San Bernardino counties Monday, with officials ordering some Inland Empire residents to evacuate. “The communities of Oak Glen, Oak Glen Road, north & south, from Casa Blanca Road to the County Line, south from Wild Lilac Point down to WildWood Canyon Road, […]
nypressnews.com
Northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles shut down for investigation into crash; 1 injured
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Authorities shut down the northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon after a person was injured in a crash. The California Highway Patrol announced all lanes of the northbound 110 south of Century Boulevard would be closed for at least one hour.
kclu.org
Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties
A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
2urbangirls.com
LA area shooting leaves one dead
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area near South Gate Wednesday. Deputies responded at 5:55 p.m. to the 2000 block of East 77th Street, near Alameda Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
San Bernardino Floods: Videos, Pictures Show Devastation Amid Evacuations
The fire captain of the San Bernardino County Fire Department said mudslides had resulted in major damage to infrastructure in the area.
Rains, mudslides prompt Southern California evacuations
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Thousands of residents were under evacuation and shelter-in-place orders early Tuesday after heavy rains unleashed mudslides in a mountain area east of Los Angeles that burned two years ago, sending boulders and other debris across roads. Firefighters went street by street in the...
Santa Clarita Radio
Prius Catches Fire In 5 Freeway Crash
A Prius caught fire following a 5 Freeway crash north of Castaic Tuesday. Around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound 5 Freeway south of TEMPLIN Highway, said a Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A Prius caught fire...
Metro Train Strikes Vehicle in South Los Angeles
A Metro A (Blue) Line train struck a vehicle in South Los Angeles today, causing minor injuries to passengers aboard the train.
Arrest after teen ODs and dies in a Los Angeles high school bathroom
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant around 8:30 a.m....
4 people shot at Skid Row in downtown LA
Four men have been shot at Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, firefighters confirmed.It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and San Julian streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Four men "in various conditions" were taken from the scene to be treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.The motive of the shooting is unavailable at this time. No suspect information has been released. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
nypressnews.com
2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside neighborhood robbery
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — Two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery in an upscale Riverside neighborhood have been arrested, police announced. According to the Riverside Police Department, 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley were arrested this week. Investigators...
nypressnews.com
Firefighters working to recover person trapped in water hole
The Los Angeles County Fire Department was in recovery mode to pull a person trapped in a water hole out Wednesday. It happened in the 10000 block of Frontage Road of South Gate. The call came in around 11:21 a.m. It was unclear how the person got into the water...
foxla.com
Pursuit crash: Puppy rescued after driver slams into Pacoima building
LOS ANGELES - A puppy was rescued from a burning building after a police chase crash came to an end in the San Fernando Valley. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver when the driver lost control and the vehicle plowed into the building in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Sutter Avenue in Pacoima around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. Upon impact, the building immediately caught on fire.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three-Alarm Blaze Erupts At Warehouse Near 215 Freeway
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A fire erupted today in a pile of pallets adjacent. to a warehouse on the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley, quickly. spreading to the exterior of the building, prompting a three-alarm emergency. response. The blaze was reported at 1:30 p.m. at 22000 Opportunity Way, just.
Firefighters battle blaze at Carousel Mall in San Bernardino
Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a shuttered mall in San Bernardino Sunday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Carousel Mall for a fire inside the building on the corner of North E and West 2nd streets. The fire was first reported around 8:55 a.m. with smoke and flames visible from […]
