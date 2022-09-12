ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
SOUTH GATE, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CA High-Speed Rail Authority Releases Draft Plan for Palmdale to Burbank Section

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released its draft environmental studies for the planned link between the cities of Palmdale and Burbank. The ~38-mile-long section is currently estimated to cost roughly $24 billion. This section’s cost is relatively high, as trains will mostly travel in tunnels under the San Gabriel Mountains in north Los Angeles County. CAHSRA is currently receiving public comment on the Palmdale-Burbank Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (EIR/EIS). For details on how to comment, and/or attend upcoming virtual hearings, see the end of this post.
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding

Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA area shooting leaves one dead

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area near South Gate Wednesday. Deputies responded at 5:55 p.m. to the 2000 block of East 77th Street, near Alameda Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
SOUTH GATE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Prius Catches Fire In 5 Freeway Crash

A Prius caught fire following a 5 Freeway crash north of Castaic Tuesday. Around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound 5 Freeway south of TEMPLIN Highway, said a Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A Prius caught fire...
CASTAIC, CA
CBS LA

4 people shot at Skid Row in downtown LA

Four men have been shot at Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, firefighters confirmed.It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and San Julian streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Four men "in various conditions" were taken from the scene to be treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.The motive of the shooting is unavailable at this time. No suspect information has been released. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside neighborhood robbery

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — Two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery in an upscale Riverside neighborhood have been arrested, police announced. According to the Riverside Police Department, 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley were arrested this week. Investigators...
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Pursuit crash: Puppy rescued after driver slams into Pacoima building

LOS ANGELES - A puppy was rescued from a burning building after a police chase crash came to an end in the San Fernando Valley. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver when the driver lost control and the vehicle plowed into the building in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Sutter Avenue in Pacoima around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. Upon impact, the building immediately caught on fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Three-Alarm Blaze Erupts At Warehouse Near 215 Freeway

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A fire erupted today in a pile of pallets adjacent. to a warehouse on the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley, quickly. spreading to the exterior of the building, prompting a three-alarm emergency. response. The blaze was reported at 1:30 p.m. at 22000 Opportunity Way, just.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Firefighters battle blaze at Carousel Mall in San Bernardino

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a shuttered mall in San Bernardino Sunday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Carousel Mall for a fire inside the building on the corner of North E and West 2nd streets. The fire was first reported around 8:55 a.m. with smoke and flames visible from […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

