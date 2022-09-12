ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government Technology

Taking Charge: California City Invests in Battery, Storage Production

A Silicon Valley city known for its technology manufacturing is becoming a central location for energy storage and green energy development. Fremont, Calif., with its large Tesla workforce and some 900 companies making physical products, has positioned itself as a hub for battery storage and green energy development. The timing could not be better as the nation doubles down on clean transportation and incentives to make the United States a place for battery manufacturing. President Joe Biden recently signed the Inflation Reduction Act, a broad-reaching new law aimed at addressing climate change and health care.
Government Technology

S.F. Schools’ New $14M Payroll System Needs a $2.8M Fix

The San Francisco school board was expected to vote Wednesday on whether to spend more than $2.8 million to fix a new $14 million payroll system that has resulted in eight months of frustration and errors in paying staff. The EmPower payroll system has been full of bugs and problems...
