A Silicon Valley city known for its technology manufacturing is becoming a central location for energy storage and green energy development. Fremont, Calif., with its large Tesla workforce and some 900 companies making physical products, has positioned itself as a hub for battery storage and green energy development. The timing could not be better as the nation doubles down on clean transportation and incentives to make the United States a place for battery manufacturing. President Joe Biden recently signed the Inflation Reduction Act, a broad-reaching new law aimed at addressing climate change and health care.

FREMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO