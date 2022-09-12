ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

Downtown Savannah bank robbed Thursday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A downtown Savannah bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Shawn Kelly robbed Wells Fargo on Bull Street. Police charged the 55-year-old with armed robbery. No one was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Free vaccine, microchip clinic to be held in Pooler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — If your dog needs a rabies vaccine or microchip, you’re in luck. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), Chatham County Animal Services, Chatham County Parks & Recreation, and Renegade Paws Rescue have partnered to offer a free rabies vaccine and microchip clinic next week. On Sept. 21 from 3 to […]
POOLER, GA
WSAV-TV

Where has Bunny Ware been this week?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What an exciting week full of fun events! Our Bunny Ware takes us on an adventure throughout the low-country to experience what our social scene has to offer. She visited the American Legion Post 184‘s Order of St. George Award Ceremony to Colonel (Ret.) Jim Vejar, the United Way Campaign Kickoff, and The Pooler Chamber‘s Business After Hours event hosted by the Step One Automotive Group.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Brooklet Peanut Festival returns this weekend

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Slowly but surely, we see traditions return that went on hiatus during the pandemic. This weekend in Bulloch County, people will once again return to Brooklet for the annual Peanut Festival. Flash back to the second Saturday of September 2019 and none of us at the...
BROOKLET, GA
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
WJCL

Savannah Police: Person hit by car in downtown Savannah Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A pedestrian-involved crash shutdown a part of Bay Street in downtown Savannah Thursday night, into Friday morning. Savannah police tell us someone was hit by a car around midnight, but did not share how seriously they were hurt. It happened on Bay Street near the intersection...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

In-person meeting held over I-95 widening project through Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation had an in-person meeting tonight over their I-95 widening project giving residents a chance to ask questions and voice their concerns. The goal of the project is to reduce traffic on I-95 from the Savannah River to US 278. The...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC hosting gas giveaway in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — 34N22, the pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC, will be hosting a gas giveaway today to highlight the 40-year high inflation and crippling gas prices. The gas giveaway will follow previously held successful giveaway events in Atlanta, Albany, Columbus, Macon and Washington that have received state and national attention. Savannah area customers who buy gas at the Chevron on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Poop Patrol gives Sam the scoop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What started as a way to make some extra cash has now turned into a full-time poop scooping business for Savannah Poop Patrol owner Jessica Jones. She shows our Sam Bauman what it takes to join the team. For more info on Savannah Poop Patrol click...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

‘Phil the Park’ event returns to Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Philharmonic’s annual event, Phil the Park, is returning to Forsyth Park in 2022. The concert will be on Saturday, Oct. 8. This year’s Phil the Park is themed “Movies in Concert” and is free and open to the public. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Garden City grub worth the drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City is a small city with less than 10,000 residents as of 2020. It is sandwiched in between Pooler and Savannah, with some residents living only 15 minutes away from downtown Savannah. If you’re looking for somewhere to go to grab a bite, you should consider giving Garden City a […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
News Break
wtoc.com

Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

Chef Jason Winn prepares a fantastic coastal dish!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We love sharing exciting recipes with all of you and today we bring you another fabulous dish from Chef Jason Winn with the 700 Kitchen Cooking School at The Mansion on Forsyth. As Chef Winn states, Oysters Bienville is “a cousin to Oysters Rockefeller where...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah rail worker addresses potential nationwide railroad strike

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Around 60,000 union railroad workers could go on strike as soon as this Friday. Nearly a third of the nation’s freight could come to a grinding halt and cost the U.S. economy at least $2 billion a day. Some railroads have already stopped accepting shipments...
SAVANNAH, GA

