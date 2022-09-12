Read full article on original website
Downtown Savannah bank robbed Thursday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A downtown Savannah bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Shawn Kelly robbed Wells Fargo on Bull Street. Police charged the 55-year-old with armed robbery. No one was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
Free vaccine, microchip clinic to be held in Pooler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — If your dog needs a rabies vaccine or microchip, you’re in luck. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), Chatham County Animal Services, Chatham County Parks & Recreation, and Renegade Paws Rescue have partnered to offer a free rabies vaccine and microchip clinic next week. On Sept. 21 from 3 to […]
WSAV-TV
Where has Bunny Ware been this week?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What an exciting week full of fun events! Our Bunny Ware takes us on an adventure throughout the low-country to experience what our social scene has to offer. She visited the American Legion Post 184‘s Order of St. George Award Ceremony to Colonel (Ret.) Jim Vejar, the United Way Campaign Kickoff, and The Pooler Chamber‘s Business After Hours event hosted by the Step One Automotive Group.
wtoc.com
Brooklet Peanut Festival returns this weekend
BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Slowly but surely, we see traditions return that went on hiatus during the pandemic. This weekend in Bulloch County, people will once again return to Brooklet for the annual Peanut Festival. Flash back to the second Saturday of September 2019 and none of us at the...
wtoc.com
Graduation ceremony held for Beaufort Memorial hospital employees enrolled in PATH program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may remember these people who, for the past 12 weeks, have been training to take their careers to the next level. It’s part of the PATH program which stands for “people achieving their highest”. 34 people who were already Beaufort Memorial hospital...
wtoc.com
Coastal Health District gives update on booster shots, COVID testing sites closing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new bi-valent booster shots aimed at protection against the latest COVID variants have been available for one week in Chatham County. These tailed vaccines are now the only kind available for a booster shot after an initial series, while some people have been coming in to get theirs, they hope to have even more.
WJCL
Savannah Police: Person hit by car in downtown Savannah Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A pedestrian-involved crash shutdown a part of Bay Street in downtown Savannah Thursday night, into Friday morning. Savannah police tell us someone was hit by a car around midnight, but did not share how seriously they were hurt. It happened on Bay Street near the intersection...
wtoc.com
In-person meeting held over I-95 widening project through Hardeeville
HARDEEVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation had an in-person meeting tonight over their I-95 widening project giving residents a chance to ask questions and voice their concerns. The goal of the project is to reduce traffic on I-95 from the Savannah River to US 278. The...
Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC hosting gas giveaway in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — 34N22, the pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC, will be hosting a gas giveaway today to highlight the 40-year high inflation and crippling gas prices. The gas giveaway will follow previously held successful giveaway events in Atlanta, Albany, Columbus, Macon and Washington that have received state and national attention. Savannah area customers who buy gas at the Chevron on […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Poop Patrol gives Sam the scoop
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What started as a way to make some extra cash has now turned into a full-time poop scooping business for Savannah Poop Patrol owner Jessica Jones. She shows our Sam Bauman what it takes to join the team. For more info on Savannah Poop Patrol click...
wtoc.com
‘Phil the Park’ event returns to Forsyth Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Philharmonic’s annual event, Phil the Park, is returning to Forsyth Park in 2022. The concert will be on Saturday, Oct. 8. This year’s Phil the Park is themed “Movies in Concert” and is free and open to the public. The...
Garden City grub worth the drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City is a small city with less than 10,000 residents as of 2020. It is sandwiched in between Pooler and Savannah, with some residents living only 15 minutes away from downtown Savannah. If you’re looking for somewhere to go to grab a bite, you should consider giving Garden City a […]
WSAV-TV
Habitat for Humanity gives keys to new homeowner on Hilton Head Island
Habitat for Humanity dedicated its newest home to a deserving family on Hilton Head Island on Thursday. Habitat for Humanity gives keys to new homeowner …. Derenne Middle School students to report to Hodge …. Labor agreement prevents rail worker strike. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office gets new chief deputy.
wtoc.com
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
WSAV-TV
Popular senior center to close its door in November
A popular senior center in Savannah is closing its doors. Generation One is set to close in November, after serving the community for more than two decades.
WSAV-TV
Chef Jason Winn prepares a fantastic coastal dish!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We love sharing exciting recipes with all of you and today we bring you another fabulous dish from Chef Jason Winn with the 700 Kitchen Cooking School at The Mansion on Forsyth. As Chef Winn states, Oysters Bienville is “a cousin to Oysters Rockefeller where...
From Long Island to Savannah, sailing impacts a family for generations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Singer and songwriter Christopher Cross wrote the song Sailing (1979), which included the lyrics, “And if the wind is right you can sail away and find tranquility.” Peace, tranquility, and joy are some words that people use to describe the reasons why they sail. Others see it as a competitive sport. […]
wtoc.com
Savannah rail worker addresses potential nationwide railroad strike
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Around 60,000 union railroad workers could go on strike as soon as this Friday. Nearly a third of the nation’s freight could come to a grinding halt and cost the U.S. economy at least $2 billion a day. Some railroads have already stopped accepting shipments...
wtoc.com
Beaufort County and Hilton Head making progress on 278 bridge project
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - About a month ago, we reported on an increasingly tense situation between Beaufort County and the town of Hilton Head that put the future of the area’s biggest project ever in jeopardy. Since then, the county and town have made progress. ”A final attempt...
