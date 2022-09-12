Read full article on original website
Related
Biotia Raises $8M to Fight Infectious Diseases Powered by AI & Genomics
– Biotia, a company fighting infectious diseases powered by genomics and artificial intelligence (AI), has raised an oversubscribed $8 million Series A round led by OCA Ventures. – OCA, a veteran early-stage venture firm operating from Chicago and Palo Alto was joined by other key investors including Continuum Health Ventures,...
Clarify Health & Datavant Partner to Integrate Real-World Data
– Clarify Health, a cloud analytics and value-based payments platform company, and Datavant, a provider helping organizations securely connect health data expands their relationship to enable life sciences companies to connect their proprietary, first-party data in Clarify’s AI-powered Atlas analytics platform to improve clinical development and commercial operations. –...
Power Launches with $7M to Diversify Clinical Trials
– Power, a patient-friendly platform designed to improve access to clinical trial studies emerges from stealth with $7M in seed funding. – The round was led by Footwork and CRV, with additional investments from ARTIS Ventures, South Park Commons, and AirAngels to help Power bring the process of discovering and accessing clinical trials into the future.
Realizing the Dream of AI in Clinical Trials—How to Address Key Challenges
The clinical development process is incredibly time consuming and only yields a success rate of about 10%. One way to reduce the time, cost and success of the clinical development process is to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) into clinical trials and implement AI-driven process automation. The dream of AI in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sharecare Launches SaaS for Independent Decentralized Clinical Research
– Today, Sharecare announced the launch of Smart Omix, Sharecare’s new scalable SaaS-based solution to empower independent researchers, clinicians, and academic institutions to conduct digitally enabled clinical research studies. – Smart Omix is made for researchers by researchers and purpose-built to address technological, economic, and talent barriers to remote...
Harnessing Healthcare Data: How the Right Low-Code Solution Empowers Clinicians & Improves Patient Experience
The healthcare industry has been slowly adopting new technology solutions to improve efficiency and patient care, but it’s still largely known for paper-based processes, and for having massive amounts of data1. To make matters worse, it’s estimated that 80% of the data in the healthcare industry is unstructured, in the form of discharge summaries, medical images, and clinical notes.2.
Pharmacogenomics: The Key to Unlocking the Future of Personalized Healthcare
Pharmacogenomics—the study of genetic influences on an individual’s response to therapeutic medications—is an area of personalized medicine that is gaining momentum. Although pharmacogenomics has been around for a while, providers, health plans, pharmacists and legislators are developing a greater appreciation for its potential benefits and applications. How...
Olive Diagnostics Raises $7.3M for AI-Powered Urine Analysis Device
– Israeli medical device start-up Olive Diagnostics, which uses an optical sensor and AI-powered device to perform 100% passive real-time urine analysis, is extending its seed funding round to $7.3 million, after raising an additional $1.5 million from existing investors and private investors. – The investors in the pre-seed stage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ypsomed & Sidekick Health Partner to Improve Therapy Outcomes
– Ypsomed and Sidekick Health today announced a collaboration to extend Ypsomed’s device and SmartServices offering by implementing a self-injection module in Sidekick’s proven digital therapeutics solution. – The combination of Ypsomed’s devices with Sidekick’s digital health, behavioural economics and gamification expertise will form a unique solution delivering...
DeliverHealth Exec Talks Combatting Physician Burnout with Automation Tech & Data
Provider burnout has shown no signs of slowing down in the past couple of years – a fact proven by a recent report found that 45% of physicians have been experiencing burnout over the past two years. As providers and healthcare organizations continue to face burnout, staffing shortages and financial pressures, they must find a way to reduce administrative burdens while allowing for more time spent on patient care with an ultimate end goal of reducing burnout.
Using AI to Match Patients with Clinical Trials for Proactive Treatment
We are entering a new era of patient treatment options thanks to cutting-edge technologies that are changing the way life science companies approach and execute pharmaceutical research. One of the more significant solutions that support the faster and more efficient development of new pharmaceutical products – such as the COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed faster than any other vaccine in history – is artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data analysis. Thanks to modern life science technology solutions that employ AI for data analysis, new treatments for various illnesses can be made safer, faster and more focused on specific conditions.
AI Provider Anomaly Launches Tech to Predict Claims Denials with 97% Accuracy
– Anomaly, a precision payments company streamlining healthcare billing and payments for providers and payers, today announced its new offering Anomaly Smart Response. – Smart Response uses AI to enable providers and payers to reduce avoidable claim denials and rework and increase payment transparency, top priorities for healthcare stakeholders. Smart Response complements Anomaly’s planned suite of products powered by its AI claim prediction engine, including overpayment prediction, which enables payers to predict and prevent overpayments by learning from previously overpaid claims, and instant payments, which will enable providers to immediately get paid upon claim submission.
FundamentalVR Expands into Urology with Teleflex Partnership
– FundamentalVR, a provider of virtual reality (VR) integration for medical simulation is expanding its offering into urology through a partnership with Teleflex Interventional Urology. – Bringing its immersive, haptic VR training solution to urologists, the partnership highlights how FundamentalVR’s advanced technology and high-fidelity graphics will accelerate the learning curve...
Challenges and Opportunities for At-Home COPD Management
There are an estimated 16 million Americans who suffer from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Patients with COPD are frequently prescribed respiratory medication and given at-home treatment strategies designed to improve general wellness and improve airflow. These strategies may include smoking cessation, air quality control, exercise, and stress management. Unfortunately, despite the use of medication and widespread adoption of lifestyle strategies, COPD continues to represent a serious health burden, with symptomatic exacerbations causing substantial hospital readmission with costs ranging from $7,000 to $39,200 per patient.1 Given the challenge and costs presented by this disease, it is important to understand both the limitations and opportunities inherent to the modern management of COPD, as well as consider new ways to reduce care burdens and streamline the path to effective treatment – including the implementation of novel, truly passive remote monitoring systems.
CertifyOS Secures $14.5M for Frictionless Provider Intelligence
– New York City-based CertifyOS raises $14.5M in Series A funding led by General Catalyst and has received Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. – CertifyOS delivers API-first credentialing, licensing, and enrollment to payors, health systems and rapidly-scaling...
Syapse and Genesis Research Form RWE Partnership in Oncology
– Today, Syapse, a leading real-world evidence company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious diseases, announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Genesis Research. – This partnership will focus on conducting real-world evidence-based research that supports the development and launch of new and innovative...
Imaging Strategy and Digital Mastery in Healthcare IT
How you handle imaging says a lot about your organization’s digital maturity. The ongoing digitalization of industry continues to disrupt business and service models in every sector. Even though U.S. healthcare has traditionally lagged behind other fields in technological adaptation, there has still been a broad and tremendous shift in how healthcare functions, which is driven by IT infrastructure.
Solve.Care Unveils Web3.0 Development for Healthcare
– Solve.Care, the healthcare blockchain platform company, has announced their Care.Labs Wallet, the revolutionary Web3.0 development which is set to revitalize the healthcare industry. – This is the most compelling, accessible and user-friendly blockchain use case in the transformation of healthcare across the globe, with practitioners and institutions authoring their...
Cardiology: Have We Reached A Tipping Point in Structured Reporting Adoption?
– A new report from KLAS provides not only a much-needed update on the breadth of structured reporting adoption but also a first look at the depth of adoption since actual physician use is the only way to drive outcomes. – While the market hasn’t reached the structured reporting tipping...
SDoH: Today’s Health Systems Are Ill-Equipped to Meet SDOH Demands
Today’s youth understand the role SDoH plays in their health outcomes. But health systems are woefully ill-equipped to meet this growing demand. That needs to change. And with the right technology, it can. A true social revolution began on August 1, 1981. That’s the day teens and tweens everywhere...
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0