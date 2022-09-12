Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Sekushi at The Plaza - Bellair BluffsWalk In Talk: the restaurant lifeClearwater, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UF’s Butterfly and Master Gardeners’ fall plant sales are coming up.Matthew C. WoodruffSarasota, FL
Police Seeking St. Petersburg Bank Robbery Suspect
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Just before 2:00 pm on Thursday, a man robbed Hancock Whitney Bank, 100 2nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg. The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police say. The suspect was wearing a fedora and light
Mysuncoast.com
Police warn of license plate thieves
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department are warning drivers to be mindful of their license plates. This past weekend two men were caught on camera stealing a license plate from a Tesla in the Wheat + Water parking lot. The owner of the car, Carol Burdelik, said she was out to dinner with some friends when two men in a Dodge S.U.V. pulled up alongside the Tesla and went to work.
3 teens caught burglarizing cars in Tampa neighborhood, police say
A group of teens linked to several overnight car burglaries in Tampa was arrested early Wednesday, according to authorities.
Man hits bicyclist, steals car, causes 2nd crash in New Port Richey, troopers say
A pedestrian was struck by a car in New Port Richey on Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Tampa Teen Trio Arrested After Vehicle Burglary Spree Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested a trio of teens linked to multiple overnight auto burglaries. According to police, just before 2 AM on Wednesday, officers responded to the 7500 block of S Kissimmee St after a victim reported seeing multiple
Tampa student arrested for lighting another classmate’s clothing on fire
A student at an alternative school in Tampa was arrested for allegedly lighting a fellow classmate's clothing on fire.
Tampa administrator searches student’s backpack, finds loaded gun in pencil pouch, police say
A Tampa high school student was arrested after police said he brought a loaded gun on campus.
fox13news.com
U-Haul repossesses couple's rental believing it was abandoned at Clearwater hotel, dumps all belongings inside
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A St. Louis couple was in the process of moving to Riverview when their U-Haul, carrying all their belongings, disappeared from a Clearwater hotel parking lot. Now they say it turned out U-Haul took it, believing it was abandoned, and dumped all their belongings that were inside.
‘Scared me to my core’: Ford’s Garage in Lakeland target of ‘swatting’
Just before the dinner rush on Monday, Steve Holm’s restaurant in north Lakeland was suddenly and inexplicably surrounded by police officers.
15-Year-Old Arrested At Blake High School In Tampa With Loaded Gun
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department arrested a 10th-grade student on Wednesday afternoon after he was discovered with a loaded gun on campus. According to police, on Wednesday multiple students were reprimanded by school staff for hanging out in the school stairwell, which is
‘It sounded like a bomb’: Seminole home damaged by hit-and-run driver
Mike Ross was woken up by a loud bang around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
995qyk.com
Taco Bell Brings Back Menu Favorite Permanently
People were outraged by it’s removal and they voiced their outrage. The company listened and now Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite, permanently!. Starting Thursday, September 15th, the Mexican Pizza is back! We told you back in April that Taco Bell was temporarily bringing back the menu favorite. The Mexican Pizza return was supposed to last only six months but it sold out only a month into it’s relaunch. It looks like the big wigs at Taco Bell took notice and made the Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item once again.
fox13news.com
Volunteer organization pulls more than 165,000 pounds of trash from Pinellas County beaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Bay Area is known for its breathtaking beaches and one group is working to keep them beautiful. Dozens of volunteers with Keep Pinellas Beautiful recently gathered at south Gandy Beach to pick up trash along the shoreline and in the mangroves. "This is a gateway...
fox13news.com
Construction continues on Gateway Expressway in hopes of reducing commuter traffic on biggest Pinellas roads
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Officials have been working on the Gateway Expressway in Pinellas County since September 2017. Now, overhead signs are up and parts of the road are nearing completion, but there’s more to do. "This is the largest project that DOT has done in Pinellas County," says...
Police: Person shot, airlifted to Tampa General Hospital
TAMPA, Fla. — One person was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday night following a shooting in Tampa, police say. According to Tampa Police Department, shots rang out at around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to West Verde Lane off of New Tampa Boulevard in reference to a call about shots being fired.
fox13news.com
St. Pete moves one step closer toward banning smoking, vaping at parks and beaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The city of St. Petersburg is moving closer to banning smoking and vaping at all city parks and public beaches. The city council took up the issue for a second time on Thursday. The organization Keep Pinellas Beautiful is in support of the ban. "Darn it....
Tarpon Springs inmate on the run for days found in stolen car, FHP says
A 23-year-old Tarpon Springs inmate on the run for several days was arrested Monday after troopers found him sleeping in a stolen SUV.
Tampa man arrested in human smuggling bust, deputies say
A Tampa man was arrested in connection with a human smuggling attempt in South Florida, according to deputies.
Person shot in Tampa neighborhood
A person was shot in a Tampa neighborhood on Tuesday evening.
