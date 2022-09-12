ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Police warn of license plate thieves

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department are warning drivers to be mindful of their license plates. This past weekend two men were caught on camera stealing a license plate from a Tesla in the Wheat + Water parking lot. The owner of the car, Carol Burdelik, said she was out to dinner with some friends when two men in a Dodge S.U.V. pulled up alongside the Tesla and went to work.
Taco Bell Brings Back Menu Favorite Permanently

People were outraged by it’s removal and they voiced their outrage. The company listened and now Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite, permanently!. Starting Thursday, September 15th, the Mexican Pizza is back! We told you back in April that Taco Bell was temporarily bringing back the menu favorite. The Mexican Pizza return was supposed to last only six months but it sold out only a month into it’s relaunch. It looks like the big wigs at Taco Bell took notice and made the Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item once again.
Police: Person shot, airlifted to Tampa General Hospital

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday night following a shooting in Tampa, police say. According to Tampa Police Department, shots rang out at around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to West Verde Lane off of New Tampa Boulevard in reference to a call about shots being fired.
