Drug reporter says new jail gives Monroe County opportunity to address meth epidemic

Sam Quinones, a journalist who's dug deep into the evolution of the opioid and meth crisis plaguing the U.S., says Monroe County is in a position to do something about it.

At the same time community leaders are planning a new jail and figuring out how to best house and help people who get arrested, Bloomington is awash in a methamphetamine epidemic.

Quinones' 2015 best-selling book, "Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic," illuminated the opioid crisis that wiped out thousands of lives.

In 2021, he documented and explained the nation's latest drug epidemic in "The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth."

The book describes a nationwide crisis in cities and towns such as Bloomington. The city's struggle with meth-related crime is noted in the book, as is Monroe Circuit Judge Mary Ellen Diekhoff's drug court, where participants work to get beyond drugs and rebuild their lives.

Former Los Angeles Times reporter and author Quinones said the key to turning the tide is requiring people addicted to meth and other life-threatening drugs to stay incarcerated long enough to detoxify their bodies and heal their minds.

"We are in a place where the nation is blanketed with two drugs with very stark consequences," Quinones said in a Sept. 9 phone interview. "Fentanyl will kill you and meth will drive you mad."

He said charging meth users with drug-based crimes over and over, as their addictions and lives veer out of control, doesn't address the problem or help anyone.

Holding people accountable and requiring treatment that heals and rewires meth-addled brains does, he proposed.

"There's no such thing as keeping people on the street using," he said. "It has catastrophic consequences for those people, and for the community, and far exceeds anything we have ever seen."

Monroe County's new jail should offer intensive treatment programs that Quinones said could save people from the addictive pull of meth, as well as fentanyl and other opioids.

The potent and cheap made-in-Mexico meth circulating today, called P2P, causes paranoia and psychosis. It changes the chemistry of the brain in ways that make it sometimes impossible for users to escape its grip.

About the same time this meth started saturating the Midwest market a few years ago, another drug, a potent opioid called fentanyl, became prevalent as well.

The local connection between people experiencing homelessness and meth-related issues is reflected in police reports documenting community disruption attributed to people high on meth.

He said rampant meth use and the effects of fentanyl are increasing the number of unhoused people with mental health issues exacerbated by substance abuse disorder.

"The disastrous effect of these two drugs impact the community as the addiction breeds homelessness," Quinones said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Quinones will speak about the revelations in his most recent book and how Bloomington might address its meth problem.

The 7 p.m. event at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater is free, but people who plan to attend are asked to reserve a ticket online at: https://buskirkchumley.org/event/an_evening_with_sam_quinones/.

Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5867.