ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twinsburg, OH

'Project Gumbo' ballot issue hearing set for Wednesday

By Ken Lahmers
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

TWINSBURG - The Summit County Board of Elections will conduct a hearing Wednesday at 1 p.m. to decide whether a referendum issue pertaining to Twinsburg City Council’s “Project Gumbo” site plan approval will be placed on a future ballot, and if so, when.

After the Ohio Supreme Court ordered the city to send referendum petitions to the board, it was announced at a special meeting of the board Monday morning that an adequate number of valid signatures were obtained by petition circulators.

However, the board must determine if Council’s action was administrative or legislative in nature. If it is ruled to be administrative, the site plan approval would not be subject to a referendum vote.

If the action is determined to be legislative, then the board must decide if there is still time for the issue to be placed on the Nov. 8 ballot, or if it must wait until the November 2023 election.

At the Wednesday hearing, legal counsel for the petitioners and the city will present their arguments, and the board is expected to make its decision.

In June, City Council approved Scannell Properties’ site plan for more than 500,000 square feet of warehouse space to be built on 33 acres of industrially-zoned land east of Darrow Road and north of Old Mill Road.

Residents living along Old Mill – and some from other parts of town – have opposed the project, dubbed “Gumbo,” because of concerns about noise, heavy truck traffic, possible effects on their water supplies and possible reduction in property values.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Panhandlers with children raising safety concerns on Chagrin Boulevard

WOODMERE, Ohio (WOIO) -For the last 6 weeks Mayor Ben Holbert has noticed a disturbing trend in the Village of Woodmere: panhandlers popping up in different locations. Holbert tells 19 News that since July, he sees families lined up and down Chagrin Boulevard, crossing over into neighboring towns like Beachwood and Orange. He said they’re holding signs, asking for money from drivers passing by.
WOODMERE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit County, OH
Government
City
Twinsburg, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Twinsburg, OH
Government
Summit County, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
County
Summit County, OH
cityofmentor.com

Panhandling in the City of Mentor

The City of Mentor has recently received a number of inquiries from concerned residents regarding the welfare – as well as the legitimacy – of panhandlers in our community. We wanted to take the opportunity to address the topic and as well as answer some questions. Panhandling is...
MENTOR, OH
wtuz.com

New Phila Motel Receives Warning Under New Ordinance

Nick McWilliams reporting – A recently enacted ordinance in New Philadelphia is being put to use with a motel on the west side of the city. The former OYO Motel on Bluebell Drive, now known as a Days Inn, has been the subject of numerous complaints, promoting responses from city fire and police services.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gumbo#City Council#Election Local#Twinsburg City Council#The Ohio Supreme Court#Scannell Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ashlandsource.com

WRDL: Ashland murder case, future of farming in the county

ASHLAND — Report for America Corps Member Nathan Hart stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, September 8 for Ashland Source’s weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. Hart covered various topics during his interview, including new details on a fatal shooting in Ashland involving a father and son, and a two-part “Faith or Fatalism” series on farming in Ashland County.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain city officials look to improve safety at dangerous intersection

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The intersection at Henderson Drive and Colorado Ave in Lorain is known to be a hot spot for car accidents. According to ODOT, from 2019 to 2021, there were 30 crashes at the intersection. In nine of those crashes, people were injured. “You see the ambulance...
LORAIN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

3 indicted on AK-47 carjackings at gas stations

A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted three people on two separate carjackings in Rocky River and Independence in August. Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 19, and Rayquan Bryant, 20, face felony counts including aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault, grand theft, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, according to a news release from county Prosecutor Michael O'Malley.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy