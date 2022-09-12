Too loved to leave: Olivia Olson breaks down her decision to play basketball for Michigan

Read full article on original website
Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M
Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
MLive.com
Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star
Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
WR transfer concerns and reps for JJ McCarthy: Why Michigan football should go pass heavy vs. UConn
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – I’m making a very un-Jim-Harbaugh-like request for the Michigan football team this weekend, and I think it makes a lot of sense: Focus on the passing attack this weekend against Connecticut. If you’ve watched the Wolverines during the Harbaugh era, you know this is...
MLive.com
Which Jackson-area high school has the best football stadium?
JACKSON -- Debate may long rage over who has the best team on the field, and opinions are bound to differ on that.
Look: Michigan Is Getting Criticized For Its Weak Schedule
The Michigan Wolverines have two blowout victories to start the 2022 season — earning them the No. 4 spot in the AP top-25 poll. That being said, Jim Harbaugh and the reigning Big Ten champs haven't exactly been tested so far. The team's first win came over Colorado State,...
fox2detroit.com
Hutch's Jewelry murder: Michigan attorney believed to be mastermind in murder of Dan Hutchinson
Attorney is a person of interest in murder for hire plot that killed jeweler Dan Hutchinson. Multiple sources tell FOX 2 that the attorney, who we cannot name because he hasn't been charged, is a person of interest in an investigation that started back on June 1 when the 47-year-old shot and killed outside of his jewelry store on Greenfield in Oak Park.
saturdaytradition.com
World Series champ joining Michigan State baseball staff
Michigan State baseball is making some moves this offseason. The baseball program announced that there are bringing in a former World Series champion to join the coaching staff per a release from the school. Adam Eaton, who won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019, is heading to...
14 Famous People That Have Ties to Ann Arbor, Michigan
Ann Arbor is our next stop in the search for famous people with Michigan roots. Here comes another list of famous and notable people from right here in Michigan. Today we will focus on Ann Arbor. The home of the Wolverines has supplied the world with actors, musicians, a couple of Playboy Playmates, tech gurus, and more.
saturdaytradition.com
Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers
Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
WILX-TV
MSU’s Akins Undergoes Surgery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State incoming freshman basketball guard Jaden Akins has undergone surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot. Akins was operated on last Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks. Akins was a standout this summer in the Moneyball Pro League.
lostinmichigan.net
Michigan’s Deadly Knights Templar Locomotive
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. This steam locomotive sits in R.A. Greene Park in Jackson. The Grand Trunk Western 5030 was built in 1912 and proudly pulled train cars along Michigan’s railroad tracks for years. On June 5th, 1923 A train was commissioned to take the Knights Templars of Michigan to a Masonic convention in Flint. The 5030 picked up passengers in Grand Rapids, Ionia, and stops along the way. As it was traveling near Durand the gravel roadbed gave way and the train derailed killing the engineer and fireman and three other passengers. 32 other Knight Templars riding the train were injured.
5 Ann Arbor-area high school football stadiums worth visiting
ANN ARBOR – In some towns, there’s only one place to go on a Friday night in the fall – a high school football stadium. These stadiums have a knack for gathering communities to cheer on their teams each week and creating an atmosphere teams can use to their advantage.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
MLive.com
Top Metro Detroit high school football stadiums worth visiting in 2022
There is nothing that quite hits the vein of hometown Americana like a Friday night high school football game. While college and the pros offer over-the-top and extravagant gameday experiences, there’s something special and nostalgic about walking into a local stadium as neighbors rally together in support of their favorite school.
MLive.com
How to get new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus shoes in MSU, Michigan colors
University of Michigan and Michigan State University fans can represent their favorite teams in a whole new way. Fanatics has released new University of Michigan and Michigan State University Nike Pegasus Shoes. Rock maize and blue Michigan Wolverine Pegasus 39, Pegasus 38, or Pegasus 37 Running Shoes. Or grab a pair of green and white State Spartans Nike Pegasus 39 Running Shoes while supplies last. Save up to 65% off sitewide. The 48-hour only sale ends soon.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc football players, cheerleaders disciplined over messages
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and cheerleading squad were disciplined over a series of messages in a private group chat among players. Grand Blanc Community Schools confirmed on Thursday that multiple players received unspecified discipline over messages "that were...
jtv.tv
Lumen Christi to Join the Catholic High School League in 2023-24
(September 14, 2022 12:32 PM) The Catholic High School League (CHSL) executive athletic board announced today the league has accepted a request from Lumen Christi Catholic High School to join the CHSL in all sports beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The decision follows months of discussion between the nation’s largest Catholic sports league and Lumen Christi, a private Catholic high school located in Jackson and operated by the Diocese of Lansing. The school signaled its interest in a letter to the CHSL formally requesting membership, and the request subsequently was approved by the board of the CHSL.
fox2detroit.com
Charlie explains why Detroit cop lost job after Only Fans page found
Was it legal for the city of Detroit to remove Janelle Zielinski, a police officer who ran an Only Fans when not working? Yes. Here's why.
8th grade football game in Jackson, Mich. paused, stadium locked down after shots fired in vicinity
JACKSON, Mich — An eighth-grade football game in Jackson, Michigan, was locked down Tuesday evening after shots were fired "from an unknown location in the area of the stadium," according to a message from Tecumseh Middle School Superintendent Rick Hilderley sent to parents. Jackson police later gave an "all...
fox2detroit.com
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
