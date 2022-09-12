ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Too loved to leave: Olivia Olson breaks down her decision to play basketball for Michigan

By KEVIN BERTELS, Star Tribune
mngirlsbasketballhub.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M

Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star

Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
fox2detroit.com

Hutch's Jewelry murder: Michigan attorney believed to be mastermind in murder of Dan Hutchinson

Attorney is a person of interest in murder for hire plot that killed jeweler Dan Hutchinson. Multiple sources tell FOX 2 that the attorney, who we cannot name because he hasn't been charged, is a person of interest in an investigation that started back on June 1 when the 47-year-old shot and killed outside of his jewelry store on Greenfield in Oak Park.
OAK PARK, MI
saturdaytradition.com

World Series champ joining Michigan State baseball staff

Michigan State baseball is making some moves this offseason. The baseball program announced that there are bringing in a former World Series champion to join the coaching staff per a release from the school. Adam Eaton, who won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019, is heading to...
EAST LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

14 Famous People That Have Ties to Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor is our next stop in the search for famous people with Michigan roots. Here comes another list of famous and notable people from right here in Michigan. Today we will focus on Ann Arbor. The home of the Wolverines has supplied the world with actors, musicians, a couple of Playboy Playmates, tech gurus, and more.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Olson
saturdaytradition.com

Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers

Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

MSU’s Akins Undergoes Surgery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State incoming freshman basketball guard Jaden Akins has undergone surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot. Akins was operated on last Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks. Akins was a standout this summer in the Moneyball Pro League.
EAST LANSING, MI
lostinmichigan.net

Michigan’s Deadly Knights Templar Locomotive

If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. This steam locomotive sits in R.A. Greene Park in Jackson. The Grand Trunk Western 5030 was built in 1912 and proudly pulled train cars along Michigan’s railroad tracks for years. On June 5th, 1923 A train was commissioned to take the Knights Templars of Michigan to a Masonic convention in Flint. The 5030 picked up passengers in Grand Rapids, Ionia, and stops along the way. As it was traveling near Durand the gravel roadbed gave way and the train derailed killing the engineer and fireman and three other passengers. 32 other Knight Templars riding the train were injured.
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
1470 WFNT

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
MLive.com

Top Metro Detroit high school football stadiums worth visiting in 2022

There is nothing that quite hits the vein of hometown Americana like a Friday night high school football game. While college and the pros offer over-the-top and extravagant gameday experiences, there’s something special and nostalgic about walking into a local stadium as neighbors rally together in support of their favorite school.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

How to get new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus shoes in MSU, Michigan colors

University of Michigan and Michigan State University fans can represent their favorite teams in a whole new way. Fanatics has released new University of Michigan and Michigan State University Nike Pegasus Shoes. Rock maize and blue Michigan Wolverine Pegasus 39, Pegasus 38, or Pegasus 37 Running Shoes. Or grab a pair of green and white State Spartans Nike Pegasus 39 Running Shoes while supplies last. Save up to 65% off sitewide. The 48-hour only sale ends soon.
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc football players, cheerleaders disciplined over messages

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and cheerleading squad were disciplined over a series of messages in a private group chat among players. Grand Blanc Community Schools confirmed on Thursday that multiple players received unspecified discipline over messages "that were...
GRAND BLANC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
jtv.tv

Lumen Christi to Join the Catholic High School League in 2023-24

(September 14, 2022 12:32 PM) The Catholic High School League (CHSL) executive athletic board announced today the league has accepted a request from Lumen Christi Catholic High School to join the CHSL in all sports beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The decision follows months of discussion between the nation’s largest Catholic sports league and Lumen Christi, a private Catholic high school located in Jackson and operated by the Diocese of Lansing. The school signaled its interest in a letter to the CHSL formally requesting membership, and the request subsequently was approved by the board of the CHSL.
JACKSON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy