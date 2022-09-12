Read full article on original website
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Former Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr has been arrested and jailed in Collin County but the Sheriff’s Office is not saying what the charge is. Carr was booked into the county jail Thursday.
The Dallas Cowboys need to add a quarterback to their depth chart in the wake of Dak Prescott’s injury, but it doesn’t seem like they will be swinging for the fences. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and shared some interesting revelations. First, he said that after Prescott’s surgery, they now feel the quarterback might only miss 3-4 weeks rather than 6-8 weeks. Dallas doesn’t even have plans to place Prescott on injured reserve because they don’t want the quarterback to be forced to miss four games.
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or look for a long-term replacement for Dak Prescott after his concerning hand injury in Week 1. They don’t need to anyway. When Prescott sustained the hand injury that was later revealed would require surgery and...
Joe Burrow seemed like he took his team’s Sunday loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers particularly hard, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback says the way he reacted was nothing out of the ordinary for him. The Steelers beat the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. After the game, Burrow was...
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has quickly become a household name because of health concerns surrounding Najee Harris, but Mike Tomlin had a great way of reminding everyone to not get ahead of themselves. Tomlin was asked during his Tuesday press conference if Warren could see an expanded role...
NFC Notes: Commanders, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants
The Commanders worked out DL Benning Potoa’e. He was later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson) Commanders released S Ferrod Gardner from their practice squad. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott could return prior to Week 9, with the team currently planning to start QB Cooper Rush this Sunday against the Bengals. (Tom Pelissero)
Jerry Jones Sends Message to Dallas Cowboys Fans Slamming the Team
Dallas Cowboys fans need all of the talking off the ledge talk they can get. Amid their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dak Prescott’s right thumb injury that will sideline him for 6-8 weeks, many have already declared that the season is over. Team owner Jerry Jones is not one of them.
The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in a somewhat infamous name. The team officially announced on Wednesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to their practice squad. The 30-year-old defender had been a free agent after spending last year on the Detroit Lions. Robey-Coleman is most prominently remembered...
While the New Orleans Saints are moving past the Sean Payton era, they are not doing so entirely. The Saints announced Tuesday that they are signing veteran running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad. Murray previously played in New Orleans from 2019 to 2020. Now 31, Murray got fairly...
Dak Prescott at Practice, Michael Gallup in Pads: Cowboys Notebook
In the wake of quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys are cognizant that it will take a team effort to weather the storm of his absence. And so it was back to work here at The...
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons offered an explanation for why he skipped his scheduled appearance on Fox Sports 1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” on Tuesday. Prior to the start of the season, Parsons agreed to make a weekly appearance on the FS1 debate program, with the network even setting up a television studio in his home to simplify things. However, on Tuesday, Parsons was a no-show for his first scheduled appearance, with co-host Shannon Sharpe accusing Parsons of going “radio silent” and failing to communicate with the network. FS1 tried to reach Parsons throughout Monday and Tuesday, but received no response.
Optimism Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott can return from injury by Week 6
The fractured bone Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered in his throwing hand this past Sunday night against the Tampa
The media is begging for a quarterback controversy in San Francisco, and there are no two people who are more familiar with that situation than Joe Montana and Steve Young. Both 49ers legends have some thoughts on the topic. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle spoke with Montana and...
Cam Akers has had a frustrating start to his NFL career thanks in large part to injuries, but he was fully healthy for last week’s season opener against the Buffalo Bills. You would never have known that by how much — or how little — he was on the field.
The Kansas City Chiefs faced a lot of questions about their offense after a major offseason trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill. After just one week, one ESPN analyst is quite convinced by what he saw. On Thursday, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said on “NFL Live” that the Chiefs will be...
There has been speculation about Tom Brady retiring for several years now, which is only natural given the legendary quarterback’s age. With all the recent rumors we have heard about his personal life, it seems more realistic than ever that Brady will walk away from playing after the season. His reason for doing so just might be a lot different from what he envisioned years ago.
As if Khalil Mack’s big performance in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders wasn’t scary enough, his comments during the week should scare other teams. Mack was acquired by the Los Angeles Chargers in March and made his debut with his new team last weekend. He brutalized the Raiders, his former team, with six tackles and three sacks in the Chargers’ 24-19 win.
There is some beef between the Bengals and Steelers, and that was captured in a great photograph over the weekend. Cincinnati-based photographer Emilee Chinn captured a photo on Sunday of Ja’Marr Chase flipping Minkah Fitzpatrick the double bird during the Steelers’ 23-20 overtime win over the Bengals. There...
Von Miller is pouring on the hot take sauce. On an episode this week of his show “The Voncast” for Bleacher Report, the Buffalo Bills linebacker Miller offered a bold prediction about the 2022 season — he believes that Bills QB Josh Allen will win NFL MVP.
Comments / 8