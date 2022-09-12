Read full article on original website
Daly talks 2022-23 NHL season outlook in Q&A
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The NHL started to return to normal during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The arenas were full. The action was compelling. Despite disruptions earlier in the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the League ended up exceeding expectations and surpassing $5 billion in revenue for the first time.
Rookie Series Preview: Flyers vs. Rangers
The home rink of the American Hockey League's Lehigh Valley Phantoms will play host to the 2022 Rookie Series on Friday (7:05 p.m. EDT) and Saturday (5:05 p.m. EDT). The players participating in the Philadelphia Flyers Rookie Camp will take on their New York Rangers Rookie Camp counterparts. Following is...
Money Mase: Where does new addition Marchment fit with Stars?
The winger signed a four-year contract with Dallas after scoring 18 goals in 54 games with Florida last season. 2021-22 stats: 18 goals, 29 assists, 47 points in 54 games with Florida. Contract: Four years remaining at salary cap hit of $4.5 million; actual salary this season of $6 million.
Crosby Speaks on Malkin and Letang Extensions
For Sidney Crosby, the uncertainty was the hardest part. Not knowing if Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang would test unrestricted free agency for the first time in their careers was difficult for the captain, who obviously wanted them to re-sign with Pittsburgh, but wasn't sure if that would ultimately work out.
Lysell Looking to Take Next Step as Rookie Camp Opens
BOSTON - Fabian Lysell has plenty of attributes that jump off the page. His skating, his speed, and his skill are all sights to behold when he takes to a sheet of ice. But there is one thing that the average eyes wouldn't see, something that comes out in the dressing room, the rink hallways, or at dinner with his teammates.
Coyotes Head to San Jose to Compete in Rookie Faceoff Tournament
Weekend games offer prospects an opportunity to showcase their abilities while learning in a competitive environment. The Arizona Coyotes are heading to San Jose to participate in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament with 28 prospects that were either drafted, acquired via trade, signed as free agents, or offered an individual tryout. The tournament is an opportunity for some to potentially receive an invitation to the team's main training camp, all while squaring off against prospects from other NHL teams.
Calling All Campers - and Fans
The offseason has been busy and profoundly productive for Kraken GM Ron Francis and the hockey operations group. The team is earning high praise for its work at the first two National Hockey League drafts in franchise history, with a prospect pool now ranked by media in the top third to top half of the league for highest potential and depth of players projected to play NHL games.
New Faces of Smashville: Kevin Lankinen
Predators Add Another Talented Finn Between the Pipes. The Preds made some additions to their roster this offseason, so let's get to know each of them a little better. Next up: Kevin Lankinen. It's hard to miss Kevin Lankinen's seemingly permanent ear-to-ear grin, even from under a goalie mask. The...
Atkinson Envisions a Winning Culture
Following Cam Atkinson's media availability yesterday, Flyers contributor Bill Meltzer shares his key takeaways. In each of the last two seasons, the Flyers got off to a good start in terms of their early won-loss record. However, the team was not playing to a level of period-to-period or game-to-game consistency that would typically be conducive to sustained winning.
Mandrycky named Kraken assistant GM, sixth woman hired for role in NHL
Promoted by Francis to oversee amateur scouting group after two years as director of hockey administration. Alexandra Mandrycky was promoted to assistant general manager of the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, becoming the sixth woman hired for the position by an NHL team since January. Mandrycky will work with assistants Ricky...
Kyrou signs eight-year, $65 million contract with Blues
Runs through 2030-31; forward had career-high 75 points last season. Jordan Kyrou signed an eight-year, $65 million contract with the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $8.125 million and begins with the 2023-24 season. The 23-year-old forward set NHL career-highs in goals (27), assists...
Islanders Open 2022-23 Season With Rookie Camp
The Islanders kicked off on-ice work for rookies and prospects at Northwell Health Ice Center. The New York Islanders kicked off the on-ice portion of rookie camp on Thursday morning, with 25 players skating on the first day. 2022 draft picks Isaiah George, Matthew Maggio and Daylan Kuefler were joined...
Flames 'better team than' Panthers, Weegar says
Defenseman was acquired along with Huberdeau as part of Tkachuk trade this offseason. MacKenzie Weegar believes the Calgary Flames are better than the Florida Panthers, who traded the defenseman as part of the deal for Matthew Tkachuk on July 22. Florida won the Presidents' Trophy last season, which is awarded...
Canucks Announce 2022 Young Stars Classic Roster
…2022 Young Stars Classic, presented by Toyota, runs September 16-19 in Penticton, BC. Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks announced today their expected 2022 Young Stars Classic roster. A total of 26 players are scheduled to report to the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Penticton, BC from Friday, September 16 to Monday, September 19, for the ninth edition of the tournament.
'SHARE IT WITH OTHERS'
If adversity, indeed, reveals character, know this about Rebecca Johnston:. The four-time Olympian, three-time gold medallist and two-time world champ is truly one of the greats. Both on and off the ice. Her 14 years on the wing with the Canadian Women's National Team, Cornell University and hometown Calgary Inferno...
HPOC Movement to be represented at LATAM Cup
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -- When Dominic Fullwood first joined a Hockey Players of Color Movement team for a tournament in Hershey, Pennsylvania, in August he felt something that he said he didn't always feel while playing on other teams. At home. "It's pretty much family," said Moore, an 11-year-old Black-Latino...
NHL prospect tournaments set to begin
Many potential future stars will play in NHL prospect tournaments across North America this week. Each tournament will enable players selected in the NHL Draft, signed as free agents, or earning tryouts to make an impression prior to the start of NHL training camps next week. The Buffalo Sabres will...
Hall Sees Plenty of Potential as New Season Approaches
"I think he's really excited. I only got to spend five minutes with him [on Wednesday] while he was lifting. We're going to sit down [Friday] a little more in earnest," said Montgomery. "But I know that he texted me during the summer before [David] Krejci re-signed, 'is Krejci coming back?' So, I think he's pretty excited."
Livestream information for Canadiens games during the Prospects Challenge
MONTREAL -- Some of the Canadiens' brightest prospects are heading to Buffalo for the Prospects Challenge, which will be the first chance for Habs fans to see members of the Class of 2022 - including first-overall selection Juraj Slafkovsky - don a Canadiens jersey in game action. The Habs rookies...
ROOKIE CAMP: Wanner maximizing opportunity at every level
PENTICTON, BC - Defenceman Max Wanner knows there's a bit of luck involved when it comes to getting your foot in the door of a National Hockey League organization, but it only gets you so far. Reaching the pro levels of the Edmonton Oilers, either this season or in seasons...
