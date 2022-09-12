Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven Nursing Honor Society Establishes ‘Scrubs for Students’ Uniform Closet
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The 2022 Nursing Honor Society at Commonwealth University’s Lock Haven campus has established an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) uniform closet to help decrease the financial strain of nursing school. The “Scrubs for Students” closet is open to all nursing students who are...
therecord-online.com
Leadership Clinton County Celebrates Kick-Off of 23rd Class!
LOCK HAVEN, PA- Sixteen new participants of Leadership Clinton County recently gathered for an extensive two-day opening retreat to kick-off their training as future leaders of Clinton County. Participants were involved in a variety of communication and teambuilding exercises. These exercises were designed to help the participants get acquainted, learn...
therecord-online.com
Fruits of their labor: An orchard is planted at LHU
LOCK HAVEN, PA – A very ambitious project was underway at Lock Haven University this morning when two dozen or so athletics, community, and biology class volunteers descended on a grassy courtyard in front of the Fairview Suites dormitory on North Fairview Street. “One of our goals is to...
therecord-online.com
Lady Wildcat Tennis shuts down Milton 5-0
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA- The Lady Wildcat Tennis team had a strong showing Tuesday downing visiting Milton 5-0. The win puts Coach Pete Wert’s team 5 – 3 on the season. Next up for the Wildcats is a trip to take on Danville on Wednesday at 4p.m. CM....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therecord-online.com
Selinsgrove downs Wildcat Boys Soccer 6-2
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA- The Central Mountain Boys soccer faced a tough PHAC opponent in Selinsgrove Tuesday night. Coach Billy Hook Said, “Wanting to see what we were made of, we stayed with our attacking style of play. That put a big strain on our outside midfielders though, and they made us pay for it. 4 goals in the first half for Selinsgrove were tough to come back from. Making a few tactical adjustments for the second half, we gave our defense more support. 2 more goals from Selinsgrove made it 6-0, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort.”
therecord-online.com
Williamsport downs Wildcat Boys Soccer 2-1
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA- Central Mountain Wildcat soccer team hosted PHAC opponent Williamsport for a showdown at Malinak Stadium Thursday night. The first half of the game both teams were busy trying to create scoring opportunities, shots on goal, and dangerous set pieces. It was a 0-0 tie at halftime.
therecord-online.com
Lady Bucks remain perfect in 5-0 sweep of Wellsboro
FARWELL, PA- Bucktail tennis kept up their winning ways by dominating visiting Wellsboro in Farwell on Wednesday afternoon. The Lady Bucks would sweep the Lady Green Hornets for the second time this season by the score of 5-0. Bucktail is now 7-0 on the season and is closing in on...
therecord-online.com
Multiple economic projects remain in play in western Clinton County
MACKEYVILLE, PA – Three potential job-producing projects remain on the board in western Clinton County, part of an economic update from Mike Flanagan, President/CEO of the Clinton County Economic Partnership. Flanagan delivered his report Wednesday evening at the annual partnership membership meeting held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Flanagan...
Comments / 0