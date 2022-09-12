Cavin eager to rollout Washington's welcome mat with WashMO on the Go

Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Hoffmann Family of Companies on Tuesday announced plans to launch a helicopter tour service after acquiring 10 acres, including a hangar, at the Washington Regional Airport, north of Washington, Missouri. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition adds a new dimension to the...
Washington Missourian
Next month, Hoffmann helicopters will be flying past Washington and New Haven, following the Missouri River to Hermann, offering tours of limestone bluffs, wooded river bends and farmland. Even sooner, the Hoffmanns’ Miss Augusta yacht will be mooring at her new dock at Klondike Park in Defiance.
Washington Missourian
St. Francis Borgia defeated Washington, 99-64, Friday, Sept. 9, at the Four Rivers Family YMCA. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Jason Stanfield, organizer of the 2022 VFW Celtic Festival, is still tallying the numbers but said this year’s event drew a much bigger crowd and triple the revenue compared with last year’s inaugural event. “I’d say we had well over a thousand people attend,” said Stanfield, who is...
KSDK
The Hoffmann Family of Companies announced those plans this week. They bought 10 acres of land that includes a hangar.
It is the only Midwestern town in the top ten.
Washington Missourian
OxFest, a music festival that has generated tens of thousands of dollars for local charities, will take place this Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Washington City Park fairgrounds. Six bands will perform throughout the day, with the headliner, St. Louis-based Rockin’ Chair, performing a tribute to the Eagles. Gates to the festival open at 11:30 a.m.
Governor Mike Parson participated in a groundbreaking ceremony surrounding American Foods Group, LLC's (AFG) new state-of-the-art beef processing facility in Warren County Monday, September, 13.
Washington Missourian
The Hoffmann Family of Companies has announced the purchase of another local business. As part of its continued Missouri and nationwide expansion, the Hoffmann Family of Companies, founded by David and Jerri Hoffmann, has acquired Washington-based Ziglin Signs, a “national manufacturer and distributor of custom business signage,” according to a news release.
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region is losing out on as much as $28,000 a day the longer a settlement from Rams owner Stan Kroenke sits in a low-interest bearing account, and a member of the Regional Sports Authority board says city and county leaders have not agreed to move ahead with a plan to stop it.
So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
Washington Missourian
Washington won a total of 11 tennis matches in Saturday’s Troy Tournament. The Lady Jays notched their second-ever team victory at the four-team round-robin event, defeating Troy, 6-3.
KMOV
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: A look at one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. Realtor David Mayer shows us one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:10...
mymoinfo.com
(Kansas City) The State Appeals Court in Kansas City has ruled that five Missouri counties and those counties health centers, which includes Jefferson County, cannot intervene and appeal a lower court’s ruling that struck down state regulations about the control of infectious diseases. The ruling involved St. Louis and...
vandalialeader.com
Platinum Team Management, a hospital and medical management company based in Wylie, Texas, announced an agreement last May to assume control of Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton. Noble Health had announced that the facilities were closing on March 25 and the two hospitals suspended services and diverted all patients to nearby facilities. Since that time, questions have been raised concerning the possibility of the hospitals reopening.
Washington Missourian
Gov. Mike Parson touted his and the state’s agricultural bonafides just a few miles north of this area Monday. Parson was in Warren County for the groundbreaking of a massive beef processing plant that, when fully operational by the end of 2024, will process 2,400 head of cattle per day on a 150-acre site located between Wright City and Foristell. The plant is expected to employ 1,300 people.
Fall is the season for football, hoodies, and chili! Chili just hits differently when the weather starts to cool down, and one food website says they found the best chili in the Show-Me State... According to the foodie website called eatthis.com, the best chili in Missouri is at a place...
Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
Washington Missourian
Competing in one of the state’s biggest cross country events, Union ran Saturday in the Forest Park Festival. Union’s varsity runners competed in the Gold Division.
St. Louis new soccer stadium is now on hold due to damage from a city project outside the 22,500-seat arena.
