ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

KU ranked No. 56 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report; it’s now the 2nd-highest ranked public school in Big 12

By Editorials
LJWORLD
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Unlikely To Leave For Nebraska

Since Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, Nebraska has been linked to a number of prominent head coaches. Baylor's Dave Aranda has been mentioned as a potential fit, but Bruce Feldman of The Athletic threw some cold water on that possibility this afternoon. "I know there’s been some chatter about...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Where Iowa basketball's 2024 commit, targets sit in the updated rankings on 247Sports

On Wednesday, 247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2024. Here is where Iowa's lone commit and then targets in the 2024 class sit in the updated rankings. Peoria (Ill.) Notre Dame four-star forward Cooper Koch dropped a few spots to No. 61 nationally. Koch, the son of former Iowa forward JR Koch, picked the Hawkeyes over Wisconsin and Purdue in the summer, and is the first commit in Iowa's 2024 class.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Big 12 Coach Was Asked About The Nebraska Job

Chris Klieman is one of the many names floated as a candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska's next head coach. When asked about the position, per Riley Gates of 247Sports, the Kansas State coach wasn't ready to discuss taking a peer's old job. “For starters, Scott Frost is a...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach

Mickey Joseph will be in charge of the Nebraska football program through the rest of the 2022 season. As the interim head coach, Joseph revealed he has made one alteration to the schedule implemented by his predecessor Scott Frost. Instead of having Sunday, the typical day after games, as their...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S News World Report#Public University#University Rankings#Linus College#The University Of Kansas#The Big 12 Conference#Iowa State#Tcu
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Troubling Scott Frost Story Goes Viral: Football World Reacts

The win-loss record was probably enough for any athletic director to fire former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. But some pretty stunning revelations suggest that there were far more problems behind the scenes than anyone realized. In a recent appearance on Hurrdat Sports, Nebraska insider Mike'l Severe pointed out that...
LINCOLN, NE
College Football HQ

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football preview, prediction

Once upon a time, Oklahoma vs. Nebraska was must-see TV on the college football schedule. Not so much anymore since the Huskers left for the Big Ten, but it's always fun to see these old rivals play on the same field. Now these programs seem to be on wildly divergent paths.  Oklahoma is at the ...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did

Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
247Sports

Adrian Martinez shares sympathy for Scott Frost after Nebraska firing

The Sunday firing of Scott Frost at Nebraska sparked plenty of national reaction as the first major move of the 2022 coaching cycle, as well as reaction from those closely tied to the program. One of those individuals is Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who committed to and played for Frost at Nebraska from 2018-21. During a media session on Tuesday, Martinez was asked about the decision by the Huskers to move on.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season

Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
AMES, IA
Golf Digest

There's an elaborate Brian Ferentz Cameo ruse sweeping through Hawkeye nation like a wildfire

The Iowa Hawkeyes offense has been garbage. Actually, they’ve been less than garbage. To be garbage, you must first exist. So far in 2022, the Hawkeyes offense has been nothing more than a theoretical concept, static on the TV screen until the defense takes over again. Through two games this season, the Hawkeyes offense has scored 10 points.They beat FCS South Dakota State on the back of two second-half safeties from the defense and fell to arch-rival Iowa State on Saturday, mustering a single first-quarter touchdown. In the process they racked up a litany of hilarious stats that would have any Power Five program in the nation firing their offensive coordinator into the sun.
IOWA CITY, IA
CJ Coombs

The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929

Andrew Drumm Institute in Independence, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Andrew Drumm Institute n/k/a Drumm Farm Center for Children built on a 370-acre working farm was an orphanage for boys. It's located in Independence, Missouri. In 1929, this facility provided education and support for boys who might otherwise be at a disadvantage.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Schools, locations Tennessee should schedule after 2024 Oklahoma postponement

The Southeastern Conference announced the postponement of Tennessee’s 2024 game against Oklahoma. “The Southeastern Conference has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy