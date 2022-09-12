KU ranked No. 56 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report; it’s now the 2nd-highest ranked public school in Big 12

Read full article on original website
Report: Prominent Coach Unlikely To Leave For Nebraska
Since Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, Nebraska has been linked to a number of prominent head coaches. Baylor's Dave Aranda has been mentioned as a potential fit, but Bruce Feldman of The Athletic threw some cold water on that possibility this afternoon. "I know there’s been some chatter about...
Where Iowa basketball's 2024 commit, targets sit in the updated rankings on 247Sports
On Wednesday, 247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2024. Here is where Iowa's lone commit and then targets in the 2024 class sit in the updated rankings. Peoria (Ill.) Notre Dame four-star forward Cooper Koch dropped a few spots to No. 61 nationally. Koch, the son of former Iowa forward JR Koch, picked the Hawkeyes over Wisconsin and Purdue in the summer, and is the first commit in Iowa's 2024 class.
Drought in Nebraska exposes SHIPWRECK of cargo steamboat that sank in Missouri River in 1870
A steamboat wreck that dates to 1870 was uncovered in the Missouri River after drought in Nebraska and South Dakota caused the waterway's levels to drop off dramatically. Known as the North Alabama, the steamboat sank near Goat Island, which is on the border between Nebraska and South Dakota. The...
Phys.org
Hidden microearthquakes illuminate large earthquake-hosting faults in Oklahoma and Kansas
Using machine learning to sift through a decade's worth of seismic data, researchers have identified hundreds of thousands of microearthquakes along some previously unknown fault structures in Oklahoma and Kansas. The newly identified microearthquakes allowed the seismologists to map and measure earthquake clusters in the region, which has experienced unusual...
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
Former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Comments on Frost’s Firing
The two were at Nebraska together for four seasons.
Big 12 Coach Was Asked About The Nebraska Job
Chris Klieman is one of the many names floated as a candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska's next head coach. When asked about the position, per Riley Gates of 247Sports, the Kansas State coach wasn't ready to discuss taking a peer's old job. “For starters, Scott Frost is a...
Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach
Mickey Joseph will be in charge of the Nebraska football program through the rest of the 2022 season. As the interim head coach, Joseph revealed he has made one alteration to the schedule implemented by his predecessor Scott Frost. Instead of having Sunday, the typical day after games, as their...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Troubling Scott Frost Story Goes Viral: Football World Reacts
The win-loss record was probably enough for any athletic director to fire former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. But some pretty stunning revelations suggest that there were far more problems behind the scenes than anyone realized. In a recent appearance on Hurrdat Sports, Nebraska insider Mike'l Severe pointed out that...
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football preview, prediction
Once upon a time, Oklahoma vs. Nebraska was must-see TV on the college football schedule. Not so much anymore since the Huskers left for the Big Ten, but it's always fun to see these old rivals play on the same field. Now these programs seem to be on wildly divergent paths. Oklahoma is at the ...
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
Adrian Martinez shares sympathy for Scott Frost after Nebraska firing
The Sunday firing of Scott Frost at Nebraska sparked plenty of national reaction as the first major move of the 2022 coaching cycle, as well as reaction from those closely tied to the program. One of those individuals is Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who committed to and played for Frost at Nebraska from 2018-21. During a media session on Tuesday, Martinez was asked about the decision by the Huskers to move on.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season
Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
Urban Meyer Addresses Nebraska Job After Frost’s Firing
Could the former college coach be angling for an opportunity in Lincoln?
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph at work: Nebraska reveals behind-the-scenes look at Husker practices in Week 3
Mickey Joseph is getting his team ready for Week 3. The Nebraska Cornhuskers released a pretty cool video of the interim coach during his first turn leading the team in practice. The Huskers appear to be pretty animated here. And the B1G champions in practice. It’s all hype to fans...
Golf Digest
There's an elaborate Brian Ferentz Cameo ruse sweeping through Hawkeye nation like a wildfire
The Iowa Hawkeyes offense has been garbage. Actually, they’ve been less than garbage. To be garbage, you must first exist. So far in 2022, the Hawkeyes offense has been nothing more than a theoretical concept, static on the TV screen until the defense takes over again. Through two games this season, the Hawkeyes offense has scored 10 points.They beat FCS South Dakota State on the back of two second-half safeties from the defense and fell to arch-rival Iowa State on Saturday, mustering a single first-quarter touchdown. In the process they racked up a litany of hilarious stats that would have any Power Five program in the nation firing their offensive coordinator into the sun.
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929
Andrew Drumm Institute in Independence, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Andrew Drumm Institute n/k/a Drumm Farm Center for Children built on a 370-acre working farm was an orphanage for boys. It's located in Independence, Missouri. In 1929, this facility provided education and support for boys who might otherwise be at a disadvantage.
Odds & Trends: Iowa vs. Nevada
A Look at This Week's Game Under the Lights from a Gambling Angle
Schools, locations Tennessee should schedule after 2024 Oklahoma postponement
The Southeastern Conference announced the postponement of Tennessee’s 2024 game against Oklahoma. “The Southeastern Conference has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations.
