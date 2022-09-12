ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WKMI

Lighthouse Autism Center Moves Into Old Family Video in Kalamazoo

We now know what's going into the old Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo. So, what happens at the Lighthouse Autism Center?. The nearly 250 Family Video locations that were still open at the beginning of 2021 announced that they were closing their doors in January. Sadly, by the end of February 2021, after many years at that location, the Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo closed its doors permanently. Not even Stranger Things could keep that video store alive.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wincountry.com

Battle Creek’s annual hydrant flushing program happening now

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek City Water crews have started the annual fire hydrant flushing program during overnight hours. Crews started Sunday night, September 11. They expect to finish this year’s flushing within about two weeks, before the end of September. Crews are flushing hydrants...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Person
Paige
Fox17

Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wincountry.com

Kalamazoo Township fire chief and battalion chief fired by township manager

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Township’s Fire Chief and Battalion Chief were abruptly fired on Wednesday, September 14. According to WWMT, firefighters were called to Kalamazoo Township’s Eastwood Fire Station for a special meeting after township manager Dexter Mitchell terminated Fire Chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wincountry.com

CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 community level

UNDATED (WTVB) – The Centers for Disease Control says Calhoun County is one of 14 Michigan counties that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level for this week. That’s an increase from eight counties last week. The other counties are a high level are Clare, Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton,...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
wincountry.com

Missing Kalamazoo man found

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A missing Kalamazoo man has been found. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reporting that 20-year-old Nathaniel Duvall Brown was found after going missing before last weekend. Brown had last contacted family and friends on Thursday, September 8 around 9:30 p.m., and was reported found at 5 p.m. on Monday, September 12, according to the sheriff’s office.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kent County nurse charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse

LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County nurse was charged Wednesday for allegedly causing serious physical and mental harm to a vulnerable adult. Beverly Bratcher, 56, from Newaygo was charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse by the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office alleged Bratcher...
KENT COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Songs That Are About Or Mention Kalamazoo

Music is a universal language, whether you can understand the words that are being sung/rapped is a different story. The foundation of music is simply just the melody of instrument sounds coming together to form a beat. No matter where you come from in the world, you know the sound of a piano, violin, guitar, drum, and other instruments. Then words are sung/wrapped over the beat in a variety of different tones, speeds, and lengths to create what we know today as songs.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wincountry.com

Sturgis woman convicted on St. Joseph County drug charges

CENTREVILLE, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Sturgis woman was convicted on Tuesday in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for being in Possession of Methamphetamine and Hydrocodone. 52-year-old Stephani Webb is facing up to ten years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced on October 21. Webb was convicted following...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI

