Open For Business! New Plainwell Pub “Mayor’s Joint” Honors Late City Mayor
Plainwell, Michigan residents have been wondering the fate of the space that housed local pub Rhino's after owner Phil Anglin announced the bar's sudden closure in early 2022. In January of this year the Rhino's Facebook page shared the disappointing news with Phil saying,. All good things must come to...
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
Kalamazoo students from Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation make a difference in NOLA
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Some local high students involved with Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation spent some time in the Big Easy this summer helping renovate a park and recreation center. The students, who belong to Jeter’s Leaders, helped revitalize the Joe W. Brown Park and Recreation...
Unemployed adults offered tuition-free cybersecurity training for in-demand jobs
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A nonprofit is launching a new training program that provides Kent County adults with a tuition-free pathway to a career in cybersecurity, a high-paying field where demand is growing. The West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT) in Grand Rapids new cybersecurity training pathway...
Lighthouse Autism Center Moves Into Old Family Video in Kalamazoo
We now know what's going into the old Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo. So, what happens at the Lighthouse Autism Center?. The nearly 250 Family Video locations that were still open at the beginning of 2021 announced that they were closing their doors in January. Sadly, by the end of February 2021, after many years at that location, the Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo closed its doors permanently. Not even Stranger Things could keep that video store alive.
'Frustrating' Lake Eastbrook construction project nears completion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Since March, drivers have been navigating around construction on Lake Eastbrook Boulevard in Grand Rapids. An end is now in sight. The City of Grand Rapids says the road is scheduled to reopen to traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Crews have been working on a...
Battle Creek’s annual hydrant flushing program happening now
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek City Water crews have started the annual fire hydrant flushing program during overnight hours. Crews started Sunday night, September 11. They expect to finish this year’s flushing within about two weeks, before the end of September. Crews are flushing hydrants...
OPINION: The New Mini-Carts At Kalamazoo’s Gull Road Meijer Suck
Everyone has "THEIR" Meijer. When I first came to Michigan, it was the Gull Road Meijer in Kalamazoo, but it was under construction for renovations, and I was moving soon anyway. Eventually, the West Main Meijer became "My Meijer." But, it was brought to my attention, that the Gull Road...
Fox17
Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
Kalamazoo Township fire chief and battalion chief fired by township manager
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Township’s Fire Chief and Battalion Chief were abruptly fired on Wednesday, September 14. According to WWMT, firefighters were called to Kalamazoo Township’s Eastwood Fire Station for a special meeting after township manager Dexter Mitchell terminated Fire Chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac.
CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 community level
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Centers for Disease Control says Calhoun County is one of 14 Michigan counties that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level for this week. That’s an increase from eight counties last week. The other counties are a high level are Clare, Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton,...
New data shows hazy outlook for local marijuana shops
Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency showed that prices are dropping 40 to 50-percent, and supply is outgrowing consumption.
Students sent home early after fire in Southwest Michigan school bathroom
MENDON, MI – Students were sent home early Wednesday after a bathroom fire at Mendon Middle and High School. A fire was started in a boys’ bathroom around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, Superintendent Leasa Griffith said. The students had to evacuate because of the smoke, she said.
Contractor caused gas leak before fire in Kalamazoo, Consumers Energy says
KALAMAZOO, MI – A contractor doing work for Consumers Energy damaged an underground natural gas pipeline before a fire started last week. A fire started around 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 8, near the intersection of Lake and Mills streets. It was extinguished around 8:10 p.m., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said previously.
Water Main Break Leads to Boil Water Advisory for Some Holland BPW Customers
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 15, 2022) – Three water customers of the Holland Board of Public Works will need to go through the inconvenience of boiling their water for a little while. That was because a water main broke on Thursday morning in the area of East 32nd Street...
Calhoun County Public Health Department to Offer BC Clinic for COVID-19 Bivalent Booster
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Calhoun County Joint Operations Center has announced that the Public Health Department (CCPHD) will be holding a COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic for the much-anticipated COVID-19 bivalent booster (Pfizer and Moderna). The booster clinic will be held on Thursday, September 22 from 8:00 a.m....
Missing Kalamazoo man found
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A missing Kalamazoo man has been found. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reporting that 20-year-old Nathaniel Duvall Brown was found after going missing before last weekend. Brown had last contacted family and friends on Thursday, September 8 around 9:30 p.m., and was reported found at 5 p.m. on Monday, September 12, according to the sheriff’s office.
WWMTCw
Kent County nurse charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse
LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County nurse was charged Wednesday for allegedly causing serious physical and mental harm to a vulnerable adult. Beverly Bratcher, 56, from Newaygo was charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse by the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office alleged Bratcher...
Songs That Are About Or Mention Kalamazoo
Music is a universal language, whether you can understand the words that are being sung/rapped is a different story. The foundation of music is simply just the melody of instrument sounds coming together to form a beat. No matter where you come from in the world, you know the sound of a piano, violin, guitar, drum, and other instruments. Then words are sung/wrapped over the beat in a variety of different tones, speeds, and lengths to create what we know today as songs.
Sturgis woman convicted on St. Joseph County drug charges
CENTREVILLE, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Sturgis woman was convicted on Tuesday in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for being in Possession of Methamphetamine and Hydrocodone. 52-year-old Stephani Webb is facing up to ten years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced on October 21. Webb was convicted following...
