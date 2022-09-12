Speakers recall painful racism, call for justice during ceremony dedicating marker for Lawrence’s first integrated pool

Read full article on original website
3 Douglas County nonprofits to receive a portion of statewide grant funding for child, adult crime survivors
Three Douglas County nonprofits are among the recipients of nearly $6.5 million in grants announced by Gov. Laura Kelly’s office Thursday afternoon. The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center will receive $128,597, and The Willow Domestic Violence Center will receive $231,148. Douglas County Court Appointed Special Advocates is also set to receive a $15,169 grant.
Lawrence City Commission approves donation of downtown parking lot for Bert Nash supportive housing project
Lawrence city leaders have agreed to donate a downtown city parking lot to allow Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center to build a supportive housing complex with a ground-level grocery store. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission voted unanimously to approve the donation of a parking...
Just Food’s interim executive director set to depart in October; search for leader ongoing
Just Food’s interim executive director is departing effective Oct. 7, the food bank announced Wednesday morning in a news release. Brett Salsbury, who has served in the position since Just Food’s last executive director, Elizabeth Keever, left her role in May, will be returning to Las Vegas — Salsbury’s home prior to joining Just Food — to pursue other career opportunities. He’s been with the organization since August of 2019, starting as its administrative assistant.
The Richard Bolling Federal Building in Kansas City is a tower of tinted grey glass, aluminum, and wall of color inside
Richard Bolling Federal Building at 601 East 12th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.U.S. General Services Administration, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the federal buildings in Kansas City, Missouri is the Richard Bolling Federal Building located at 601 East 12th Street. This building is a United States federal building that's in the Central Business District. Construction of this building was completed in 1965 and it was named after Congressman Richard Walker Bolling in 1994. In 2021, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Lawrence city leaders express interest in putting cap on amount of general public comment at meetings
Lawrence city leaders say they are interested in putting some limits on general public comments at meetings, capping the period allowed for those comments at 30 minutes. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission discussed potential changes to how it handles public comment during meetings. The commission’s meetings have regularly been going to about 11 p.m., and sometimes later, and the commission agreed that limiting general public comment — as opposed to the comment period for specific agenda items — could allow the commission to get to its regular agenda sooner and provide more predictability to the public.
For 14 years, one woman was behind thousands of creative signs at a Kansas City Hy-Vee
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Michelle Broils can’t imagine working anywhere other than the Hy-Vee grocery store off Rice Road in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. For 14 years, she said her job has been her joy. “I feel very blessed and have a lot of gratitude to Hy-Vee for...
Girod envisions convention center, hotel, possibly medical facility as part of $300M gateway project at KU football stadium
A “gateway” project near the University of Kansas’ football stadium could cost more than $300 million, and university leaders are interested in a hotel/convention center and a significant health care presence on the site, KU’s chancellor said Thursday. Major renovations to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium...
KU School of Music to host free Lied Center concert on Saturday
Some of the University of Kansas’ top student music groups will combine forces for a free concert on Saturday at the Lied Center. The Collage Concert will feature music from the KU Symphony Orchestra, Chamber Choir and various percussion, jazz and wind ensembles, according to a news release from KU. The KU marching band is scheduled to conclude the concert with a performance.
The digital recorder — found on the ledge of the bathroom sink — that could seal David Jungerman’s fate
The digital audio recorder on which David Jungerman is heard confessing to the murder of Thomas Pickert was found in a bathroom, among toiletries, at Jungerman’s home in Raytown. That’s just one more oddity that has come to light in the odd and terrible case that left Pickert, a...
Former Lawrence police officer will now stand trial in rape case
A former Lawrence police officer who is accused of raping a woman in 2017 while he was on duty will now stand trial in the case. The ex-officer, Jonathan Mark Gardner, of Tonganoxie, had entered negotiations with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office in May to resolve the case through criminal mediation, but after a status conference on Wednesday, Douglas County District Judge Sally Pokorny set a trial date for Feb. 27, 2023.
Since 1872, Elmwood Cemetery has been the final resting place for the famous and the unknown
More than 33,000 individuals have been laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. Among the city's early business and political leaders who are buried there is William Davis, Kansas City's first Black police officer. Davis is not interred in a separate section for Black community members because Elmwood was never segregated, which made it unusual for its time.
Local school district under pressure over trans student policy proposal
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A Johnson County school board heard an earful Monday night about a proposed policy on transgender students. This summer, board member Jeff Miller proposed a policy to force staff to refer to students by their sex assigned at birth. It also required them to use the restrooms and locker rooms associated with their sex at birth or a unisex restroom if available.
Former U.S. Attorney explains why feds got involved in Roger Golubski case
Steve McAllister, a former U.S. Attorney who initiated the federal investigation into Roger Golubski, weighed in on his arrest.
What To Know About The Assassination Of Leon Jordan
Known as a brave and virtuous man, Leon Jordan was born, raised, and died in Kansas City, MO. In his 65 years, he had done many things to serve his city and his country as a whole. He was a soldier, a pilot, a detective, an educator, an activist, and a politician.
Wild Horse, new 400 single-family subdivision in south OP, wins commission approval
A new, sprawling single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Drake Development LLC may soon be on its way to the southern portion Overland Park. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved a preliminary plat for 418 homes for a new single-family subdivision, called Wild Horse, on the southeast corner of 175th Street and Switzer Road.
Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy
TOPEKA — Isabella Vermooten is the kind of person who “literally went through and pestered everyone in my contacts” until they showed her evidence they were registered to vote. The 18-year-old from Lawrence was eager to cast a ballot for the first time in the Aug. 2 primary, where access to reproductive health care was […] The post Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Joint KU, Wichita State medical complex slated for downtown Wichita wins initial approval
A more than $300 million plan by Wichita State and the University of Kansas to create a new medical school complex in downtown Wichita has won its first round of approval from the Kansas Board of Regents. Regents on Thursday unanimously approved a program statement for a new $302 million...
Alleged victim of Roger Golubski 'relieved' over his arrest
An alleged victim of Roger Golubski, the former Kansas City, Kansas, detective arrested on Thursday, is relieved with his arrest.
'You are putting my friends at risk': Kansas school district's proposed transgender policy sparks division
A contentious policy for transgender students drew dozens of parents to the Gardner Edgerton Board of Education meeting on Monday night. A new proposal was up for discussion following a divisive plan introduced in July, which would have required students to use the name, pronouns and restrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificates.
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo store to open in North Lawrence; new tunnel car wash slated for west Lawrence
• My office vending machine is bigger than yours. At least I’m guessing that’s the case. I treat the Dollar General store in North Lawrence like my own personal vending machine, since it is just a block away from the Journal-World offices. Apparently, word has gotten out in...
