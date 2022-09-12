Read full article on original website
Lock Haven Nursing Honor Society Establishes ‘Scrubs for Students’ Uniform Closet
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The 2022 Nursing Honor Society at Commonwealth University’s Lock Haven campus has established an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) uniform closet to help decrease the financial strain of nursing school. The “Scrubs for Students” closet is open to all nursing students who are...
Leadership Clinton County Celebrates Kick-Off of 23rd Class!
LOCK HAVEN, PA- Sixteen new participants of Leadership Clinton County recently gathered for an extensive two-day opening retreat to kick-off their training as future leaders of Clinton County. Participants were involved in a variety of communication and teambuilding exercises. These exercises were designed to help the participants get acquainted, learn...
Narcotics stolen at nursing home
Williamsport, Pa. — Someone stole 29 oxycodone pills last month from a nursing home in Lycoming County. State police at Montoursville say the theft occurred at some point between 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and 8 a.m. Aug. 29 at Manor Care on Leader Drive in Williamsport. Trooper Arnold says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
PennDOT recommends routes for State College connector. The options would put some out of business
The transportation agency has narrowed the field of alternatives for the major highway project from 9 to 3.
Multiple economic projects remain in play in western Clinton County
MACKEYVILLE, PA – Three potential job-producing projects remain on the board in western Clinton County, part of an economic update from Mike Flanagan, President/CEO of the Clinton County Economic Partnership. Flanagan delivered his report Wednesday evening at the annual partnership membership meeting held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Flanagan...
Wolf Administration Announces More Than $762K In Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants Awarded To 122 Departments
HARRISBURG, PA- The Wolf Administration today announced that it had awarded $762,414 in grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires at the Halifax Fire Department in Dauphin County. The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000...
Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters
Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home
Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Frolicking deer caught on video in Liberty
A playful deer caught the attention of folks living on 5th Avenue in Liberty Township.
Lady Wildcat Tennis shuts down Milton 5-0
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA- The Lady Wildcat Tennis team had a strong showing Tuesday downing visiting Milton 5-0. The win puts Coach Pete Wert’s team 5 – 3 on the season. Next up for the Wildcats is a trip to take on Danville on Wednesday at 4p.m. CM....
Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA
READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
Route 87 in Forksville, Sullivan County, closed due to crash
UPDATE as of 1:30 p.m. - Route 87 is now open to traffic in Forksville, Sullivan County. Forksville, Pa. — Due to a crash, Route 87 is closed between Route 154 (Church Street) and Route 4012 (Main Street) in Forksville, Sullivan County. A detour using Route 220 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties and Interstate 180 in Lycoming County is currently in place. PennDOT says the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.
Williamsport man charged with robbery
Old Lycoming, Pa. — Old Lycoming Township Police responded to a 911 call after a man took a woman’s bag and threatened her with a knife. Runell Lewis Hairston, 30, of Williamsport went to the accuser’s home and demanded her bag, according to a release from Old Lycoming Police. When she refused, Hairston allegedly took the bag away from her. A passerby witnessed the mid-afternoon robbery near the 2300 block...
Details out on School Bus/Car Accident in Milton
MILTON- State Police are out this morning with details on a school bus/car accident earlier this week. It happened on Monday in Turbot Township, Northumberland County on Broadway Road, not far from Milton’s Baugher Elementary School. CORRECTED: A bus, driven by 56-year-old Craig Wheeland of Milton stuck a car...
Selinsgrove downs Wildcat Boys Soccer 6-2
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA- The Central Mountain Boys soccer faced a tough PHAC opponent in Selinsgrove Tuesday night. Coach Billy Hook Said, “Wanting to see what we were made of, we stayed with our attacking style of play. That put a big strain on our outside midfielders though, and they made us pay for it. 4 goals in the first half for Selinsgrove were tough to come back from. Making a few tactical adjustments for the second half, we gave our defense more support. 2 more goals from Selinsgrove made it 6-0, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort.”
Bail changed after woman tests positive for methamphetamine
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County Judge granted a motion to revoke bail for a woman accused of child endangerment. The motion was filed on Sept. 2 after Alicia Marie Hoy tested positive for methamphetamine after a urine test. District Attorney Ryan Gardner requested the 24-year-old's $25,000 unsecured bail be changed to "good" bail. Hoy told Judge Ryan Tira during the hearing Monday that she could not pay the amount....
Man caught in Montoursville Walmart parking lot with items stolen from Bradford County home
Bradford County, Pa. — A checkbook and other stolen items from a theft in Bradford County were discovered in a stolen car at a Walmart parking lot in Lycoming County, police say. A Leroy Township homeowner called police on June 8 after discovering items in her house had been taken. The homeowner and her son believed the items had been taken sometime between May 27-29. The items that went missing...
Middleburg Cops: Charges After Child With Welts and Bruises
SELINSGROVE — Police have charged a Snyder County man after they say he spanked a three-year-old about 30 times, leaving bruises and welts on the child. Middleburg Police say 36-year-old Matthew Heimbach of Selinsgrove allegedly spanked the boy after he refused to eat dinner. NorthCentralPA.com reports two other children...
Man charged for allegedly spanking a 3-year-old approximately 30 times
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man allegedly spanked a 3-year-old child approximately 30 times, leaving bruises and welts on their buttocks. Middleburg Police say Matthew Heimbach, 36, had the child in his care on Aug. 21 when the alleged abuse incident happened. Police received a ChildLine report several days later, after the child's mother reported she saw bruises and red welts on the child's buttocks as she gave them a bath, according to Officer David Shaffer of Middleburg Police Department. The child reportedly told her...
Businesses cited for violating liquor laws
Williamsport, Pa. — Numerous businesses were cited for liquor law violations, including selling alcohol during prohibited hours or selling alcohol to a minor, according to police. The state's Liquor Control Enforcement office received 70 complaints in August for District 6, which covers 11 counties, including Lycoming, Union, Columbia, and Northumberland. There were 10 violation letters, 27 warnings, four citations and four criminal arrests, according to Sgt. Reeve Mott of the State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. ...
