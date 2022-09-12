ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

eastidahonews.com

Man killed in crash on I-84

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 7:55 a.m. on Thursday eastbound on I-84 near milepost 16, in Payette County. A 46-year-old male, from Fruitland, was driving a Jeep Cherokee eastbound on I-84 at milepost 16....
PAYETTE COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Fruitland Man Killed in Rollover on Interstate 84

SAND HOLLOW, Idaho (KLIX)-A 46-year-old man died in a rollover crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 84 near Sand Hollow. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at just before 8 a.m. for a two-vehicle rollover crash on the eastbound lanes of I-84. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee, a 46-year-old Fruitland man, had side-swiped a Chevrolet Impala that was on the side of the roadway. The SUV rolled and came to rest in the westbound emergency lane. ISP said the driver of the Jeep had been wearing a seat belt. The 19-year-old Boise woman driving the car did not need to be transported to the hospital. The crash blocked westbound traffic for more than two hours. The crash remains under investigation.
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Police investigating fatal crash in Payette County

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Thursday morning eastbound on I-84 near milepost 16 in Payette County. ISP said a 46-year-old man from Fruitland was driving a Jeep Cherokee when his vehicle sideswiped another car that was on the side of the road and occupied by a 19-year-old woman from Boise.
PAYETTE COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Melba Man Killed in Rollover

MELBA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday evening near Celebration Park in Canyon County. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 6:44 p.m. on Warren Spur Road near Celebration Park along south of Melba where a Honda Accord rolled. The 28-year-old Melba man was headed west when he missed the curve, went off the shoulder, and the car rolled. IPS said the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The crash is still under investigation.
MELBA, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two Juveniles Injured, Adult Killed in Canyon County Crash

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old woman was killed and two juveniles injured in an early morning crash Sunday in Canyon. County. According to Idaho State Police, first responders were called out at around 3 a.m. on Batt Corner Road near Sunshine Road for an SUV that crashed into a canal. The 33-year-old woman driving the 2010 Dodge Journey had gone off the roadway, struck a guardrail, and ended up in the canal. The two juveniles were taken to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash

PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
PRESTON, ID
KSLTV

Two killed in Idaho plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Meridian woman asks to stay in her tiny home as lawsuit progresses

Meridian resident Chasidy Decker on Monday night filed for a preliminary injunction as part of her lawsuit challenging Meridian’s ban on tiny homes on wheels as unconstitutional. The motion asks for Decker to be allowed to live in her tiny home during the lawsuit’s progression in the District Court...
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million

NOTUS — A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according to an amended complaint filed on Sept. 1 in Canyon County. Beginning in June 2019, Skidmore allegedly began creating double entry transactions to cover up diverting money from the district’s bank accounts for her own gain, eventually diverting a total $1,792,245.62 in 26 instances identified...
NOTUS, ID
107.9 LITE FM

How an Inspirational Idaho Family Saved an Abandoned School House

Part of Ben Huston’s homestead in 1911, the little town of Huston sits between Homedale Road and Karcher Road west of Chicken Dinner Road. According to the Idaho Press-Tribune, the little town was known for being a shipping hub for produce grown in Canyon County. Residents used to be able to easily reach Caldwell by riding a street car that ran daily until the mid-1920s. After the streetcar was taken out, the town shrunk significantly in size until its last business closed its doors in 2005.
HUSTON, ID
MIX 106

Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years

You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
STAR, ID
Post Register

Nampa murder victim identified by police

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Additional details about a Nampa murder earlier this month have been released. On Tuesday, officials identified the victim as 24-year-old Joe Flores of Caldwell who died in a parking lot at a business on Cassia Street Sept. 1. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related but the victim was not directly involved in the altercation.
NAMPA, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Bundy paid $4,000 in campaign funds to his criminal defense attorney’s firm

A review of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign finance report shows he paid $4,000 in campaign donations to the law firm that represented him in a criminal case. The payment, made Aug. 8 to Idaho Injury Law Group on Franklin Road in Boise, is part of the public report on the Secretary of State’s website. Attorney Seth Diviney, who represented Bundy in the pending criminal case until Wednesday, works at the law firm. It isn’t clear what the payment was for; the finance report listed the $4,000 payment to the firm as a “general operational expense.”
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception

While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE

