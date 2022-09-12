Read full article on original website
Man killed in crash on I-84
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 7:55 a.m. on Thursday eastbound on I-84 near milepost 16, in Payette County. A 46-year-old male, from Fruitland, was driving a Jeep Cherokee eastbound on I-84 at milepost 16....
Fruitland Man Killed in Rollover on Interstate 84
Police investigating fatal crash in Payette County
Melba Man Killed in Rollover
MELBA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday evening near Celebration Park in Canyon County. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 6:44 p.m. on Warren Spur Road near Celebration Park along south of Melba where a Honda Accord rolled. The 28-year-old Melba man was headed west when he missed the curve, went off the shoulder, and the car rolled. IPS said the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The crash is still under investigation.
Nampa Police Continue Search For Man Involved in Fatal Shooting
It's something that you just don't see happen in our area or really, in the State of Idaho. Now, one crazy incident has left Nampa Police officers searching for answers and a community on the hunt for one person of interest. It happened just two weeks ago, an altercation outside...
Two Juveniles Injured, Adult Killed in Canyon County Crash
MIDDLETON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old woman was killed and two juveniles injured in an early morning crash Sunday in Canyon. County. According to Idaho State Police, first responders were called out at around 3 a.m. on Batt Corner Road near Sunshine Road for an SUV that crashed into a canal. The 33-year-old woman driving the 2010 Dodge Journey had gone off the roadway, struck a guardrail, and ended up in the canal. The two juveniles were taken to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash
PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
Two killed in Idaho plane crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
Records: Dispatcher provided incorrect information about suicidal man shot, killed by police
BOISE, Idaho — In audio recordings from October 27, 2021, an Ada County Dispatcher can be heard talking to a Boise Police Officer. “Just be advised he does have cautions of a couple batteries upon certain personnel. Felony 160's and some more IDOC holds,” an Ada County dispatcher said in an audio recording from October 27, 2021.
What to know about the ex-Caldwell cop facing trial next week
BOISE, Idaho — A former high-ranking lieutenant with the Caldwell Police Department will face a federal jury on Sept. 19, and the court filings are beginning to stack up just before the trial date. Joseph Hoadley, who was the head of investigations within CPD, was charged with four felony...
Meridian woman asks to stay in her tiny home as lawsuit progresses
Meridian resident Chasidy Decker on Monday night filed for a preliminary injunction as part of her lawsuit challenging Meridian’s ban on tiny homes on wheels as unconstitutional. The motion asks for Decker to be allowed to live in her tiny home during the lawsuit’s progression in the District Court...
Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million
NOTUS — A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according to an amended complaint filed on Sept. 1 in Canyon County. Beginning in June 2019, Skidmore allegedly began creating double entry transactions to cover up diverting money from the district’s bank accounts for her own gain, eventually diverting a total $1,792,245.62 in 26 instances identified...
A family turns to agri-tourism after saving their farm in Canyon County
Flaming Acres Farm in Caldwell will host a new harvest festival this fall for families to enjoy as they try to supplement their income through agri-tourism.
How an Inspirational Idaho Family Saved an Abandoned School House
Part of Ben Huston’s homestead in 1911, the little town of Huston sits between Homedale Road and Karcher Road west of Chicken Dinner Road. According to the Idaho Press-Tribune, the little town was known for being a shipping hub for produce grown in Canyon County. Residents used to be able to easily reach Caldwell by riding a street car that ran daily until the mid-1920s. After the streetcar was taken out, the town shrunk significantly in size until its last business closed its doors in 2005.
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
Nampa murder victim identified by police
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Additional details about a Nampa murder earlier this month have been released. On Tuesday, officials identified the victim as 24-year-old Joe Flores of Caldwell who died in a parking lot at a business on Cassia Street Sept. 1. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related but the victim was not directly involved in the altercation.
Bundy paid $4,000 in campaign funds to his criminal defense attorney’s firm
A review of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign finance report shows he paid $4,000 in campaign donations to the law firm that represented him in a criminal case. The payment, made Aug. 8 to Idaho Injury Law Group on Franklin Road in Boise, is part of the public report on the Secretary of State’s website. Attorney Seth Diviney, who represented Bundy in the pending criminal case until Wednesday, works at the law firm. It isn’t clear what the payment was for; the finance report listed the $4,000 payment to the firm as a “general operational expense.”
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho's first In-N-Out Burger locations are closer to reality
BOISE, Idaho — No grand openings are scheduled yet, but those wondering if In-N-Out Burger will ever set up shop in Idaho have a little reassurance. Plans for locations in Boise and Meridian are still moving forward. The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved a conditional use...
Idaho’s Far Right Suffers Election Loss to 18-Year-Old Climate Activist
The nationwide campaign to stifle discussions of race and gender in public schools through misinformation and bullying suffered a reversal in Idaho on Monday, when a high school senior vocally opposed to book bans and smears against LGBTQ+ youth took a seat on the Boise school board. The student, Shiva...
