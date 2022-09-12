ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

violetskyadventures.com

The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion

One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Historic 2022 triple-digital temperatures may be sign of things to come

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah looks back on an historic late summer heat wave, a University of Utah professor said it’s a harbinger of things to come. “I would expect sometime in the future, in the next several years, that we’ll be talking about another heat wave that seemed absolutely ludicrous,” said Jim Steenburgh, a professor of atmospheric sciences. “That’s a reality of our warming climate.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 2,487 new COVID-19 cases over the past week and 12 additional deaths. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services also announced the state surpassed 5,000 deaths as of Thursday, for a total of 5,001 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
UTAH STATE
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Restaurants
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
Salt Lake City, UT
Food & Drinks
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Salt Lake City, UT
Restaurants
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
kslnewsradio.com

A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape

SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Deseret Power breaks ground on a solar project in rural Utah

Uintah County — Deseret Power broke ground on a new 15 megawatt solar project adjacent to the company’s Bonanza Power Plant that will provide low-cost electricity to rural cooperative customers throughout the state of Utah and the West. “Deseret Power is a leader in affordable, reliable energy for...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake City ranks near the top of beauty-obsessed cities

SALT LAKE CITY — From hair salons to spas and medical beauty treatments, Salt Lake City ranks No. 2 on the list of beauty-obsessed cities. The StyleSeat beauty blog collected Google business listing data for its study. Based on the number of beauty-business listings and ratings, Salt Lake City came No. 2 just after Portland, OR.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah leads nation in road rage and confrontational driving

UTAH (ABC4) – We’ve all been there. Driving along I-15 with another car tailing closely behind or being on the receiving end of a car horn honked in annoyance or anger. Most of us have seen our fair share of birds being flipped while driving. As much as we may not like to admit it, […]
UTAH STATE
eastidahonews.com

Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Utah’s Winter To Be Warm, Dry According To Forecast

St. George, UT) -- Utah's winter is forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La Nina conditions. Scientists who presented at a Tuesday meeting say a normal La Nina winter brings unusually dry weather to most of the southern part of the U.S. along with more cold and snow to the northwest. This is the first time this century for three straight La Nina winters.
UTAH STATE

