ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Man once charged in coach’s killing found guilty of possessing gun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who was acquitted in the 2017 killing of a North Side high school football coach has been found guilty of shooting up a home in 2019. A federal court jury found Henry E. Underwood guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WANE-TV

FWPD cancel Public Safety Alert for missing man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) has located 19-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez who was listed in a Public Safety Alert Thursday evening. The FWPD advised the public to disregard the earlier alert. Rodriguez had been reported missing through a Public Safety Alert at 5:40 p.m....
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne Police warn of scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is warning the public of a scam that is happening at gas stations and local shopping center parking lots. The FWPD says someone will approach a person in the lot and give them a ‘tale of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

Drugs, Guns, & Grenade Launcher Found in Ft. Wayne Home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An investigation into an accused Fort Wayne drug dealer lasted three years. When the cops finally came knocking at his door on September 9th, they found much more than just drugs. Court documents obtained by WANE-TV in Fort Wayne detail the investigation into 44-year-old Matthew...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stab Wounds#Violent Crime
WANE-TV

Court docs: man allegedly battered victim with ball-peen hammer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —Police arrested a Fort Wayne man Friday after he allegedly hit another man multiple times with a hammer and choked him until he “almost passed out.”. Allen County Dispatch received a call from the victim saying the suspect, 41-year-old Joseph Wallace, had attacked him...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne man faces neglect charges after son accidentally shot himself

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 29-year-old Dauris Anderson is facing neglect charges after his 9-year-old son shot himself in January of this year. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report court documents show that on January 23 a boy told police that he found the 9-year-old lying on the garage floor suffering from a gunshot wound. The 9-year-old later told police that he had went into the garage to play with the gun. He had played with it before and he found it underneath the couch. He then pulled the trigger and accidentally shot himself.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE-TV

Court docs: Stranger charged for shadowing woman, child during walk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When she opened the door to her porch to walk to the grocery store with her 2-year-old son in tow, the man was right there waiting. A stranger she had never seen before, the man began telling the woman she was beautiful and that he was looking for a wife.
WANE-TV

Police: ‘Major’ drug trafficker and wife taken into custody; dogs, narcotics and grenade launcher found in homes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They had been watching him for nearly three years. When police decided to pounce on a man they are calling a ‘major drug trafficker,’ they not only found nearly a pound of methamphetamine between two homes in his name, but six Rottweiler dogs and more than a dozen firearms – one an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a grenade launcher – as well.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning

WINONA LAKE – The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
WINONA LAKE, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for female in reference to reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send a message to police on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
WOWO News

Man arrested in Indianapolis in connection to Fort Wayne homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested in Indianapolis last Thursday in connection to a Fort Wayne homicide case. Fort Wayne Police say Quantae Jackson, 28, was arrested in the 5400 block of Shamus Drive in Indianapolis at 1:40 p.m. He was taken back to Fort Wayne and is charged with murder and attempted murder in related to the homicide of Calvin Keys, 27, back on July 4.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

No one hurt in crash involving Fort Wayne Community Schools bus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say no one is hurt following a three-car crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus. The crash happened after noon at the intersection of E. Pontiac and S. Clinton streets. Police say no students were on board the bus and no...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy