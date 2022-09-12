Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Man once charged in coach’s killing found guilty of possessing gun
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who was acquitted in the 2017 killing of a North Side high school football coach has been found guilty of shooting up a home in 2019. A federal court jury found Henry E. Underwood guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
WANE-TV
Courts: 32-year-old tries to pass as teen to get out of auto theft charge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 32-year-old woman tried to tell police she was only 17 in an attempt to get out of an auto theft charge Wednesday, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police officers pulled over a Lincoln MKZ reported stolen out of Michigan around...
wfft.com
Woman in custody after Fort Wayne Police surround home on Allegany Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say an armed woman who barricaded herself inside a Southwest home is now in custody. Officers first responded to the 2700 block of Allegany Avenue at 4:50 p.m. Police tell FOX 55 News a man was initially inside the home with her...
WWMTCw
Twists, turns and shredded tires, video shows deputies end dangerous 5 county police chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A wild night behind the wheel with cameras rolling the entire time. Dash and body camera video obtained by News Channel 3 shows Calhoun County sheriff's deputies chasing a wanted man for a full hour Wednesday, while that man was allegedly shooting at squad cars on his tail.
wtvbam.com
Charges filed following alleged strangulation incidents at North Michigan Avenue residence
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis resident has been charged with two felony counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and a misdemeanor count of Domestic Violence following a pair of alleged strangulation incidents earlier this week in Coldwater. An arraignment was held...
WANE-TV
FWPD cancel Public Safety Alert for missing man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) has located 19-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez who was listed in a Public Safety Alert Thursday evening. The FWPD advised the public to disregard the earlier alert. Rodriguez had been reported missing through a Public Safety Alert at 5:40 p.m....
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Police warn of scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is warning the public of a scam that is happening at gas stations and local shopping center parking lots. The FWPD says someone will approach a person in the lot and give them a ‘tale of...
WIBC.com
Drugs, Guns, & Grenade Launcher Found in Ft. Wayne Home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An investigation into an accused Fort Wayne drug dealer lasted three years. When the cops finally came knocking at his door on September 9th, they found much more than just drugs. Court documents obtained by WANE-TV in Fort Wayne detail the investigation into 44-year-old Matthew...
95.3 MNC
Albion man, 22, involved in suspected OWI crash has previous OWI convictions
A 22-year-old man from Albion has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a crash in Elkhart County. The driver, Jesse Collins, was traveling along County Road 22, just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 13, drove off the road and collided with a fence post. His vehicle...
WANE-TV
Court docs: man allegedly battered victim with ball-peen hammer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —Police arrested a Fort Wayne man Friday after he allegedly hit another man multiple times with a hammer and choked him until he “almost passed out.”. Allen County Dispatch received a call from the victim saying the suspect, 41-year-old Joseph Wallace, had attacked him...
Suspect arrested after multiple-county police chase, shooting
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said a driver who led them on a chase through several counties also fired shots at deputies.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne man faces neglect charges after son accidentally shot himself
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 29-year-old Dauris Anderson is facing neglect charges after his 9-year-old son shot himself in January of this year. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report court documents show that on January 23 a boy told police that he found the 9-year-old lying on the garage floor suffering from a gunshot wound. The 9-year-old later told police that he had went into the garage to play with the gun. He had played with it before and he found it underneath the couch. He then pulled the trigger and accidentally shot himself.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Stranger charged for shadowing woman, child during walk
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When she opened the door to her porch to walk to the grocery store with her 2-year-old son in tow, the man was right there waiting. A stranger she had never seen before, the man began telling the woman she was beautiful and that he was looking for a wife.
WANE-TV
Police: ‘Major’ drug trafficker and wife taken into custody; dogs, narcotics and grenade launcher found in homes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They had been watching him for nearly three years. When police decided to pounce on a man they are calling a ‘major drug trafficker,’ they not only found nearly a pound of methamphetamine between two homes in his name, but six Rottweiler dogs and more than a dozen firearms – one an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a grenade launcher – as well.
Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
News Now Warsaw
Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning
WINONA LAKE – The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for female in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send a message to police on Facebook.
WOWO News
Man arrested in Indianapolis in connection to Fort Wayne homicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested in Indianapolis last Thursday in connection to a Fort Wayne homicide case. Fort Wayne Police say Quantae Jackson, 28, was arrested in the 5400 block of Shamus Drive in Indianapolis at 1:40 p.m. He was taken back to Fort Wayne and is charged with murder and attempted murder in related to the homicide of Calvin Keys, 27, back on July 4.
WANE-TV
Prosecutor: ‘No criminal action’ by Fort Wayne employee who used city contractor for personal concrete work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An investigation has found no criminal activity in an allegation levied against a city of Fort Wayne employee who hired a city contractor to perform work at his home. The prosecutor’s office said Thursday it found “no criminal actions” by a city employee who...
wfft.com
No one hurt in crash involving Fort Wayne Community Schools bus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say no one is hurt following a three-car crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus. The crash happened after noon at the intersection of E. Pontiac and S. Clinton streets. Police say no students were on board the bus and no...
