Pennsylvania State

PhillyBite

Best Tourist Attractions in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state in the United States that spans the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern regions and the Appalachian region. There are plenty of attractions in Pennsylvania that can make for an unforgettable experience. These attractions include the Independence National Park and the Liberty Bell, Hershey Park, Gettysburg National Military Park, and the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
abc27.com

Drought watch remains for 36 Pa. counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite the recent rainfall that we have been seeing, 36 counties in Pennsylvania still remain on a drought watch. Today the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) met with the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. After the meeting the DEP announced that many counties in Pennsylvania still remain on drought watch. Continued voluntary water conservation is requested in these counties.
local21news.com

Railroads across Pennsylvania preparing for possible strike

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Railroads could go quiet this Friday, raising concern for distribution hubs. “The truth is a lot of our freight is moved via rail. In fact, over a third of it,” Economy Professor Lawrence Knorr told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “Especially here on the West Shore, around the Harrisburg area, we’re very well situated as a crossroads for the nation so within about 10 hours of here, you could hit about half the population of the country.”
WGAL

Drought watch remains in effect for 36 counties in Pennsylvania

A drought watch continues for more than 30 counties in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced the continuation of the drought watch on Tuesday. The agency said that despite recent rainfall, 36 counties remain on drought watch and continued voluntary water conservation is requested in those counties. Five...
Spotlight PA

Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.

Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
wkok.com

Pennsylvania Reports Most COVID Deaths in 3 Months

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reported the most amount of COVID deaths in three months. In its weekly update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 139 deaths throughout the commonwealth (pandemic total 46,970), with two reported in Northumberland County. Since the start of the pandemic, Northumberland County has reported...
PhillyBite

5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania

- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
puplore.com

9 Best Cavapoo Breeders in Pennsylvania

There are several reasons to love a Cavapoo; they are cute little dogs and easy to cuddle because they are friendly and affectionate with their family. Moreover, they are hypoallergenic, intelligent, and almost perfect with children. These attributes are further improved when they are bred by the best cavapoo breeders...
WYTV.com

When will the leaves begin to change in Ohio and Pennsylvania?

While the astronomical start of fall is about 10 days away, meteorological fall started on September 1 and that means that the fall colors are close behind. Have you ever wondered about the date that leaves begin to change? What about the best time to see those fall colors? Well, today we will learn about the how fast the leaves change during the fall months.

