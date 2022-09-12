Read full article on original website
Related
PennDOT recommends routes for State College connector. The options would put some out of business
The transportation agency has narrowed the field of alternatives for the major highway project from 9 to 3.
This Bridge in Pennsylvania is an Epic Fall Destination
The story of the bridge to nowhere in Pennsylvania has become an iconic state legend. Known as the Kinzua Bridge Skywalk, this northwestern PA observation deck boasts spectacular views and is a must-visit during the fall season. Keep reading to learn more.
echo-pilot.com
Pennsylvania Hunting: Here's your 2022-23 guide to frequently asked questions
As hunting seasons open across Pennsylvania, there are some important things you need to know regarding when you can hunt and what you need to wear. I took some time this week to highlight some of the more popular things sportsmen need to remember this fall. What Sundays are you...
PhillyBite
Best Tourist Attractions in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state in the United States that spans the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern regions and the Appalachian region. There are plenty of attractions in Pennsylvania that can make for an unforgettable experience. These attractions include the Independence National Park and the Liberty Bell, Hershey Park, Gettysburg National Military Park, and the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates
The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program.
Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
abc27.com
Drought watch remains for 36 Pa. counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite the recent rainfall that we have been seeing, 36 counties in Pennsylvania still remain on a drought watch. Today the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) met with the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. After the meeting the DEP announced that many counties in Pennsylvania still remain on drought watch. Continued voluntary water conservation is requested in these counties.
local21news.com
Railroads across Pennsylvania preparing for possible strike
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Railroads could go quiet this Friday, raising concern for distribution hubs. “The truth is a lot of our freight is moved via rail. In fact, over a third of it,” Economy Professor Lawrence Knorr told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “Especially here on the West Shore, around the Harrisburg area, we’re very well situated as a crossroads for the nation so within about 10 hours of here, you could hit about half the population of the country.”
RELATED PEOPLE
PennDOT Replacing Standard ID With Real ID Beginning November
To enhance the security of driver's licenses and identification card products, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be updating design and security features.
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Reader's Digest has ranked the best traditional restaurants in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
WGAL
Drought watch remains in effect for 36 counties in Pennsylvania
A drought watch continues for more than 30 counties in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced the continuation of the drought watch on Tuesday. The agency said that despite recent rainfall, 36 counties remain on drought watch and continued voluntary water conservation is requested in those counties. Five...
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter This Pennsylvania Location
One Pennsylvania Bed Bath & Beyond store will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company said earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.
Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
wkok.com
Pennsylvania Reports Most COVID Deaths in 3 Months
HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reported the most amount of COVID deaths in three months. In its weekly update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 139 deaths throughout the commonwealth (pandemic total 46,970), with two reported in Northumberland County. Since the start of the pandemic, Northumberland County has reported...
PhillyBite
5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania
- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]
It's not necessarily glamorous and fancy - the food you'll get when visiting Pennsylvania, but it's delicious. It's hearty and filling, sometimes sweet, and ridiculously tasty. If you're traveling through the state or visiting for a few days, here are some of the foods you should try.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
puplore.com
9 Best Cavapoo Breeders in Pennsylvania
There are several reasons to love a Cavapoo; they are cute little dogs and easy to cuddle because they are friendly and affectionate with their family. Moreover, they are hypoallergenic, intelligent, and almost perfect with children. These attributes are further improved when they are bred by the best cavapoo breeders...
WYTV.com
When will the leaves begin to change in Ohio and Pennsylvania?
While the astronomical start of fall is about 10 days away, meteorological fall started on September 1 and that means that the fall colors are close behind. Have you ever wondered about the date that leaves begin to change? What about the best time to see those fall colors? Well, today we will learn about the how fast the leaves change during the fall months.
Comments / 0