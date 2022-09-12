Read full article on original website
Florence (SC) County Council to Consider Buying Fire Truck, Ambulance
Florence County Council members will decide if the county will pursue a $500,000 South Carolina Department of Commerce Community Enrichment Grant to buy a fire engine for the Johnsonville Fire Station at Thursday’s meeting, SCNOW.com reported. The $500,000 grant will be funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant...
West Florence Fire-Rescue runs into out-of-service hydrants while fighting fire
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — West Florence Fire-Rescue ran into out-of-service fire hydrants while fighting a house fire early Thursday morning. West Florence Fire-Rescue was called at about 4:35 a.m. to a home on Pine Needles Road for the fire, according to the department. Everyone made it out of the home safely, which the department […]
Myrtle Beach Festivals 2022 South Carolina – Fall Edition
Here’s a look at what’s happening with Myrtle Beach SC Festivals 2022 – Fall Edition. Conway Burger Week (September 19-25) presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious...
CCU runs out of rooms for students, moves them to Conway-area housing
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University has its largest freshman class ever this year, topping last year's record of 2,519 incoming freshmen. CCU said they have more than 4,700 students living on campus and they've run out of housing space, causing them to move students to apartments and hotels in Conway.
Investigation underway on Edison Circle near Conway, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating a situation on Edison Circle near Conway Thursday night, according to officials. Horry County coroner Patty Bellamy said she responded, but the death is not suspicious. There is no risk to the community. ABC15 will update this article when...
Neighbors in Pee Dee community say they're living in fear due to recent shootings
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Recent shootings on "H" Street in the Alphabet Hill community just outside of Hartsville has some residents on edge. Deputies responded to a shooting Monday night in the community where two homes were struck with bullets. Officers said luckily no one was hurt in...
August 2022 Town of Kingstree Yard of the Month announced
The Kingstree Beautification Commission selected Ms. Luester McCullough’s property at 730 Wilcox Street as the August 2022 ‘Yard of the Month’. Ms. McCullough has resided at this location for 44 years. She has always thought of her yard as her farm. She must work it every day.
Coroner identifies man shot dead in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence, police said. The person has been identified as William Ewell, 45, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Prout Drive and found Ewell in a […]
Two injured in crash in Carolina Forest
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday morning in a crash in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. in the area of Glenforest Road and Carolina Forest Boulevard, HCFR said. One of the vehicles overturned and someone had to be removed. Drivers […]
Victim expected to be ok after being shot in Darlington County, sheriff says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is expected to be ok after being shot Wednesday afternoon in the area of Blanding Drive just outside of Hartsville, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Hudson said the victim is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He added the victim...
New group proposes county let Habitat develop tech park site
The Rev. Johnny Ford and the community where he lives and works isn’t against change. “We want it done the right way,” he said. He has proposed that Georgetown County give land it bought for a technology park to Habitat for Humanity rather than sell it to a developer who wants to build 90 townhouses. That would meet the county’s need for affordable housing and help maintain the character of the surrounding neighborhood of single-family homes, Ford said.
4 displaced by mobile-home fire near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a mobile near Longs late Tuesday morning, leaving four people displaced, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR crews were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Plantation Drive. No one was hurt, but four people living in the home are getting assistance […]
SCHP: Crash with injuries closes lanes in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a crash with injuries and closed lanes in Darlington County. According to SCHP, the crash happened on North Governors Highway (Hwy 401) near Flatnose Road. Crews were dispatched to the area around 6:40 a.m. No further information is...
Car rolls over in crash along George Bishop Parkway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car rolled over Thursday morning in a crash along George Bishop Parkway. The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday near Theatre Drive. No one was transported to the hospital at the time, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic were blocked as of 9 a.m., according […]
Family offers $2K reward for information on missing Florence County woman
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities are continuing to search for Sylvia Ann Brooks, 63, who was reported missing on the morning of June 19. Her family is now offering a $2,000 cash reward for information about her whereabouts. According to a news release, investigators think Brooks could be in danger because of […]
Person in custody after barricade situation in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person is in custody after a barricade situation Wednesday afternoon in Marion County, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tried to serve a probate court pickup on Rose Court in the Nichols area when the subject threatened law enforcement and barricaded himself inside, according to the sheriff’s […]
WCSO investigating weekend drive-by shooting
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating a drive-by shooting that injured one person Saturday. According to WCSO, deputies were called to Oakwood Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies learned that the victim was inside a home when the shooter(s) drove by...
Former Horry County fire chief dies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held on Saturday for a former Horry County fire chief and Vietnam veteran. Robert “Larry” Bell, died on Wednesday at South Strand Medical Center after suffering a heart attack. Bell was a fire chief at Horry County Station 17 in Mount Vernon for more than 20 years. […]
Hearing in Baby Boy Horry case to be held Thursday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A hearing in the Baby Boy Horry case will be held Thursday, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The hearing will be held at 2 p.m. in front of Circuit Court Judge Paul M. Burch, according to the solicitor’s office. The solicitor’s office said no addition details are available. […]
4 killed after car, train collide in South Carolina; victims identified
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed Saturday night when a train and car collided in a South Carolina city, authorities said. The crash occurred in downtown Florence at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, WBTW-TV reported. One person survived the crash, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning.
