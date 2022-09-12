Walmart is expanding its virtual try-on capabilities with a new online fitting experience called “Be Your Own Model.” Building on the initial “Choose My Model” launch in March, Be Your Own Model gives customers a way to use their own photo to better visualize how an item of clothing will look on them. Earlier this year, the retail giant unveiled the Choose My Model feature, which enables customers to view dozens of models between 5’2” and 6’0” tall that can display clothing from sizes XS through XXXL. From there, the shopper can determine the model that best represents their height, body shape...

