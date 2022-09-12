Read full article on original website
Mixed bag in latest school assessments as COVID effects linger
(TN Department of Education/staff reports) This week, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the school and district designations for the 2021-22 school year, which includes the highest performing schools and districts for academic achievement and student growth. Across the state, 427 schools spanning 92 districts received designation as a Reward school, and 16 districts received designation as an Exemplary district.
TN State Parks recognized for ‘Go Green With Us’ initiative
(TN State Parks) Tennessee State Parks have received the President’s Award from the National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) recognizing the parks for their work in sustainability with their Go Green With Us initiative. Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), and...
