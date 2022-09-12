Read full article on original website
Cherokee Apartments Damaged by Fire
A couple of apartments in a Cherokee complex were damaged by fire this past weekend. The Cherokee Fire Department was called to the complex at 410 East Bow Drive. According to the department, a two-story multi-family dwelling was found to be in flames upon their arrival. The fire caused damage in another room as well as the attic, and wound up spreading to the exterior of the building.
Structure fire near Jefferson, S.D. accidental, officials say
A morning structure fire near Jefferson, South Dakota has been ruled as accidental according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Victim of deadly Lincoln County motorcycle crash identified
A South Dakota man has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson.
Sioux Falls Man Eluding Law Enforcement Crashes In Larchwood, Totals Car, Is Taken To Hospital
Larchwood, Iowa — Eluding law enforcement ended in a crash in Larchwood, a totaled car, and a trip to the hospital for a Sioux Falls man on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:15 p.m., 31-year-old Bobby Olseth of Sioux Falls was driving a 2013 Hyundai eastbound on Highway 9, in Larchwood. They tell us that he was eluding law enforcement at the time of the crash. Lyon County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Rob Ver Meer tells us one of their deputies was attempting to stop Olseth for a traffic violation.
Sheldon Child Injured When Struck By SUV
Sheldon, Iowa — A 6-year-old Sheldon boy was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by an SUV in Sheldon. According to Sheldon, Police, the mishap occurred when the child attempted to cross the street in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of 9th Street and Washington Avenue shortly after 3:20 Tuesday afternoon (September 13th). Authorities say the child was struck by a 2002 GMC Envoy, driven by 24-year-old Cory Frohwein of Sheldon.
1 dead, 1 injured after crash near Pierson, ISP says
One person is dead and another injured after a Wednesday night crash near Pierson, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Siouxland Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home in South Sioux City
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Siouxland Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new home Thursday morning, Sept. 15th. The new project is on Missouri View Lane in South Sioux City. It's being built for a family of eight that's been living in a two-bedroom apartment. The family will...
Washta, Iowa man killed in accident north of Pierson
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — A Washta, Iowa man was killed and a woman injured after an accident in Cherokee County Wednesday night. The Iowa State Patrol says they responded to an accident just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, on C66 in Pierson, Iowa. An ISP report says that an SUV,...
Man pleads guilty of setting fire inside Sioux City store
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty of setting a fire inside a Sioux City convenience store. Orlando Castro, 64, entered a written plea Sept. 7 in Woodbury County District Court to reduced charges of second-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief, which were reduced as part of a plea agreement from first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 14. He will be sentenced to 15 days in jail and receive credit for 15 days already served for criminal mischief. A judge will decide his sentence on the arson charge.
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $675,000
Rare opportunity: Plymouth County acreage on hard surface road just off C 80. This property will please all types of buyers: Car collectors, lots of toys, shop area and a home with lots of living spaces!. Let's start with the exterior updates: 2009 4 additional garage stalls were added to the garage, extra deep. That wasn't enough space so an additional 20x28 shop was added to the garage. At that time new shingles were installed. The entire 1.7 acres is sprinkled. All new Andersen windows and exterior doors 2014. 27x32 Trex deck installed 2015. New vinyl fence installed 2021. Don't miss the gazebo: 14 x 24 built in 2008, has heat/AC unit, window treatments. The House: Living and entertaining spaces for all. Formal living and formal dining rooms, both with French doors. Entry way with wood floors opens to the formal areas. Kitchen was reconfigured in 2010, adding some new cabinets, Corian counters new appliances, GE profile, wood floors and buffet area. Kitchen opens to the family room, vaulted, fireplace with access to the trex deck area. Master bedroom bath updated 2014 with custom cherry cabinets, Spider marble on jet tub and has tile shower, glass door, heated floor & towel rack. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, bay window & WIC. Main bath also updated: new floor, vanity, ceramic tile, washer/dryer combo. Two more bedrooms on main floor and 4x6 half bath, wood floor. Lower level finished 2003: Options of 2 more bedrooms, office, full bath (whirlpool, shower, tile floor) 2 family room areas, one could be a theater room. Second laundry room is in lower level. Two heat pumps 2013 & 2017, zone heat. Ducts cleaned 2020. Two water heaters, newer pressure tank. Motor and pump to the well 2017. Whole house water filtration system. Wired for central vac. Wired for generator. REC. Plymouth County taxes. Security system, cameras and audio in place. Radon system See additional feature sheet for more specifics about this amazing property!
Rock Valley barely reaches bond approval vote
In Rock Valley, residents decided on a $21 million school bond.
Motorcyclist hits pickup in Sheldon, hurt
SHELDON—One person was injured when his motorcycle collided with a pickup about 6:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the intersection of Highway 18 and Crossroads Drive in Sheldon. Seventy-one-year-old Richard Raymond Burns of rural Archer was traveling east on Highway 18 on a 2005 Suzuki AN650K3 motorcycle. Sixty-four-year-old Peter...
City of Pierson issues drinking water warning
PIERSON, Iowa — The City of Pierson is issuing a bottled water advisory after water samples show high levels of nitrate. The Pierson City Clerk says that water sample results received on September 13th showed nitrate levels of 10.329 & 10.068 and mg/L. This is above the nitrate standard, or maximum contaminant level of 10 mg/L.
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg. It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office declined to provide any...
Farmer’s daughter pulled toward tractor pulling
For 23-year-old Tabitha Demers of Hinton, Iowa, tractor pulling is in her blood. Since age 14, she has been watching her dad, Jeff Demers, of Storm Lake, pull the “Smokin Hot Deere” at various events throughout the country. The two exchanged places when Tabitha took the tractor seat and dad took the track seat.
Shuttered Sioux City nursing home faces more legal trouble
SIOUX CITY — A Pennsylvania service provider has sued the trust that owns a now-closed Sioux City nursing home for thousands of dollars in unpaid bills and wants the trustees and beneficiaries held personally responsible for repayment. Healthcare Services Group, or HCSG, says Indian Hills of Sioux City, which...
Plans for a new development on Outer Drive move forward
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An ambitious plan to build new housing and retail space along Outer Drive on the east side of Sioux City is moving forward. The city's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a concept plan for the "Diamond Willow Development" which includes three retail lots and nearly 150 homes between Lewis Boulevard and Highway 75.
Sioux City man faces federal gun charge in shooting case
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged in a drive-by shooting now faces a federal gun charge. Jalond Hills, 19, pleaded not guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. His trial was scheduled for Nov. 21.
Sioux City man jailed for OWI, marijuana
IRETON—A 25-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 9:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in Ireton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of Alexander David Stoneking stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Kia Optima...
Second fatality announced in vehicle crash on Highway 20, names released
SIOUX CITY — On Thursday morning, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office released the names of two victims involved in a deadly crash on Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. Tuesday afternoon, Gerald and Sally Forch, of Kingsley, Iowa, drove onto Highway 20 traveling southbound from Lee Avenue and were struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 20. Both Gerald and Sally Forch were extricated from their car by Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews who responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m.
