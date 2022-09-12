Read full article on original website
This Instagram Pic Proves Lizzo Gets All Her Beauty From Her Mama
Like mother, like daughter.
Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’
Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Shares Rare, Beachside Baby Bump Selfie on Babymoon
Mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne just shared a super rare glimpse of her growing baby bump — and revealed a certain way she’s treating herself during the second trimester of her pregnancy! Osbourne surprised fans when she made the exciting announcement that she was expecting her first child back in May. According to her ultrasound snap at the time, The Osbournes alum was about 10 weeks along when she broke the big news. Until now, Osbourne has laid low, not posting much about her pregnancy since her initial announcement. The expectant mama’s August 17 Instagram Stories feature Osbourne and her growing baby bump in the...
Taylor Swift Shines In A Teeny Tiny Star-Printed Romper For The VMAs After Party—Hello Legs!
Taylor Swift not only took everyone’s breath away with her shimmering VMA dress, but also with her equally stunning after-party look! The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, 32, was photographed leaving the post-awards ceremony soiree in a dazzling cobalt romper by Moschino, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement as soon as the shots emerged online. The pop star showed off her incredible figure and ultra-toned legs in the low-cut, push-up item that featured embellished silver star details.
ETOnline.com
Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'
Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Protective Hairstyle On Instagram
Tia Mowry took to Instagram to show off her new protective style and we're loving it!
Coco Austin Is an "Emotional Wreck" During Daughter Chanel’s First Day of School
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. The first day of school can be tough—for parents, too. Coco Austin gave a glimpse into how she felt after dropping off her and Ice-T's 6-year-old daughter Chanel at her first day of first grade. In a...
ETOnline.com
JoJo Siwa Seemingly Confirms New Romance With TikTok Star Avery Cyrus
JoJo Siwa seems to have a new love in her life! The 19-year-old dancer and social media star all-but confirmed her romance with TikToker Avery Cyrus in a cute video this week after fans had speculated that the two were together. Siwa captioned the video, "Happiest girl." In the clip,...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Was Comforted by a Sweet Puppy During Windsor Walkabout
It's an internet slogan: We don't deserve dogs. But for the Royal Family, there is more than a little bit of truth to this statement. After William, Catherine, Harry and Meghan's walkabout in Windsor this past weekend following the Queen's passing, a photo quickly made the rounds of the Duke of Sussex petting and cuddling an adorable young dog (it's either a golden retriever or a Labrador, I'm afraid I can't tell the difference, somebody pls help).
Jeannie Mai’s New Video of Her Daughter Monaco & Her Grandpa Prove They’re Officially the Cutest Tag Team Ever
Jeannie Mai is showing us how her daughter Monaco interacts with people she loves and this new video may be the cutest one yet!. On Aug 17, Mai posted a video of Monaco and her Pop Pop that is warming everyone’s hearts. The former The Real host posted the video with the caption, “My fave couple rn honestly 🥹 Pop Pop n Coco.”
Queen ‘hugged’ Archie and Lilibet just months before her death, Harry reveals
The Queen shared precious moments with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children just a few months before her death, their father revealed in a touching tribute to the late monarch.Harry described how his grandmother hugged his children – Archie, three, and Lilibet, 15 months – likely when the family visited the UK in June to attend the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.At the time, it was not known if the Sussexes had met privately with the Queen during their stay at their Frogmore cottage home close to Windsor Castle.In his heartfelt tribute to his grandmother, the duke said: “Granny, while...
toofab.com
Kylie Jenner Lactates Through Her Shirt in TikTok Video
"I'm going to maybe change my shirt now" Kylie Jenner is all about sharing relatable content. While shooting a TikTok video from her car to prove to fans she really does drive herself, the makeup mogul noticed her shirt was being leaked through with breast milk. Attempting to give a...
Video Shows Meghan Markle’s Awkward Interaction With Royal Aides Over Flowers
No matter what Meghan Markle does, she can’t seem to win over some particular faction to her side. Even acts with innocent intentions are termed on the wrong side. The Duchess of Sussex recently came under fire for insisting on personally dropping the bouquet a mourner gave her during a tribute session for the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a video that surfaced online, Meghan was seen refusing the first Royal aide’s request to help her out.
Kourtney Kardashian rides a pink bike barefoot in the desert as she promotes her new company Lemme
Kourtney Kardashian rode a bicycle barefoot in the desert to promote her latest venture Saturday. The 43-year-old was front and center in a video promoting her new business, Lemme, on Instagram. The Kardashians star was styled youthfully in a pair of sparkly aquamarine pants, a silky chartreuse wrap and a...
Trisha Paytas announces the birth of her daughter, Malibu Barbie
Trisha Paytas, a YouTube star who has courted controversy for more than a decade as a vlogger, announced the birth of her daughter on Thursday. "She has arrived," Paytas wrote in an Instagram post, adding a heart emoji in the caption. "Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon." The post features...
Tia Mowry Slays In Latest Instagram Style Reel
Tia Mowry took to Instagram to show off her latest fashion in a stylish IG Reel.
Ciara teases upcoming 8th studio album
It’s been three years since Ciara released her last album, "Beauty Marks," and now the Grammy winner is happy to say her eighth studio album is complete.
NFL・
Android Authority
Google Photos gets a collage editor and tons of other new features
The new Google Photos update will redesign Memories and bring a few new features. Google has announced a big update to Google Photos. The update will bring a host of new changes to Memories. The update will also add a new collage editor tool. Google Photos is releasing a new...
yr.media
Is Competition Brewing Between IG and BeReal?
Some Gen Z have been questioning whether Instagram is imitating another popular platform. Meta, Instagram’s parent company, said the app is internally testing something called the Candid Challenge, designed to capture photos using one’s front and back cameras at the same time each day, according to the New York Post. The news garnered annoyance from many who accused Instagram of copying BeReal, which launched in 2020 and has taken off with Gen Z. It has users take and share snapshots at a specific time each day.
