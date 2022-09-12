ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
SheKnows

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Shares Rare, Beachside Baby Bump Selfie on Babymoon

Mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne just shared a super rare glimpse of her growing baby bump — and revealed a certain way she’s treating herself during the second trimester of her pregnancy! Osbourne surprised fans when she made the exciting announcement that she was expecting her first child back in May. According to her ultrasound snap at the time, The Osbournes alum was about 10 weeks along when she broke the big news. Until now, Osbourne has laid low, not posting much about her pregnancy since her initial announcement. The expectant mama’s August 17 Instagram Stories feature Osbourne and her growing baby bump in the...
shefinds

Taylor Swift Shines In A Teeny Tiny Star-Printed Romper For The VMAs After Party—Hello Legs!

Taylor Swift not only took everyone’s breath away with her shimmering VMA dress, but also with her equally stunning after-party look! The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, 32, was photographed leaving the post-awards ceremony soiree in a dazzling cobalt romper by Moschino, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement as soon as the shots emerged online. The pop star showed off her incredible figure and ultra-toned legs in the low-cut, push-up item that featured embellished silver star details.
ETOnline.com

Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'

Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Was Comforted by a Sweet Puppy During Windsor Walkabout

It's an internet slogan: We don't deserve dogs. But for the Royal Family, there is more than a little bit of truth to this statement. After William, Catherine, Harry and Meghan's walkabout in Windsor this past weekend following the Queen's passing, a photo quickly made the rounds of the Duke of Sussex petting and cuddling an adorable young dog (it's either a golden retriever or a Labrador, I'm afraid I can't tell the difference, somebody pls help).
The Independent

Queen ‘hugged’ Archie and Lilibet just months before her death, Harry reveals

The Queen shared precious moments with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children just a few months before her death, their father revealed in a touching tribute to the late monarch.Harry described how his grandmother hugged his children – Archie, three, and Lilibet, 15 months – likely when the family visited the UK in June to attend the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.At the time, it was not known if the Sussexes had met privately with the Queen during their stay at their Frogmore cottage home close to Windsor Castle.In his heartfelt tribute to his grandmother, the duke said: “Granny, while...
toofab.com

Kylie Jenner Lactates Through Her Shirt in TikTok Video

"I'm going to maybe change my shirt now" Kylie Jenner is all about sharing relatable content. While shooting a TikTok video from her car to prove to fans she really does drive herself, the makeup mogul noticed her shirt was being leaked through with breast milk. Attempting to give a...
DoYouRemember?

Video Shows Meghan Markle’s Awkward Interaction With Royal Aides Over Flowers

No matter what Meghan Markle does, she can’t seem to win over some particular faction to her side. Even acts with innocent intentions are termed on the wrong side. The Duchess of Sussex recently came under fire for insisting on personally dropping the bouquet a mourner gave her during a tribute session for the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a video that surfaced online, Meghan was seen refusing the first Royal aide’s request to help her out.
GMA

Ciara teases upcoming 8th studio album

It’s been three years since Ciara released her last album, "Beauty Marks," and now the Grammy winner is happy to say her eighth studio album is complete.
Android Authority

Google Photos gets a collage editor and tons of other new features

The new Google Photos update will redesign Memories and bring a few new features. Google has announced a big update to Google Photos. The update will bring a host of new changes to Memories. The update will also add a new collage editor tool. Google Photos is releasing a new...
yr.media

Is Competition Brewing Between IG and BeReal?

Some Gen Z have been questioning whether Instagram is imitating another popular platform. Meta, Instagram’s parent company, said the app is internally testing something called the Candid Challenge, designed to capture photos using one’s front and back cameras at the same time each day, according to the New York Post. The news garnered annoyance from many who accused Instagram of copying BeReal, which launched in 2020 and has taken off with Gen Z. It has users take and share snapshots at a specific time each day.
