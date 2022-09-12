FedEx warned consumers this week of an impending global recession, as predicted by the declining global demand for packages, CNN reports. The company stated that the declining economy would lead to FedEx's targetted revenue being cut by $500 million due to a weakened global economy, particularly in Asia and Europe. The demand for FedEx express delivery business has drastically declined abroad, especially in the final weeks of the current financial quarter. Following the announcement late Thursday, FedEx (FDX) shares dropped 22 percent after the market opening on Friday.

ECONOMY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO