Atlanta named No. 5 city for real estate investment in 2022 and 2023
Norada Real Estate Investments recently revealed its 21 best cities for real estate investment in 2022 and 2023, and Atlanta made the list. The firm looked at data and trends across the U.S. to determine its rankings, noting each city has its “own set of qualities and disadvantages, but many of them are less expensive than the national average.”
Atlanta leads U.S. in intown apartment development
Perhaps unsurprisingly to even the casual observer, intown Atlanta led the U.S. in apartment development over the last decade, beating out much larger metros by the sheer number of new units, a recent study finds. Between 2013 and 2022, 21,508 apartments were delivered in Atlanta’s downtown area, compared to 19,342...
Homebuilders join with nonprofit HomeAid Atlanta to help local homeless organizations
Sandy Springs-based Brightwater Homes and Peachtree Corners-based Atlantis Granite and Marble teamed up with HomeAid Atlanta last month to help the Zaban Paradies Center for Homeless Couples prepare for year-round operation by renovating the facility’s kitchen, one of several recent volunteer efforts led by the building-industry nonprofit. Zaban Paradies,...
Bion Grady
What was your most interesting job before going into real estate?. Branch manager for a national food-service company. Marietta/Smyrna. I’m a Cobb County native. CEO/President of a Fortune 500 company. My degree was in business management. What do you do to relax when you’re stressed?. Take a cruise...
Land developer receives entitlements for 74-acre MPC in Winder
Atlanta-based land company Blue River Development LLC has received zoning and development approvals for the Royal Estates master-planned community in Winder. The subdivision, situated off Highway 211 at the end of the West Winder Bypass, is slated for 173 single-family homes. The 74-acre tract, which had been part of a family estate since the 1800s, was annexed by Winder in May.
