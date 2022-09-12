Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
Costume donations needed for Children’s of Alabama
The Relay for Life Queens are gearing up for Halloween by collecting new, fun costumes for children being treated at Children’s of Alabama. Donations will go to children, youth and teens who are being treated for cancer as well as other patients. Children’s of Alabama is the closest cancer treatment center for children.
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
alabamanews.net
Homeless In Montgomery? Dial 211 for Help
On Tuesday Montgomery City ALDOT, and local non profit organizations teamed up to clean up a homeless camp under the I-85/Ann St. overpass. Officials say that help and resources were offered to those found beneath the bridge. Three people were actively living at the camp when crews arrived, but officials...
Shelby Reporter
Thousands attend Montevallo’s 2022 Tinglewood Festival
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s annual woodworking art festival drew thousands of people to Orr Park for hours of wood-related activities and live entertainment on Saturday, Sept. 10. Organizers of the fourth annual Tinglewood Festival reported a nearly perfect weather day as an estimated 6,000 attendees and more than 100...
Clanton Advertiser
Rising arrow: Paden Mims finds archery success
Paden Mims of Clanton is making a name for himself in competition archery. At 12 years old, he has already secured several sponsorships from businesses in and outside of Chiton County and has a collection of medals. He recently placed first in his class at the Bowhunters of Alabama state...
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Sept. 7-13. Motor Vehicle Accident: I65 210 Mile Marker South Bound. Motor Vehicle Accident: I65 206 Mile Marker North Bound. Motor Vehicle Accident: I65 212 Mile Marker North Bound. Fire Alarm: 700 Block 8th Street North. Police Matter: 2000 Block 7th Street North. Smoke Investigation: 100...
Clanton Advertiser
St. Vincent’s bringing attention to PAD awareness
The month of September is Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month and Ascension St. Vincent’s Chilton Hospital is bringing awareness to the disease through its wound care center. Peripheral Artery Disease, or PAD, is a disease of the blood vessels in the extremities usually in the legs. It is similar...
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County Schools sees student increase
Chilton County Schools saw an increase in enrollment this year with the average daily membership, students who are on the roll, for the first 20 days being 7,488 in kindergarten through 12th grade. Superintendent Jason Griffin said this is the number that will be used by the state to determine...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster Chick-fil-A announces closing for remodel
ALABASTER – The Alabaster Chick-fil-A announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14 that it will be closing its doors to remodel on Friday, Sept. 23. “We are so appreciative of all the support that has been given to us by the Alabaster community and are so grateful for the ability to take this next step on our journey,” said Chick-fil-A’s Human Resources Manager Wendy Ellison Cain.
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' Hair
23-year-old Kierra Stubbs lived in Birmingham, Alabama, with her two children. Kierra owned a vehicle that needed brake repair and met an older man at her job who said he could complete the repairs for her. The man told Kierra he had two daughters. He told her he was unable to do their hair. He offered to repair her brakes in exchange for her doing their hair, the Charley Project reports.
wbrc.com
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
wbrc.com
Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - As investigators uncover further details about Casey White’s and Vicky White’s relationship prior to the prison escape that captured national headlines, they discovered the two shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while Casey White was being held at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, between August 2021 and February 2022.
You can spend a charming Alabama getaway in this AirBnB grain silo
You may have heard of working in a silo, but living in one?. A unique AirBnB in St. Clair County offers visitors just that - a stay inside a converted 24-foot former grain silo. The Silo House at South of Sanity Farms in Pell City is open for $115 a...
tallasseetribune.com
WE ARE BACK! HUGE Yard Sale! Alex Ci
WE ARE BACK! HUGE Yard Sale! Alex City Park & Rec, Sportplex Senior Activity Center Saturday, September 17th 6am-11am Inside/Outside, Rain or Shine Want to clean out the garage? Bring items Friday, 4:00-5:00. Call Bernice 256-794-1044 for information. Something for Everyone! Lots of adult and children's clothes, all sizes! Household items, jewelry, furniture, you name it! PLEASE WEAR A MASK!
WTVM
Borden Dairy discontinues milk supply for 100 Alabama school districts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - School systems across the state are scrambling to find a new milk vendor after Borden Dairy Production closes two of their facilities. Those plants provide milk for about 400,000 students. The email many school districts saw in their inbox last month from Borden was tough to...
Little Dude, dog taken in Alabama carjacking, reunited with owner weeks later
After Phillip Lewis was carjacked at gunpoint, his biggest concern was his dog, Little Dude, who was in the car when it was taken. “I don’t care about the car, or any objects in the car. I just want that dog back. He means the world to me,” Lewis said in a Sept. 2 interview with WBMA.
birminghamtimes.com
‘I Heard God Say, ‘Make Her Yours,’ … I Couldn’t Wait Any Longer’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
WSFA
Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City crews worked to clear the area of the Ann Street underpass as part of Montgomery’s plan to address homelessness. “I think it leads to a more compassionate and equitable community. And that’s what we’re trying to bring about at all levels of this city,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said.
Beloved Tuscaloosa Mexican Restaurant Returning to Downtown Area
More than two decades after the first Jalapeno's Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Tuscaloosa, the beloved brand is returning to Temerson Square. In a video posted to social media last week, ownership at Jalapenos announced plans to go back "to where it all started" and open a fourth location in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa.
